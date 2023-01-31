Like quilt shows, fostering kids or keeping community cats warm? Then volunteer to help.

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply city endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

Quilt show volunteers

The Indiana Heritage Quilt Show (IHQS) will take place March 2-4, at the Monroe Convention Center and draws upwards of 4,000 attendees thanks to its beautiful quilts on display, classes taught by nationally recognized instructors, and vendors from throughout the Midwest. This annual show simply cannot operate without its wonderful volunteers. Assistance is needed for various duties during the show with both standing and sitting jobs available. No knowledge of quilts or quilting is needed, you just need to enjoy making visitors feel welcome and help them have a wonderful quilt show experience. Volunteers receive a free one-day pass to the show! Learn more and sign up today at https://tinyurl.com/IHQS-quilt-show/. Contact quiltshowvolunteer@gmail.com or 812-322-6956 with any additional questions.

Foster Family home licensing

Indiana’s youth need you! Have you ever considered opening your heart and your home to children in need? Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) needs loving, temporary homes for children of all ages, especially teens. DCS is looking for people who are willing to work collaboratively with children’s families and professionals until children are able to return safely home. If you’ve thought about being that safe place to land, call now! You can find more information online at www.indianafostercare.org and reach a foster care licensing expert with any questions at 812-585-1088.

Community Cat winter shelters (portable project)

A Community Cat is a cat that has been fixed, vaccinated and ear-tipped, then released back into the area from which it was captured. They are the unowned stray and feral (unsocialized) cats who live outdoors in our neighborhoods without a particular home or owner. But during the cold winters and rainy spring and fall, Community Cats could use some shelter to keep them warm and dry. Individuals and groups are invited to construct Community Cat boxes from household materials and make them available to cats in our community. This portable project is done from home, and volunteers will need to provide their own equipment and supplies. Interested? Respond today at https://tinyurl.com/community-cat-shelters/ or contact getconnected@bloomington.in.gov or 812-349-3433 to learn more.

Community Wish List Spotlight

St. Vincent de Paul Wish List

The vision of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) is to "embrace the world in a network of charity." They are Catholic-led but open to any person who wishes to live their faith by helping those in need. They offer assistance to their clients without regard to race, creed, color, gender, sexual orientation or religion.

Donations:

Request a pickup by phone at 812-961-1510, ext. 1, or online at https://tinyurl.com/St-Vincent-pickup. Donations can also be dropped off, visit https://tinyurl.com/St-Vincent-dropoff/ to view donation times and view guidelines for accepted items.

Contact: Scott Alber at 812-961-1510, ext. 0, or salber@bloomingtonsvdp.org for more information.

Featured Wishes: Gently used furniture and working appliances, they are in desperate need of clean twin, full, and queen-size beds, mattresses & box springs (no king beds or waterbed components), couches, chairs, dressers, microwaves, lamps, tables & LCD or LED TVs, and more.

View their complete Wish List online at https://tinyurl.com/St-Vincent-de-Paul-wish-list.

You can find current in-kind, material needs on the year-round Community Wish List at bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/communitywishlist.