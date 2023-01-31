Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
MotorTrend Magazine
The V-8 Is Not Dead: GM Confirms New Sixth-Gen Small-Block
General Motors is amping up its electrification plans, but it hasn't grown stone cold to its internal combustion engine (ICE) business quite yet. GM just announced that it is investing multitudinous millions to prepare various GM facilities for the sixth-generation small block V-8 engine. GM's full-size trucks and SUVs (those are the vehicles GM mentioned, at least), will continue to get this powerplant. This investment shows that GM's commitment to the internal combustion engine is far from dead, for the time being at least, since re-tooling could mean GM is all-in on its V-8 gassers for at least another decade. GM hasn't divulged any details on its next V-8—particulars like engine specifications, applications, and when we'll see them in GM's trucks and SUVs.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Carscoops
What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?
This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles
The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
Man Found a Way to Convert Red Diesel to White Diesel, Reducing the Price of Diesel by Nearly 2X
Recently, Vice shed light on a highly controversial and illegal fuel trick that is being used by individuals to significantly reduce their fuel costs. The story focuses on one man, James, who is converting red diesel into white diesel in the backyard of his council flat.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
