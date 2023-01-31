ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

iheart.com

Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas

A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own

Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

GALLERY: 2023 Lunar New Year display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Las Vegas Strip to check out their 2023 Lunar New Year display. Welcome the “Year of the Rabbit” inside Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens where guests will be immersed in a space reflecting peace and tranquility through March 4. The centerpiece of this display is a 32-foot-tall medallion honoring the Year of the Water Rabbit through its use of red-and-gold colored metallic and floral materials. The two-sided piece represents the dual masculinity and femineity of nature. The 17-foot-tall statue of Caishen, the benevolent Chinese god of wealth, overlooks the family of eight golden rabbits representing abundance and new beginnings. A glowing moon of the jade rabbit smiles down upon visitors as you hear happy chirps of the live zebra finches. Guests can indulge in a one-of-a-kind dining experience inside a traditional tea house that represents hospitality, discipline and grace.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Randy’s Donuts sprinkles locations around Las Vegas

LA’s 70-year-strong icon Randy’s Donuts is making big moves in Las Vegas. After opening its first local shop in August and selling out every sweet morsel for weeks, Randy’s has found a home on the Strip at Resorts World, taking over some space and a convenient service window at breakfast sandwich hot spot Sun’s Out Buns Out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Festival celebrating Asian culture, entertainment coming to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International on Wednesday announced that it will host a music festival and expo in April that celebrates Asian culture and entertainment. According to a news release, the “We Bridge” music festival and expo will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena April 21-23.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

‘Mexican Hooters’ Is Getting Its Very Own Casino in North Las Vegas

A Texas-based Mexican restaurant and sports bar is partnering with a Las Vegas hospitality company to open what it describes as the “first-ever hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community.” Ojos Locos, a breastaurant chain that has been described as “Mexican Hooters,” will open on Monday, February 6 with a 10,000-square-foot casino with a hotel and a restaurant in North Las Vegas. The casino is a first for the Ojos restaurant brand, which says on its website that “the concept was built to cater to the Latino, bringing you a comfortable laid-back sports cantina.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Snoop Dogg to perform Saturday at Las Vegas dispensary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snoop Dogg is set to perform this Saturday at a dispensary near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg) will take the stage as part of an “extravaganza” at Planet 13 this Saturday, Feb. 4. The event...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ghost’s Story: Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, it makes its way to the Inspirada neighborhood with its unlikely friends. The elusive creature appears to have not only been accepted by the pack but by some accounts leading it. It’s believed he was dumped in the desert as a puppy and the coyotes took him in as one of their own.
HENDERSON, NV
businesspress.vegas

SUBARU’s Love Promise comes to Las Vegas

This December Las Vegas’ newest automotive retailer, Las Vegas Centennial SUBARU, a $40 million, three-story state-of-the-art facility located at the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the Interstate 95 on/off ramp opened to the public. Our showroom floor has been buzzing with excitement and sales ever since. Our commitment...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lodging

Fontainebleau Las Vegas: How One of the Country’s Largest Construction Projects Is Shaping Up

Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, a real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments, recently added to his title “president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” one of the largest construction projects in the United States. Set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, the property is Fontainebleau’s first in Las Vegas and marks the brand’s western expansion. LODGING recently caught up with Mufson to learn how the project is progressing and how his team is “pioneering a new hotel for a new era and ushering in the next generation for the Las Vegas Strip.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
LAS VEGAS, NV

