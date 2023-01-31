Not too long ago, Tiffany & Co. teased a forthcoming collaboration with Nike, and it was enough for sneakerheads and jewelry fans alike to go wild. Now, the iconic brand has shared a glimpse at the collaboration’s accompanying accessories — drenched in what has since been confirmed as sterling silver. Outside of the Tiffany blue shoelaces which the brand shared on its Instagram, the collaboration seems to include a range of collaborative silverware, which takes the form of a Tiffany & Co. whistle on a ball chain, co-branded shoe cleaning brush, dubrae for the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 laces and a swanky silver shoehorn.

2 DAYS AGO