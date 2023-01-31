Read full article on original website
Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade
(Reuters) – The European Union’s ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude...
Wolfspeed to announce new electric vehicle chip plant in Germany – sources
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German chip supplier ZF and American chipmaker Wolfspeed Inc are expected to announce on Wednesday plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) chip plant in the Saarland region, according to three sources close to the matter. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck will...
ABB places second block of E-Mobility shares ahead of float
ZURICH (Reuters) – ABB has raised 325 million Swiss francs ($355 million) from selling a further part of its electric vehicle (EV) charging business to four minority investors, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Wednesday. The investors will take a combined 12% stake in the E-Mobility business...
U.S. Threatens Turkey Over Allegations it’s Supplying Russian Airlines With Spare Parts in Defiance of Western Sanctions
Senior U.S. officials have allegedly warned that Turkey could face repercussions if they provide spare aircraft parts and other services for Russian airlines in violation of an export ban imposed by the Biden administration in February 2022. According to a report in the WSJ, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Rozman...
Russia faces new sanctions on its energy exports - but this time China and India may not come to Putin's rescue
The European Union's upcoming ban on Russian oil products could spell more turmoil for the Kremlin. China and India are unlikely to buy refined Russian fuels that were once sold to the EU, which will ban them on February 5. That's in contrast to Russian crude oil, which were snapped...
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
IAV 2022 — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to...
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
How U.S. Scientists are Collaborating with China's Military: 'Wake-Up Call'
A new study shows U.S. and allied scientists are helping China's military as it strives to build an army that cannot be defeated.
US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment
The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.
The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
British air chief eyes return to five-strong Wedgetail buy
LONDON — Britain’s top airman says he wants the Royal Air Force to restore the number of airborne early warning aircraft it originally planned to acquire before the number of platforms was reduced to save money in a government defense review. Officials reduced an order with Boeing for...
Ryanair boss says Europe entering ‘inevitable’ airline consolidation period
LISBON (Reuters) – Europe was entering an “inevitable” post-pandemic period of airline consolidation as legacy flag-carriers struggle to navigate through a competitive landscape, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday. “We are definitely, post-COVID, entering a four or five-year period of consolidation,” Ryanair’s Michael...
Roche flags 2023 earnings decline on slump in COVID products
BASEL (Reuters) – Roche warned of a decline in 2023 earnings, as revenue growth from new drugs including haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus would not make up for a steep demand drop for COVID treatments and diagnostic testing. Sales and core earnings per share were expected...
Huawei NFTs, Toyota’s hackathon, North Korea vs. Blockchain: Asia Express
Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industry’s most important developments. According to a Jan. 28 report by Sina News, Chinese telecom giant Huawei has recently filed for eight trademarks related to its Huawei “YunYunBao” nonfungible tokens (NFT) series. The trademarks include digital collectibles in the scientific instruments, furniture, education, jewelry, advertising and telecom sectors. Last April, Huawei unveiled its YunYunBao NFTs, featuring characters inspired by its namesake cloud service. Huawei NFTs are minted on its proprietary Huawei Petal Chain, which the telecom giant says has over 1,000 nodes and can handle over 50,000 transactions per second.
Japan and the Netherlands join US with tough chip controls on China
Following years of lobbying from Washington, Japan and the Netherlands agreed on Friday to tighten restrictions on the export of chip manufacturing technology to Chinese companies. News of the agreement was reported by Bloomberg, the Financial Times, and The New York Times. The controls are designed to limit China’s ability...
Renault to present redesign of Nissan alliance on Feb. 6 in London
PARIS (Reuters) – French car maker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan will formally unveil the agreement to reshare their alliance on February 6 in London, Renault said on Thursday. The announcement confirmed a Jan. 26 Reuters exclusive about the deal, which will retool the two-decade-old alliance to put...
Materials shortages decrease at German manufacturers – Ifo
BERLIN (Reuters) – Materials shortages have decreased in Germany’s manufacturing sector, a survey by the Ifo economic institute published on Thursday showed. In January, 48.4% of the companies surveyed reported problems, down from 50.7% in December, Ifo said. “Given the mild winter recession that’s emerging, we would’ve liked...
South Korea braces for tough H1, promises support for exports, investment
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday the country’s exports and investment would be weak at least through the first half of the year and that the government would provide maximum support to ease the situation. “The government will provide maximum support to boost...
Tinder owner Match to cut staff by about 8%
(Reuters) – Match Group Inc said on Wednesday it would lay off about 8% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to cut jobs in the face of rising interest rates and lower spending from consumers. (Reporting by Vansh Agarwal and Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay...
