Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
(di)vision's FW23 Collection Was a Y2K-Inspired Disaster
Finishing off the first official day on the Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 calendar, (di)vision staged a disaster-inspired collection, titled “Dressed for Disaster.”. Inviting guests to a restaurant that seemed to have been left after a party (breadcrumbs, unfinished glasses of wine and cigarette butts were laid across each...
Hypebae
Lacoste's New L003 Neo Sneakers Deliver Unbeatable Style and Energy
There are sneakers that are too fashionable, and there are sneakers that are too sporty. Lacoste, on the other hand, has unveiled the perfect pair bringing the best of both styles. First spotted on the label’s SS22 runway show, the L0003 Neo concept sneaker is now available to all. Inspired by the energetic movement of a tennis ball in the court, harking back to the brand’s sporting heritage, the shoe embraces “constant change, innovation, bold acceptance, radical modernity.”
Hypebae
Radical Femme Artists Are Taking Over Our Favorite London Galleries This Year
While the history of women in art hasn’t always been a straight-forward or particularly inclusive path, it’s defined an age of contemporary female creators that have made it their mission to break the mold of institutional art. This year marks somewhat of a celebration of their efforts as a number of major London galleries announce new exhibitions spotlighting their work.
Hypebae
A Closer Look at Kiko Kostadinov's Heaven by Marc Jacobs Collaboration
Kiko Kostadinov and Heaven by Marc Jacobs have teamed up for an all-new 16-piece collection, merging the youthful identities of both brands. Comprised of both apparel and accessories, the vibrant offering sees Laura and Deanna Fanning commission London-based artist Connor Beesley to create a series of DIY-inspired works, appliquéd onto jersey and knitwear fabrics. Fusing dramatic proportions with distinctive textures, the collection features Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ signature Star iconography, arriving in visceral fuzz and faux fur pieces.
Essence
This Former Educator Launched A Coffee Brand That Shares The Power Of Black History With Every Cup
Former educator Jessica Taylor founded Ezra Coffee out of her passion for storytelling, coffee, and African American culture. It all started when Jessica Taylor’s grandfather sneakily gave her a small sip of his strong coffee after her curiosity about the strong drink won him over. Despite her grandmother’s protests, one taste of the aromatic treat sparked a love of coffee in Taylor from that childhood moment and has been carried through her life.
Hypebae
ICON VISIONS and Mads Nørgaard's "Iconic Classic" Collection Revives 2000s Recklessness
Danish labels ICON VISIONS and Mads Nørgaard have unveiled a brand new collaboration as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Serving as the fourth installment between the two, the “Iconic Classics” unisex collection is a homage to the early aughts and rebelliousness unfastened. To deliver strong storytelling, reminiscent...
Hypebae
Prada Is Now the Hottest Brand In the World, According to Lyst's Q4 Index
Lyst just revealed its list of the hottest brands from Q4 of 2022, and Prada has officially taken the top spot. Beating out the likes of Gucci and Miu Miu, Prada emerged as the hottest brand, not long after Miuccia Prada announced her exit. Other core highlights from Prada’s 2022 include the launch of the brand’s first fine jewelry collection, developed with recycled gold, alongside the appointment of its new CEO, Andrea Guerra.
Hypebae
Paris Hilton Taps Into Marilyn Monroe Era, Revealing Iconic Platinum Curls
Paris Hilton has been full of surprises lately. After announcing the birth of her baby boy, the cultural icon has yet another message for us: “Blondes have more fun.” Revealing her short, platinum bob hairstyle, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. Over the years of hair moments, we’ve seen many...
Hypebae
What Jimin of BTS Wore for Dior's FW23 Menswear Show
BTS member Jimin was one of the most highly-anticipated guests at Dior‘s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show this season. As a result, the K-pop star gave fans a little look inside the preparations behind his attendance at the show, starting with the decisions behind his outfit. Initially seen wearing white printed jeans with an oversized sweater vest, Jimin opted for an almost full monochrome look, wearing a grey blazer and trousers, paired with grey boots and a brown turtleneck.
Hypebae
Are We Getting Another Supreme x Undercover Collab?
Supreme and Jun Takahashi’s Undercover may well be joining forces once again, five years after their last collaboration was released. While no information or release dates have been confirmed by the brands themselves, rumors of a forthcoming collab have started to do the rounds on social media, and we’re sincerely hoping there’s some truth to them. The new collection would mark the duo’s fourth capsule to date, following the brand’s Spring/Summer 2015, Fall/Winter 2016 and most recently, Spring/Summer 2018 offerings.
Hypebae
Tiffany & Co. x Nike's Collaboration Includes This Flashy Silverware
Not too long ago, Tiffany & Co. teased a forthcoming collaboration with Nike, and it was enough for sneakerheads and jewelry fans alike to go wild. Now, the iconic brand has shared a glimpse at the collaboration’s accompanying accessories — drenched in what has since been confirmed as sterling silver. Outside of the Tiffany blue shoelaces which the brand shared on its Instagram, the collaboration seems to include a range of collaborative silverware, which takes the form of a Tiffany & Co. whistle on a ball chain, co-branded shoe cleaning brush, dubrae for the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 laces and a swanky silver shoehorn.
Hypebae
A Major AI Weiwei Exhibition Is Coming to London's Design Museum This Spring
“Ai Weiwei: Making Sense,” an exhibition exploring, for the first time, the artist’s work through the lens of design and architecture, is coming to the Design Museum in London this April. The program represents the largest U.K. solo show to be staged and curated in collaboration with Ai...
ChatGPT parent OpenAI faces a blockchain rival as a new NFT project creates 3D avatars from text
OpenAI, the creator of the language bot ChatGPT and image generator Dall-E, could face competition from Polygon's blockchain AI product, CharacterGPT. While Dall-E creates images, CharacterGPT is designed to generate a 3D avatar that can answer questions on the fly. Polygon has previously partnered with notable brands including Starbucks, Nike,...
Hypebae
Aries and Juicy Couture Team Up for "Rhinestoned Cowboys" Capsule
Aries and Juicy Couture have teamed up for the very first time, and the result is not for the faint-hearted. Dubbed “Rhinestoned Cowboys,” the limited-edition capsule collection merges the signature aesthetic of both brands to create something even more enticing. Merging Juicy’s classic velour fabrics and rhinestones with Aries’ edgy aesthetic and prints, the collection takes cues from OG rhinestone cowboy and American tailor, Nudie Cohn.
Hypebae
GCDS Taps Nicola Peltz Beckham for SS23
GCDS just released its Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, and it’s just as vibrant and whimsical as you’d expect it to be. The star of the show this season is Nicola Peltz Beckham, exuding Hollywood-esque glamor in all the right ways. Shot in Los Angeles and lensed by Zhong Lin, the campaign sees Peltz Beckham showcase some of the brand’s most enticing styles against a Gothic-inspired backdrop.
Hypebae
Stine Goya Delivers an Icy "Freeze" Collection for FW23
Stine Goya, one of the most anticipated names on the roster at the Fall/Winter 2023 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week, wrote a love letter to the winter season for her latest runway presentation titled “Freeze.”. “This season, our love language is ice. Pure celebration of an endless winter,” the...
The Heavy Price Black Women Pay for Luxury
It has been deemed the Black woman’s luxury tax: a term used to describe the additional cost a Black woman must pay for a brand’s anti-Black history. This is according to a compelling new piece in Andscape which reveals how White supremacy has hindered the plight of Black people since the beginning of America’s history. Mark-Evan Blackman, chair of the fashion design department at the State University of New York, Korea, refers to this as a “citizen component.”
Hypebae
Parley x adidas Push Sustainability "4DFWD" With New Footwear
Parley for the Oceans and adidas have joined forces again to update the footwear brand’s 4DFWD running shoes, reimagining it in two new colorways — “Non-Dyed” and “Core Black.”. Utilizing recycled ocean plastics to create the innovative shoes, the sneakers feature an exciting base in...
Picsart's 'Replace My Ex' is the most savage AI art tool yet
AI art is arguably the most contentious topic in the world of art and design right now. For every seemingly innocuous image of a bird with human hands, there's a debate over the ethics and copyright issues surrounding the tech. But hey, at least now you can replace your ex with a snake!
artandeducation.net
Master of Arts in Fine Art & Design: Lens-Based Media
Application deadline: March 7, final deadline for non-EU applicants / priority deadline for EU applicants. The Master of Arts in Fine Art & Design: Lens-Based Media is a two-year postgraduate program that focuses primarily on artistic and experimental lens-based practices (both still and moving image/animation) that embrace the use of artifice, formal and technical innovation, fictional strategies, and other unconventional visual approaches to create new and meaningful visions of the world.
Comments / 0