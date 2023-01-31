ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1470 WMBD

Pakistan’s forex reserves with central bank drop to $3.09 billion

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by 16.1% to $3.09 billion in the week ending Jan. 27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday, which analysts said covers less than three weeks of imports. The country is locked in...
Reuters

Brazil's Lula threatens central bank autonomy after hawkish words

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday issued his latest threat to the autonomy of the country's central bank a day after it floated the possibility of keeping interest rates at a six-year high for a longer-than-expected period.
The Independent

ASEAN foreign ministers meet under shadow of Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian foreign ministers are meeting in Indonesia’s capital Friday for talks bound to be dominated by the deteriorating situation in Myanmar despite an agenda focused on food and energy security and cooperation in finance and health.Myanmar belongs to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, but the annual ministers' retreat is being held in Jakarta without Myanmar's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin. The absence was forced by the fallout over Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing a five-step agreement made in 2021 between ASEAN leaders and Myanmar’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. In the agreement, Myanmar's...
Sourcing Journal

Pakistan Facing Crisis of Cotton and Energy

Pakistan’s textile sector has no shortage of woes. In an unusual step, a recent request for a $2 billion soft credit or loan from Islamabad this month for the import of U.S. cotton has been one considered route for the nation’s troubled textile mills.  In a recent letter to the U.S. ambassador, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) made an additional request for concessional loans. The industry faces a shortfall of almost 9 to 10 million bales of cotton required for production, based on last year’s figures, where 14 million bales were used for domestic production.  Extensive flooding left Pakistan with just 5 million bales of cotton...
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
France 24

France's ex-president Hollande: Wagner Group operating as ‘neo-colonialists’ in Mali

France's former president François Hollande granted an interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI on Wednesday, some 10 years after launching Operation Serval, which ousted armed rebels and Islamist militants from northern Mali. Hollande defended the record of French military operations in the Sahel region and expressed regret at the arrival of mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group.
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
1470 WMBD

South Korea braces for tough H1, promises support for exports, investment

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday the country’s exports and investment would be weak at least through the first half of the year and that the government would provide maximum support to ease the situation. “The government will provide maximum support to boost...

