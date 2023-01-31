Read full article on original website
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
GSK beats expectations, shingles vaccine bolsters outlook
(Reuters) - GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix and unveiled an upbeat forecast for 2023. The positive outlook and strong Q4 results are the latest endorsement of chief executive Emma Walmsey's spin-off last year of consumer business Haleon.
Caterpillar misses profit estimates as costs weigh
(Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as increasing manufacturing and freight costs pressured the heavy machinery maker’s margins. Shares of Caterpillar were down 3.3% before the bell. Despite higher orders, the industrial bellwether is grappling with supply constraints, boosting costs and clipping its ability to...
Meta Platforms Q4 profit nosedives 55%, hurt by cost-cutting moves
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms on Wednesday reported a 55% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a hefty charge related to cost-cutting moves like layoffs, office closures and an overhaul of its data center strategy. Net income for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31 fell to $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, compared with $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, a year earlier, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook reported. The digital ad giant faced a brutal 2022 as companies cut back on marketing spend due to economic worries, while rivals like TikTok captured younger users and Apple’s privacy updates continued to challenge the business of placing targeted ads. However, Meta forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, signaling a rebound in demand for digital ads after months of weak sales. Zuckerberg’s firm forecast revenue between $26 billion and $28.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimates of $27.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Meta’s forecast is an indication that the ad market may be recovering as companies increase their marketing budgets, after a long pause due to macroeconomic uncertainties. Meta shares, which lost almost two-thirds of their value in 2022, were up about 10% in extended trading.
Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 on lending income
MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A solid rise in revenues and lending income allowed Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) to post an 18% jump in profit to a record 9.6 billion euros in 2022, offsetting higher provisions set aside against uncertain economic conditions.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Alphabet misses Street estimates as ad business slips after pandemic run-up
(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc on Thursday fell short of Wall Street’s expectations for quarterly profit and revenue as the Google parent’s digital ad business struggled with an economic slowdown that has choked corporate spending and triggered mass layoffs. Shares of Alphabet, were down about 4% in after-hours trading, after...
Novo Nordisk expects 13-19% sales growth in 2023
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish diabetes and obesity drug developer Novo Nordisk expects to generate sales growth in local currencies of between 13% and 19% in 2023, it said on Wednesday while reporting below-forecast profits for the fourth quarter. “We are very pleased with the double-digit sales growth in 2022...
Roche flags 2023 earnings decline on slump in COVID products
BASEL (Reuters) – Roche warned of a decline in 2023 earnings, as revenue growth from new drugs including haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus would not make up for a steep demand drop for COVID treatments and diagnostic testing. Sales and core earnings per share were expected...
Peloton to report lower cash burn on bumpy road to turnaround
(Reuters) – Peloton Interactive Inc’s effort to cut costs in the latest quarter may have helped the fitness equipment maker burn less cash, but that only means one less hurdle on its road to turnaround, analysts say. The company, once a pandemic darling, is seeing a slump in...
Gilead profit beats Street expectations on COVID and HIV sales
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit driven by strong demand for its HIV and cancer drugs, while COVID-19 antiviral Veklury had sales that were double Wall Street estimates.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential
The rural lifestyle is becoming attractive to more Americans.
Japan's ANA Holdings raises profit forecast as travel demand recovers
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The operator of Japan's largest airline, ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T), raised its full-year profit forecast as travel demand recovers following the easing of COVID-19 border curbs.
Payments firm PayPal to lay off 7% of its workforce to cut costs
(Reuters) – PayPal Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is planning to cut 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, the latest in a list of fintech firms to be hit by the economic slowdown. The payments firm also joins Big Tech firms and Wall Street titans, which...
Starbucks misses sales, revenue estimates as China falters
Starbucks reported lower-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter, with COVID store shutdowns in China overshadowing stronger results elsewhere. Global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — were up 5% in the October-December period, but that was partly due to higher prices. Store transactions were down 2%. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a 6.7% increase in same-store sales. During a conference call with investors, Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz said China’s decision to end its zero-COVID policy in December caused a spike in infections that closed nearly 30% of Starbucks’ 6,000 stores at its peak. Same-store sales plunged 29%. But Schultz said Starbucks remains optimistic about China, its second-largest market outside the U.S. As of this week, all of Starbucks’ stores in China are open without restrictions for the first time since March 2020. Schultz said the company remains on track to have 9,000 stores in China by the end of 2025.
AmerisourceBergen Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Boosts Annual Guidance
AmerisourceBergen Corp's ABC Q1 FY23 adjusted EPS reached $2.71, up 5% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.63. Revenue of $62.85 billion increased by 5.4% Y/Y, beating the analyst consensus of $62.67 billion, reflecting a 6.1% increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue and a 0.6% decrease in revenue within International Healthcare Solutions due to the negative impact of foreign currency translation.
medtechdive.com
Edwards posts Q4 profit, reaffirms 2023 outlook as patients return
Edwards Lifesciences reiterated its sales growth forecast for the year ahead, helped by accelerating patient volumes in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) business as macroeconomic pressures eased. "As the global population ages and cardiovascular disease remains the largest health burden,” the company will have a steady stream of new...
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
ValueWalk
Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
Sysco had a mixed quarter but one thing is clear, business is better than prepandemic times. The company pays a healthy dividend and repurchases shares, too. Trading at 18.85X earnings its no value but should be trading at even higher levels. Dividend King Sysco (NYSE:SYY) pulled back following its FQ2...
Merck sees sharp decline in COVID sales for 2023 after strong fourth quarter
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) on Thursday forecast 2023 earnings below Wall Street estimates along with an expected steep decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, and its shares fell around 2%.
