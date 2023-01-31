Read full article on original website
Related
Death toll from blast in Pakistan mosque rises to at least 100 as country faces 'national security crisis'
The death toll from a suicide bomb that ripped through a mosque in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan, rose to at least 100 on Tuesday, marking one of the deadliest attacks in the country in years as it faces what one analyst described as "a national security crisis."
Blackouts and soaring prices: Pakistan's economy is on the brink
Muhammad Radaqat, a 27-year-old greengrocer, is worried. He doesn't know how much an onion will cost next week, let alone how he'll be able to afford the fuel he needs to heat his home and keep his family warm.
Opium farming surges in Myanmar since the military coup, the U.N. says
The production of opium in Myanmar has flourished since the military's seizure of power as the faltering economy has led more people toward the drug trade, according to a new United Nations report.
OilPrice.com
Venezuela Demands Prepayment For Its Oil
Venezuela’s state-owned oil firm PDVSA has tightened the prepayment rules for its oil after a review of contracts, demanding now cargoes be paid in cash or in goods and services that should be received before loadings can take place, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting PDVSA documents it had seen.
OilPrice.com
Venezuela Is Scrambling To Make The Most Of The Global Oil Shortage
Venzuela is scrambling to capitalize on the global oil shortage, but it’s just not happening. Despite easing sanctions, the Maduro regime is struggling to ramp up production. There has been around a month-long pause on crude and fuel exports, as PDVSA demands prepayment ahead of loading cargo, either with...
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children's coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children's coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world.
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
WASHINGTON/KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia.
'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
France braces for major transport woes from pension strikes
France's national rail operator is recommending that passengers stay home Tuesday to avoid strikes over pensions that are expected to cause major transport woes but largely spare high-speed links to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands.Labor unions that mobilized massive street protests in an initial salvo of nationwide strikes earlier this month are hoping for similar success Tuesday to maintain pressure on government plans to raise France's retirement age.Positions are hardening on both sides as lawmakers begin debating the planned change. France's prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, insisted this weekend that her government's intention to raise the retirement age from 62...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Grants License To Trinidad And Tobago To Develop Venezuelan Gas Field
The U.S. Treasury has granted a license to Trinidad and Tobago, allowing the Caribbean nation to develop a gas field offshore Venezuela and do business related to the gas field with Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA, Reuters reports, quoting officials from the U.S. and Trinidad. Trinidad and Tobago asked...
US reroutes $72M in aid for wages for Lebanese army, police
BEIRUT (AP) — The United States is rerouting $72 million of America’s assistance to Lebanon to help the country’s cash-strapped government boost wages of its soldiers and police officers, the U.S. ambassador said Wednesday. Washington is a key donor of the Lebanese Army and its 80,000 members,...
OilPrice.com
Can Colombia Really Replace Oil And Gas Revenue?
Colombia is looking to move away from fossil fuels. The country’s new President, Gustavo Petro is looking to replace fossil fuel revenue with income from renewables, tourism, and agriculture. Colombia’s Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee warns that the move could have a significant impact on the country’s oil-dependent economy....
France recalls ambassador and will withdraw military forces from Burkina Faso
France will withdraw its military forces from Burkina Faso within a month, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.
1470 WMBD
South Korea braces for tough H1, promises support for exports, investment
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday the country’s exports and investment would be weak at least through the first half of the year and that the government would provide maximum support to ease the situation. “The government will provide maximum support to boost...
Pakistan Facing Crisis of Cotton and Energy
Pakistan’s textile sector has no shortage of woes. In an unusual step, a recent request for a $2 billion soft credit or loan from Islamabad this month for the import of U.S. cotton has been one considered route for the nation’s troubled textile mills. In a recent letter to the U.S. ambassador, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) made an additional request for concessional loans. The industry faces a shortfall of almost 9 to 10 million bales of cotton required for production, based on last year’s figures, where 14 million bales were used for domestic production. Extensive flooding left Pakistan with just 5 million bales of cotton...
Comments / 0