Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers

Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
MotorTrend Magazine

The V-8 Is Not Dead: GM Confirms New Sixth-Gen Small-Block

General Motors is amping up its electrification plans, but it hasn't grown stone cold to its internal combustion engine (ICE) business quite yet. GM just announced that it is investing multitudinous millions to prepare various GM facilities for the sixth-generation small block V-8 engine. GM's full-size trucks and SUVs (those are the vehicles GM mentioned, at least), will continue to get this powerplant. This investment shows that GM's commitment to the internal combustion engine is far from dead, for the time being at least, since re-tooling could mean GM is all-in on its V-8 gassers for at least another decade. GM hasn't divulged any details on its next V-8—particulars like engine specifications, applications, and when we'll see them in GM's trucks and SUVs.
MICHIGAN STATE
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lefty Graves

Woman receives beat up car in divorce settlement, and everyone wants it

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In the late 1980s, my ex-husband and I parted ways. We had an old beater Chevy pickup that I had to jump-start to get going and a 1975 Dodge Dart Sedan with a slant-six engine. We had paid $200 for the Dodge Dart. I received the Dodge Dart in the divorce settlement.
Looper

The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275

While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
Carscoops

What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?

This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
Motorious

This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles

The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Top Speed

Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
