Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Related
iheart.com
Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas
A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
Eater
Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own
Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: 2023 Lunar New Year display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Las Vegas Strip to check out their 2023 Lunar New Year display. Welcome the “Year of the Rabbit” inside Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens where guests will be immersed in a space reflecting peace and tranquility through March 4. The centerpiece of this display is a 32-foot-tall medallion honoring the Year of the Water Rabbit through its use of red-and-gold colored metallic and floral materials. The two-sided piece represents the dual masculinity and femineity of nature. The 17-foot-tall statue of Caishen, the benevolent Chinese god of wealth, overlooks the family of eight golden rabbits representing abundance and new beginnings. A glowing moon of the jade rabbit smiles down upon visitors as you hear happy chirps of the live zebra finches. Guests can indulge in a one-of-a-kind dining experience inside a traditional tea house that represents hospitality, discipline and grace.
Las Vegas Weekly
Randy’s Donuts sprinkles locations around Las Vegas
LA’s 70-year-strong icon Randy’s Donuts is making big moves in Las Vegas. After opening its first local shop in August and selling out every sweet morsel for weeks, Randy’s has found a home on the Strip at Resorts World, taking over some space and a convenient service window at breakfast sandwich hot spot Sun’s Out Buns Out.
Fox5 KVVU
Festival celebrating Asian culture, entertainment coming to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International on Wednesday announced that it will host a music festival and expo in April that celebrates Asian culture and entertainment. According to a news release, the “We Bridge” music festival and expo will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena April 21-23.
Eater
‘Mexican Hooters’ Is Getting Its Very Own Casino in North Las Vegas
A Texas-based Mexican restaurant and sports bar is partnering with a Las Vegas hospitality company to open what it describes as the “first-ever hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community.” Ojos Locos, a breastaurant chain that has been described as “Mexican Hooters,” will open on Monday, February 6 with a 10,000-square-foot casino with a hotel and a restaurant in North Las Vegas. The casino is a first for the Ojos restaurant brand, which says on its website that “the concept was built to cater to the Latino, bringing you a comfortable laid-back sports cantina.”
Furniture trade show returns with to Las Vegas, thousands expected to attend
The Las Vegas Market trade show has returned to the World Market Center. The show features the latest in furniture, bedding, interior home decor, and gift products.
news3lv.com
Beyonce announces concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of global tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beyonce is coming to Las Vegas this summer. The music superstar announced her new global tour, called "Renaissance," and it will include a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26, according to her website. Live Nation says verified fan registration is open for North American...
Fox5 KVVU
Snoop Dogg to perform Saturday at Las Vegas dispensary
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snoop Dogg is set to perform this Saturday at a dispensary near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg) will take the stage as part of an “extravaganza” at Planet 13 this Saturday, Feb. 4. The event...
New Vegas Casino Opening, Dramatic Strip Rescue, Snow in the Desert & First Hard Rock Rumbles!
MtM Vegas – New Vegas Casino Opening Wildfire Fremont. On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including all of the snow that fell this week in Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Las Vegas soul food: Rich in culture, history & tradition
Soul food is so much more than tasty dishes. It's a cuisine extremely rich in culture, history, and tradition. Shakeria Hawkins explores the history behind this comfort food.
Fox5 KVVU
Player nabs $1M slots jackpot at 4 a.m. at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While some may start off the day with a cup of coffee, someone at Caesar’s Palace instead hit the jackpot. A guest at around 4 a.m. hit the winning combination for the $1,040,252 prize. It was a $25 bet according to the photo.
Fox5 KVVU
Ghost’s Story: Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, it makes its way to the Inspirada neighborhood with its unlikely friends. The elusive creature appears to have not only been accepted by the pack but by some accounts leading it. It’s believed he was dumped in the desert as a puppy and the coyotes took him in as one of their own.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Fox5 KVVU
New police substation approved for Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new police substation has been approved for downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a new partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and the Fremont Street Experience (FSE) for a police substation.
businesspress.vegas
SUBARU’s Love Promise comes to Las Vegas
This December Las Vegas’ newest automotive retailer, Las Vegas Centennial SUBARU, a $40 million, three-story state-of-the-art facility located at the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the Interstate 95 on/off ramp opened to the public. Our showroom floor has been buzzing with excitement and sales ever since. Our commitment...
963kklz.com
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
Lodging
Fontainebleau Las Vegas: How One of the Country’s Largest Construction Projects Is Shaping Up
Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, a real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments, recently added to his title “president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” one of the largest construction projects in the United States. Set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, the property is Fontainebleau’s first in Las Vegas and marks the brand’s western expansion. LODGING recently caught up with Mufson to learn how the project is progressing and how his team is “pioneering a new hotel for a new era and ushering in the next generation for the Las Vegas Strip.”
Fox5 KVVU
$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: All In For Vegas ~ Room Rates Up To 30% Off, $20-$50 Resort or Dining Credit per stay. Stay now – 3/09/23
Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, $20-$50 Resort or Dining Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off at Station Casinos. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 03/09/23 by clicking here. Starts: 1/31/23 1:04 PM. Ends: 3/9/23...
Comments / 0