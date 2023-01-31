Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Pakistan’s forex reserves with central bank drop to $3.09 billion
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by 16.1% to $3.09 billion in the week ending Jan. 27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday, which analysts said covers less than three weeks of imports. The country is locked in...
Brazil's Lula threatens central bank autonomy after hawkish words
BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday issued his latest threat to the autonomy of the country's central bank a day after it floated the possibility of keeping interest rates at a six-year high for a longer-than-expected period.
ASEAN foreign ministers meet under shadow of Myanmar crisis
Southeast Asian foreign ministers are meeting in Indonesia’s capital Friday for talks bound to be dominated by the deteriorating situation in Myanmar despite an agenda focused on food and energy security and cooperation in finance and health.Myanmar belongs to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, but the annual ministers' retreat is being held in Jakarta without Myanmar's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin. The absence was forced by the fallout over Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing a five-step agreement made in 2021 between ASEAN leaders and Myanmar’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. In the agreement, Myanmar's...
Pakistan Facing Crisis of Cotton and Energy
Pakistan’s textile sector has no shortage of woes. In an unusual step, a recent request for a $2 billion soft credit or loan from Islamabad this month for the import of U.S. cotton has been one considered route for the nation’s troubled textile mills. In a recent letter to the U.S. ambassador, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) made an additional request for concessional loans. The industry faces a shortfall of almost 9 to 10 million bales of cotton required for production, based on last year’s figures, where 14 million bales were used for domestic production. Extensive flooding left Pakistan with just 5 million bales of cotton...
China has not done enough on Sri Lanka debt restructuring - U.S. diplomat
COLOMBO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United States wants China to provide credible and specific assurances to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) along with other creditors to help Sri Lanka unlock a $2.9 billion bailout, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
CNN went deep into rural China. This is how officials reacted
CNN's Selina Wang traveled to rural China during the traditional Lunar New Year. See how government officials responded.
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
France 24
France's ex-president Hollande: Wagner Group operating as ‘neo-colonialists’ in Mali
France's former president François Hollande granted an interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI on Wednesday, some 10 years after launching Operation Serval, which ousted armed rebels and Islamist militants from northern Mali. Hollande defended the record of French military operations in the Sahel region and expressed regret at the arrival of mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group.
France recalls ambassador and will withdraw military forces from Burkina Faso
France will withdraw its military forces from Burkina Faso within a month, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.
Leaked EU plan reveals response to US and Chinese green subsidies
Draft plan to loosen state aid rules follows Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and Chinese subsidies
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
China's Xi says ties with Australia moving in "right direction" - state media
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday relations with Australia were moving in the right direction in the latest sign of an improvement in ties between the major trading partners.
3,600-year-old hoards may contain the earliest silver currency in Israel and Gaza
A new study of ancient silver hoards from Israel and Gaza suggests that metal was used as currency in the Bronze Age, hundreds of years earlier than previously suspected.
1470 WMBD
South Korea braces for tough H1, promises support for exports, investment
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday the country’s exports and investment would be weak at least through the first half of the year and that the government would provide maximum support to ease the situation. “The government will provide maximum support to boost...
US reroutes $72M in aid for wages for Lebanese army, police
BEIRUT (AP) — The United States is rerouting $72 million of America’s assistance to Lebanon to help the country’s cash-strapped government boost wages of its soldiers and police officers, the U.S. ambassador said Wednesday. Washington is a key donor of the Lebanese Army and its 80,000 members,...
Exclusive-Indonesia to send general to Myanmar to highlight transition, president says
JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to send a top general to Myanmar to talk to its junta leaders in the hope of showing Myanmar's military rulers how Indonesia made a successful transition to democracy, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.
Spain, Morocco seek reset of testy relationship at Rabat summit
RABAT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain and Morocco have agreed to set aside their differences, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday, as they seek to repair a relationship marked by frequent disputes over migration and territory.
Comments / 0