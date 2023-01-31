ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

‘People want to be here,’ says Related Cos.’ Ross about looming development in West Palm Beach

By Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXYTs_0kX8Kn8U00

PALM BEACH — Mega-developer, Miami Dolphins owner and part-time Palm Beach resident Stephen M. Ross said that the tidal wave of out-of-state residents and companies moving to Palm Beach County means more development is inevitable, especially in downtown West Palm Beach.

So brace yourself for change, the billionaire founder and chairman of Related Cos. advised when he spoke to about 220 people at a luncheon last week sponsored by the Palm Beach Civic Association at The Beach Club.

“The fact is: People want to be here. And they can afford to be here, and this (area) is growing,” Ross said. “You can say: ‘No growth.’ That’s a nice thing to believe in, but it’s happening with or without us. And the question is: How do you take the growth (and) how do you work with it? How do you make it better for everybody else?”

Nothing but optimism:As economy shifts toward slowdown, Related Cos. is bullish on The Square, West Palm Beach

More on the SquareCityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

The challenge is to manage that growth with strategic planning, said Ross, whose company has developed commercial, residential and mixed-use projects across the country, including the massive Hudson Yards development in New York City.

Mentioning Florida’s pro-business climate, Ross described Palm Beach County as “probably the most sought-after place (for people) to live and for corporations to grow.”

‘I really believe in change’

Intentionally or not, Ross played a double role on the dais — as a developer who has been instrumental in transforming the look and business climate of downtown West Palm Beach; and as a Palm Beach homeowner who sees firsthand how traffic congestion and infrastructure challenges across the bridges can affect the island.

“Being a resident myself, I see what’s going on in the world and what’s specifically occurring in West Palm Beach,” he said. “And people kind of resist change. But I really believe in change.”

Even so, he said, Palm Beach will remain a remarkable place to live and visit. “Palm Beach without a doubt has been — and is today — the greatest single seasonal community in the world,” he said.

And he was bullish on residential real estate on the island, he said as an aside to the many Palm Beach residents in the audience.

“This is a great, great time. Everybody, I’m sure, today is wealthier because their homes have gone up incredibly in value, and they’ll continue to go up in value,” said Ross.

In 2000, New York-based Related Cos., downtown West Palm Beach's biggest developer, opened downtown’s CityPlace — today known simply as The Square — as a mixed-use project. More recently, Ross’ powerhouse company has developed 360 Rosemary, a new 20-story office tower; and is building a 364-unit luxury apartment building on the site of the old Macy’s department store at The Square.

Related Cos. has at least three other downtown office towers in the planning stages, among several longer-term projects, including a possible hotel at The Square.

From the archives:Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is dominant developer who doesn't take no for an answer

High school student Alex Smyth of Oxbridge Academy asked Ross about the demand for West Palm Beach office space in a world in which working from home has become commonplace.

“I believe the future of the workforce is in the office — not the home — to start with,” Ross said. “And I think that here we don’t have enough office buildings. If you’re looking for space, they’re virtually 100% occupied. This is where people want to be and work, and corporations are looking to live and work here, because their workforce wants to be here,” Ross said.

County needs more high-quality schools, Ross says

But he noted that West Palm Beach — and Palm Beach County in general — has fallen short in meeting the needs of such transplanted workers, including having enough educational facilities.

He pointed to a lack of high-quality private schools and charter schools, calling it “one of the biggest obstacles to (attracting) corporations here.”

He added: “They really want to be here — but they’re not really comfortable with the schools here.”

Related Cos. and others, he said, have approached private schools in South Florida and the Northeast to demonstrate the demand in Palm Beach County and to convince them to relocate or open satellites. In the same way, efforts are being made to get local schools to expand their facilities or add locations.

“It’s not easy, and it’s not easy finding the land for it. But we are working very closely with a lot of different schools. We’re getting interest, but it’s not something that we can really do overnight,” he said.

The same goes for higher education and health care, he said.

He’s actively supporting an effort, he said, to bring a branch of the University of Florida’s medical school — and an affiliated hospital — to West Palm Beach.

Providing “workforce” housing for new transplants, he said, must also be a priority. He promoted the idea of “mixed-income” developments, “which we’ve done in New York very successfully.”

‘We can either fight it or we can make it better’

At the luncheon, real estate billionaire and private-school entrepreneur Jeff Greene praised Ross and Related Cos. for paving the way for the revitalization underway in downtown West Palm Beach. Greene — who lives in Palm Beach and whose real estate projects include two mixed-use towers on the north end of downtown — said he and other developers stand “on the shoulders of Related.”

Growth, Ross said, is now a fact of life: “We can either fight it or we can make it better. And that’s really what I’m trying to do. But there’s always people who create obstacles and things like that. But I want (this) to be the best-in-class place in the United States.”

To accomplish that goal, he said, leaders in both West Palm Beach and Palm Beach — as well as those in other parts of the county — must “work together compatibly” to come up with solutions, he said.

“Certainly, change and growth create problems,” he said. “Working together, I think we have to solve those problems, as opposed to fighting each other in doing that.”

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Emaildhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call 561-820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Finding Black history in Palm Beach County is daunting, but rewarding

The Black diaspora in Palm Beach County is a rich multicultural story that unfolds along the coast of this vast county and spreads west to communities of Lake Okeechobee with each area — whether it be Delray Beach, Belle Glade, West Palm Beach or Jupiter — serving as a repository to its own chapter in an inspiring, heartbreaking and all-too-often unknown saga. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Delray Beach food hall closes until summer

A few vendors were still serving lunch and drinks as of Jan. 20. BELOW RIGHT: The Delray Beach Market opened in April 2021. BELOW LEFT: A window sign promises improvements. Photos by Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. The Delray Beach Market closed Jan. 30 and is looking to reopen this summer,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

3 to see: Boca Museum art festival, Eduard Angeli exhibit, 'The Science of Leaving Omaha'

Sponsored Content Enjoy a wondrous array of arts and cultural events this winter in The Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Check out the ArtiGras poster: This year's featured artist captures Florida's colors, spirit

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice. The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

ArtiGras reveals its 2023 poster, Juno's Pelican Lake gets an eco-makeover

Happy Thursday again, and welcome to The Post on Jupiter!. As promised to you last week, I wrote a fun little story about the ArtiGras 2023 poster reveal and its artist. The painting is called “Palm Beach Gardens,” and features colorful palm trees indicative of South Florida’s playful energy. Leon Ruiz, the poster’s painter, comes from a long line of Mexican artists. Read more about Ruiz and look at this year’s ArtiGras poster here.
JUPITER, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Rapper Kodak Black pays hire for 28 West Palm Seashore households

Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper. Award-winning rapper Kodak Black and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation teamed up to pay the rent of 28 families living in the Merry Place Apartments in West Palm Beach who were facing eviction.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Indiantown Road Turnpike Exits to close this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound and southbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike to Indiantown Road will be closed this weekend. It will be closed from 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 to demolish toll booths. The Town of Jupiter released alternate routes for...
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy