ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols death

By Nicole Johnson
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSpYR_0kX8JMXC00

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Memphis police chief disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist.

Police departments around the United States have similar units, including New York City. For years, people have railed against the NYPD’s anti-crime units and plainclothes units after some of their tactics were deemed unconstitutional, including targeting people of color and using excessive force.

An officer in plainclothes was responsible for the death of Eric Garner in 2014. Since then, New York City has made changes to its policies. Eric Garner’s daughter, Emerald Garner, said that while there have been changes, they haven’t been enough.

Garner has been on the frontlines of police reform . She pointed to the dismantling of the Scorpion unit in Memphis.

“If they can swiftly dismantle this, they can swiftly go in and revamp the policing system,” she said.

New York City disbanded plainclothes, anti-crime units in 2020, but last year Mayor Eric Adams brought back the controversial units in a new form. They rolled out with some new training and policies. They’re in uniform, but use unmarked cars. Their focus is getting guns and gangs off of the streets .

Dr. Keith Taylor, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor for John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said the specialty units are needed as a crime fighting tool. He feels they need better supervision.

“With that anonymity that plainclothes officers have, it requires more supervision and policies that are very clear on what is appropriate and inappropriate,” Dr. Taylor said.

Both Garner and Taylor agree more federal laws are needed to achieve better universal policing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 8

PUBLIC ENEMY
2d ago

One of the most horrible ways to die, is to be getting choked out by a cop, and saying you Can’t breathe, and the life is slowly being drained out of you, AND! Other cops are there just watching! RIP Eric Gardner!! 🙏🏾

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday. After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman tersely […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newsnationnow.com

NYC woman killed by fentanyl ‘had everything to live for’

(NewsNation) — When people talk about the drug epidemic in America, they might refer to it as a crisis of addiction, a crisis of opioids or a crisis at the border. To Sassan Ghahramani, it’s a crisis of murder. “They don’t talk about what happens between when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols ’ family and friends gathered Wednesday for a funeral that blended a celebration of his life with outrage over the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police and heated calls for police reform. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
PIX11

Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour fatally shot in New Jersey: officials

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (PIX11) — Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot in New Jersey Wednesday night, authorities said. Dwumfour, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her car near Samuel Circle in Sayreville at around 7:22 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene. “I am stunned by […]
SAYREVILLE, NJ
bronx.com

NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Krystal Anderson, a criminalist with the department. Anderson was arrested by officers from Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct on New Year’s Eve. According to detectives, she was off duty at the time of her arrest. She was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM The post NYPD criminalist arrested in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Bling Bishop says he’s ‘not guilty’ on fraud charges | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

When The Post’s Kevin Sheehan was assigned to speak to New York City’s notorious “Bling Bishop,” things didn’t go as planned. Lamor Whitehead, who was recently hit with federal fraud charges, dodged our host’s questions and called the cops on him at his mansion in Paramus, New Jersey. “I got as close as I could without going to jail for trespassing,” Sheehan says before the bishop said he’s “not guilty.” Whitehead is facing 60 years if convicted. Among the charges, he allegedly defrauded his own parishioners out of $900,000 and spent the money on luxury goods. In July, Whitehead was robbed of $1 million in jewelry while preaching live on camera at his church in Canarsie, Brooklyn. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xyb9qewluE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

In wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, NYC Mayor Adams defends NYPD’s own anti-gun unit

Mayor Adams offered more detail Monday morning into his thoughts on the police-involved killing of Tyre Nichols and defended his decision last year to reinstate an NYPD anti-gun unit similar to the one involved in Nichols’ death. The five officers who brutally beat Nichols were members of the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit, which was disbanded permanently after Nichols’ family ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NJ man Felix DeJesus still missing 1 year after vanishing

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man last seen after police in Paterson left him in a park has been missing for a year. Felix DeJesus, recovering from hip replacement surgery, was staying with his mother in nearby Haledon at the time, PIX11 reported. On Feb. 2, 2022, DeJesus stopped at a Paterson deli […]
PATERSON, NJ
New York Post

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg defends ‘sweetheart deal’ in NYC anti-Semitic attack

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg defended his controversial decision to offer a sweetheart plea deal in a vicious anti-Semitic attack in Midtown, saying he opted to go easy on the suspect based on “the full context” of the case. “We do this in all of our cases, a kind of individualized justice depending upon a person’s role in the charged conducts,” Bragg told Jewish Insider of the May 20, 2021, attack on Joseph Borgen, a Jewish man brutally beaten while on his way to a pro-Israel demonstration near Times Square. “We’re looking specifically at the person, the crime and the person’s role...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Manhattan DA abruptly drops case against accused crooked NYPD cop

A high-profile perjury trial against a former NYPD detective was sensationally thrown out Tuesday after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office failed to share evidence with the defense lawyers.   The case against Joseph Franco, who was accused of framing innocent people by lying about seeing drug deals go down, was abruptly dismissed and sealed by Judge Robert Mandelbaum – just two weeks after the trial got underway. Among the evidence withheld by prosecutors was cellphone records from people who were arrested after Franco – a 20-year NYPD veteran — identified them as drug dealers, the ex-cop’s attorney, Howard Tanner, told The Post. Surveillance footage, police...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy