ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

District girls soccer: Undefeated Seminole Ridge survives Miami commit, West Boca

By Alex Peterman
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Whah1_0kX8KlN200

PALM BEACH GARDENS – Palm Beach and Martin County girls soccer teams clashed for district semifinals matches on Monday night at Dwyer.

Seminole Ridge edged out West Boca in a 4-3 nail-biter, while Dwyer defeated Martin County, 4-1, in the nightcap.

In the early game, Miami commit Giovana Canali assisted West Boca’s opener and scored twice, an announcement both loud and clear that the Bulls (9-8-1) were not going to fall to the Hawks without a fight.

But between four goals from four different players, Seminole Ridge (15-0-2) was able to protect an undefeated record.

Later, both Dwyer (9-3-2) and Martin County (10-3-1) exchanged early goals, but it was the Panthers that controlled the pace of the second half as things got chippy between the two squads.

As it stands, Seminole Ridge and Dwyer will prepare to face off in the district championship, set to take place on Wednesday.

Recent:Cash's miracle goal, Balzano's penalty save lift Benjamin over King's Academy

Athlete of the Week winner:Seminole Ridge soccer star Raheem Binns

Here are three takeaways from the district semifinals matches on Monday.

1. Hawks stay perfect, survive West Boca

Seminole Ridge remained undefeated with their 4-3 win over West Boca, but it was not without its scares against the Bulls.

Canali lifted West Boca to new heights during Monday’s comeback attempt, and the upset bid almost bore fruit against one of the best teams in Palm Beach County.

“A lot of things go through your mind,” head coach Felipe Tribin said of the game being so close. “We dropped a lead, this is it, [Giovana Canali] is on a hot streak. But I just told my girls before we went into the fourth quarter, ‘Right now, keeping your cool, keeping your mentality is going to keep you in this game.’”

Alexa Hernandez certainly kept her cool when she sent a missile into the top right corner for the go-ahead score just inside of ten minutes left in the game.

Her goal was Seminole Ridge’s fourth of the game following scoring efforts by Lucy Single, Allison Andrade, and Lola Agosto.

Although West Boca’s success forced Tribin and his staff into a few personnel shifts that they ”really hadn’t made all year,” and one important change they made going into the final quarter of play was to stick Anaya Thomas on Canali.

With the man-marking, the Bulls offense struggled to get anything going as they pushed for an equalizer.

“It takes a special player to shut a special player like that down,” Tribin said.

After Monday’s win, Seminole Ridge will prepare to face Dwyer in the district championship after defeating them 3-1 earlier this season.

2. Dwyer takes down Martin County in physical contest

It wasn’t the start Dwyer was hoping for, but the finish certainly fit the bill.

After Martin County opened the scoring in the first few minutes of the contest, the Panthers amassed four straight goals, including a brace from Kaitlin Gablemen before Samantha Long and Rylee Ober got involved in the goal-scoring action.

With the Tigers fighting to get back into the match, Monday’s contest became an increasingly more physical one, with a multitude of fouls that led to a red card when a punch was thrown by a Martin County player.

“We got through it,” Dwyer head coach Dave Luna said. “There were no injuries. A little bit of over-physicality with the red card. I understand the heat of the moment, but we got through it. We’re safe and off to the finals, and this team is going to show their heart and their desire to win every game.”

The win catapulted the Panthers into a district championship date against unbeaten Seminole Ridge, a matchup that Long is relishing after the Hawks got the better of them back in early December.

“We definitely want to beat Seminole Ridge after we had a rough game against them in the regular season,” Long said. “We didn’t think we played as well as we should, so this definitely gives us the momentum to go into the final with something to fight for.”

3. Martin County excited to return full roster next season

The Tigers may have lost out on a chance at a district championship with Monday’s loss, but they will not lose out on any part of their roster going into next season.

Facing off against a team that fielded eight seniors, Martin County has none this year, a fact that has head coach Loree Lingis excited about future prospects.

“We’re a very young team, so I’m very proud of them,” Lingis said. “Next year, I feel like we’ve even going to be stronger because we’ll be still going against the same competition and still have the same girls with us, luckily.”

Among those returning will be current junior Mia Calderon, who led the Tigers with 10 goals and 14 assists this year.

As for Monday’s defeat, Lingis doesn’t want her players to let the disappointment get to them.

“I can’t complain. Our season, I mean – 10-2-1, so great season. I’m very proud of the girls. Just try to keep encouraging them to keep their heads up even when you’re down.”

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Where did Palm Beach County recruits sign on national signing day?

WEST PALM BEACH — Schools around Palm Beach County rang in the month of February with every student-athlete's favorite day of the year: national signing day. Feb. 1 is the O.G. date for players to sign their letters of intent, but the introduction of the early signing period, which began Dec. 21, gave early national signing day the reputation of being reserved for the varsity level's most elite.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man claims $1M prize in scratch-off game in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man took a chance and struck big in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Lottery said Ricardo Canales, 55, of Ft. Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Tuesday morning. Canales...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Finding Black history in Palm Beach County is daunting, but rewarding

The Black diaspora in Palm Beach County is a rich multicultural story that unfolds along the coast of this vast county and spreads west to communities of Lake Okeechobee with each area — whether it be Delray Beach, Belle Glade, West Palm Beach or Jupiter — serving as a repository to its own chapter in an inspiring, heartbreaking and all-too-often unknown saga. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Indiantown Road Turnpike Exits to close this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound and southbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike to Indiantown Road will be closed this weekend. It will be closed from 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 to demolish toll booths. The Town of Jupiter released alternate routes for...
JUPITER, FL
CBS Miami

Pit bull mauls woman, boy in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman and a boy were hurt when they were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, authorities said.According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Department, the two victims, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.The dog was taken by animal control officials following the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of NW 21st Street, officials said.The woman who was attacked by the animal said it belonged to her daughter. She told CBS 4 that the dog first attacked a boy who had come to the home to purchase some snacks. The woman said the dog turned on her as she was trying to separate the boy from the dog.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Check out the ArtiGras poster: This year's featured artist captures Florida's colors, spirit

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice. The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy