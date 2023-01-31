ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

ACLU of Georgia to handle alleged racism lawsuit against Effingham County School District

By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lH9CB_0kX8IJvE00

Three students and two parents who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District have turned the case over to American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. The nonprofit is handling the case alongside Troutman Pepper law firm.

“The families who filed this case are bravely standing up for racial justice and freedom of speech in their school district,” said Young. “The ACLU of Georgia is privileged to join their fight for change in Effingham County and to help make it a school district that is welcoming and supportive of all of its students.”

The lawsuit against the ECSD was filed Jan. 5., citing racial hostility that prevents pupils from wearing “Black Lives Matter” text on their clothing.

The families allege that administrators at the school intentionally overlooked complaints regarding racial bullying at Effingham College & Career Academy and Effingham County High School.

“Our goal in this litigation is for Effingham County School District to be a safe, welcoming place for all students, especially Black and otherwise marginalized students,” said Young.

Both parties are new to the case but Young said each organization is, “Committed to zealously advocating for our clients and achieving meaningful change in Effingham County.”

The defendants have not been served yet.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached atlwilliams6@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
allongeorgia.com

02/02/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WJBF

Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

What the homeless in Savannah want you to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Opening statements, testimony begin in 2020 Statesboro murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Statesboro woman. Lee Allen Mayhew is charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary in the 2020 death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing. Police say he is accused of shooting and killing her before stealing her car.
STATESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign

City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a woman in Bulloch County in 2020. Lee Allen Mayhew was found guilty on all 13 counts – including murder, assault and theft by taking. Jurors heard the final words from both sides Thursday morning...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Savannah Tribune

Connor’s Temple – Savannah State: Uniting for Success

Using the theme: “Uniting for Success” Connor’s Temple Baptist Church will celebrate its annual CTBC – SSU Day on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. Speaker for the occasion will be Mr. Harold N. Washington, President of the Savannah State University National Alumni Association. Mr. Washington is a 1998 graduate of Savannah State with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He also holds a Master’s degree in Education from Troy State University and a Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

GS offers training to help employees understand needs of military-connected students

Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses this month. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. School System to hold recruitment fair

LIBERTY COUTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools across the nation are seeing teacher shortages including right here in the Coastal Empire. According to the Liberty County school system’s website, they have around 80 positions open. That includes teachers, school psychologists, and counselors. To fill those positions, they’re hosting a recruitment...
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy