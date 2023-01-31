5 Tallahassee-area restaurants ace inspection, 8 more fail with high-priority violations

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

Each week we share the area restaurants — filed by state safety and sanitation inspectors — that aced their inspections, while also rounding up those that didn't pass muster.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Leon and Wakulla County best restaurant inspections

These restaurants met all standards during their Jan. 23-29 inspections and no violations were found.

Challenger Learning Center, 200 S. Duval Street, Tallahassee

Domino's Pizza, 2915 Kerry Forest Pkwy., Tallahassee

Paris Banh Mi Cafe And Bakery, 1875 N Monroe St, Suite 100, Tallahassee

Rice Kingdom, 4727 Crawfordville Rd., Tallahassee

Best Western Wakulla Inn & Suites, 3292 Coastal Highway, Crawfordville

Restaurants that did not pass the first inspection

These restaurants were issued warnings or administrative complaints during their Jan. 23-29 inspections.

Jeri's Midtown Cafe

1123 Thomasville Rd, TallahasseeRoutine Inspection Jan. 26Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.7 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations-- Basic - Clean glasses, cups, bowls, plates, pots and pans not stored inverted or in a protected manner.Observed plates and to go catering trays in dry storage area next to office not inverted.Observed gallon jugs stored on floor dry storage area in hallway to stairs.-- Basic - In-use ice scoop stored on soiled surface on top of ice machine between uses. Observed scoop placed in ware washing area.-- High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed employee use bare hand contact on sandwich for control while cutting.-- High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed rice in crockpot since 11am hot 117-135F in some parts.-- Intermediate - Establishment has no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.-- Intermediate - No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.-- Intermediate - Required employee training expired for all employees. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (SafeStaff) 866-372-7233. **Warning**

Liberty Bar & Restaurant

1307 N Monroe St Unit 2, TallahasseeRoutine Inspection Jan. 26Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.3 total violations-- Basic - Operator is doing a special process, conducting reduced oxygen packaging, cooking time/temperature control for safety food to a time and temperature combination different than those in the Food Code or operating a molluscan shellfish tank for human consumption without a HACCP plan approved by the Division of Hotels and Restaurants. Observed tasso (cooked pork) held in in-house reduced oxygen frozen for up to ten days per the manager. Issued variance/HACCP coordinator contact information.-- Basic - Plumbing system in disrepair. Handwash sink in ware washing area not accessible for employee use at all times due to it being clogged. Operator is waiting for part to come in and finish repairs.-- Intermediate - No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (SafeStaff) 866-372-7233. **Warning**

Paris Banh Mi Cafe And Bakery

1875 N Monroe St, Suite 100, TallahasseeRoutine Inspection Jan. 25Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.3 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation-- High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit.Observed meat pies and egg rolls under heat lamp box on front counter since 10:30am hot held at 117F at 11:20am.Observed philly steak in steam table in kitchen since 11am hot held at 120F at 11:25am.Observed hydrated bobas in crockpot since 10am hot held at 120F at 11:10am. Issued Time as a Public Health Control Form. **Warning**-- Intermediate - Establishment has no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.-- Intermediate - No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Sonic Drive In

1414 Capital Circle NW, TallahasseeRoutine Inspection Jan. 24Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.1 total violation-- Intermediate - - From initial inspection : Intermediate - Handwash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Observed handwash sink in front of ice cream machine with no handles to turn on the water. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2023-01-17: Repairs currently in progress. **Time Extended** - From follow-up inspection 2023-01-24: Handles repaired, hot water reaches a maximum water temperature of 69F and drain pipe has been dislodged. **Time Extended**

The Hawthorn

1307 N Monroe St, TallahasseeRoutine Inspection Jan. 26Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.3 total violations-- Basic - Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dishmachine.-- Intermediate - Commercially processed ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food opened and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening. Observed cheese taken out of its original package on Tuesday 1-24-23 not date marked today Thursday 1-26-23.-- Intermediate - No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (SafeStaff) 866-372-7233. **Warning**

Todka Super Food

106 West Tennessee Street, TallahasseeRoutine Inspection Jan. 25Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.1 total violation, with 1 high-priority violation-- High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. More than 60 days. **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2023-01-25: Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. More than 60 days. **Admin Complaint**

Best Western Wakulla Inn & Suites

3292 Coastal Highway, CrawfordvilleRoutine Inspection Jan. 27Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.3 total violations-- Intermediate - Establishment has no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.-- Intermediate - No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (SafeStaff) 866-372-7233. **Warning**-- Intermediate - No proof provided that food employees are informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Poseys Up The Creek Mobile

Mobile food dispensing vehicleRoutine Inspection Jan. 27Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.2 total violations-- Intermediate - Handwash sink not accessible for employee use at all times due to no plumbing installed at sink. Establishment not open and operating. **Warning**-- Intermediate - No dishwashing facilities of any kind provided. Observed triple compartment sink with no installed plumbing. Food truck establishment not currently open and operating. **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

