Asheville, NC

WNC Parent February 2023 Calendar: Things to do for kids and parents

By Chris Worthy
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago
Find weekly updates and highlights online at wncparent.com. Send your organization’s family events to chris@worthyplace.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

TheaterWorksUSA presents “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School”

10 a.m. and noon at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. Visit worthamarts.org.

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Tiny Tots Yoga is at 11 a.m. at the Swannanoa Library. Call 828-250-6486 or email swannanoa.library@buncombecounty.org.

Bright Star Touring Theatre Presents: African Folktales at 4 p.m. at the Weaverville Library. Ages 3 and older. Call 828-250-6482 or email weaverville.library@buncombecounty.org.

Thursday, Feb. 2

The 18th Annual Groundhog Day Celebration is at 10 a.m. at Chimney Rock Park. Included with Park admission. Join Chimney Rock’s naturalists and cheer on the resident groundhog, Pumpkin, as he seeks his shadow. Visit chimneyrockpark.com.

“Rent” – School Edition is presented at Asheville Performing Arts Academy. This performance is rated PG-13. For details and tickets, visit theapaa.com.

Friday, Feb. 3

National Wear Red Day – American Heart Association –Wear red to raise awareness for the danger women face from heart disease. Learn more at goredforwomen.org.

Little Explorers' Club is 9 – 10 a.m. at Asheville Museum of Science. For details and registration, visit ashevillescience.org/little-explorers-club.

“Rent” – School Edition is presented at Asheville Performing Arts Academy. This performance is rated PG-13. For details and tickets, visit theapaa.com.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Hear stories from the Magic Crankie Story Machine at 10:30 a.m. at the East Asheville Library. This story time is for all ages. For details, visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library/branch-locations/east-asheville.aspx.

“Rent” – School Edition is presented at Asheville Performing Arts Academy. This performance is rated PG-13. For details and tickets, visit theapaa.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Stroller Revolution with Homegrown Families meets at 10 a.m. Remaining active or restarting activity can be a struggle in late pregnancy and the early postpartum period. Join other parents and caregivers in this fun and functional workout group aimed at getting and keeping you moving, loving your body as it is, and connecting with one another. The group meets at French Broad River Park (508 Riverview Drive, Asheville) or at the Asheville Mall if needed due to weather. Confirm the location at facebook.com/AshevilleHomegrownFamilies or in the private Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/559638917507718.

Teen Creative Writing Club for grades 6 – 12 is at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Are you a teen in middle school or high school? Interested in creative writing, storytelling, connecting with other teen writers, and getting feedback on your work? For details, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Baby Gym for ages 4 – 18 months is at 11 a.m. at the Leicester Library. Call 828-250-6480 or email leicester.library@buncombecounty.org.

Thursday, Feb. 9

A Toddler/PreK Valentine’s Day Tea Party is at 10:30 a.m. at the Leicester Library. Dress up fancy (if you choose) and enjoy a pre-holiday celebration with stories, songs, crafts, tea and snacks. No registration is required. For details, visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library/branch-locations/leicester.aspx, call 828-250-6480 or email leicester.library@buncombecounty.org.

Teen Anime Club for grades 6 – 12 is at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Share in the love of Japanese animation and comics. For details, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

“Rent” – School Edition is presented at Asheville Performing Arts Academy. This performance is rated PG-13. For details and tickets, visit theapaa.com.

Friday, Feb. 10

“Rent” – School Edition is presented at Asheville Performing Arts Academy. This performance is rated PG-13. For details and tickets, visit theapaa.com.

The Jurassic World Live Tour is at 7 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. For tickets and details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

Saturday, Feb. 11

PAWS for Reading is at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Sign-up to read to a therapy dog. To register, visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

The Jurassic World Live Tour is at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. For tickets and details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

“Rent” – School Edition is presented at Asheville Performing Arts Academy. This performance is rated PG-13. For details and tickets, visit theapaa.com.

Sunday Feb. 12

The Jurassic World Live Tour is at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. For tickets and details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

Monday, Feb. 13

Garden Club is at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Help plant and take care of the library’s sensory garden. All ages are welcome but children younger than age 6 require a caregiver's supervision. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Happy Valentine’s Day

Stroller Revolution with Homegrown Families meets at 10 a.m. Remaining active or restarting activity can be a struggle in late pregnancy and the early postpartum period. Join other parents and caregivers in this fun and functional workout group aimed at getting and keeping you moving, loving your body as it is, and connecting with one another. The group meets at French Broad River Park (508 Riverview Drive, Asheville) or at the Asheville Mall if needed due to weather. Confirm the location at facebook.com/AshevilleHomegrownFamilies or in the private Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/559638917507718.

ecoExplore: Birding for Kids, an educational program with the North Carolina Arboretum, is at 4 p.m. at the Swannanoa Library. Grades K – 5. Visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library or call 828-250-6486.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Tiny Tots Yoga is at 11 a.m. at the Swannanoa Library. Call 828-250-6486 or email swannanoa.library@buncombecounty.org.

Celebrate Love My Library Day from 3 – 6 p.m. with activities throughout the Henderson County Main Library. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Four O’Clock Club for grades K – 5 is at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Celebrate Love My Library Day with a recycled book craft. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

ecoExplore: Birding for Kids, an educational program with the North Carolina Arboretum, is at 4 p.m. at the Leicester Library. Grades K – 5. Visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library or call 828- 250-6480.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Teen Craft Time: Decorative Terrariums for grades 6 – 12 is at 4 p.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Love the aesthetic, but afraid you'll kill the plants? Make special decorative terrariums using plastic succulents. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Friday, Feb. 17

PUFFS: A One-Act for Young Wizards is presented at Asheville Performing Arts Academy. For details and tickets, visit theapaa.com.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Great Backyard Bird Count Day is 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the North Carolina Arboretum. For schedule and details, visit ncarboretum.org.

The Asheville Celtic Festival is at the WNC Agricultural Center. For details, visit ashevillecelticfest.com.

Artful Adventure is 2 – 2:45 p.m. at the Asheville Art Museum. Free for museum members or included with general admission. Registration is not required. For details, visit ashevilleart.org.

PUFFS: A One-Act for Young Wizards is presented at Asheville Performing Arts Academy. For details and tickets, visit theapaa.com.

Sunday Feb. 19

The Frostbite 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Fun Run are at the Lelia Patterson Center in Fletcher, North Carolina. For details and registration, visit idaph.net.

PUFFS: A One-Act for Young Wizards is presented at Asheville Performing Arts Academy. For details and tickets, visit theapaa.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Stroller Revolution with Homegrown Families meets at 10 a.m. Remaining active or restarting activity can be a struggle in late pregnancy and the early postpartum period. Join other parents and caregivers in this fun and functional workout group aimed at getting and keeping you moving, loving your body as it is, and connecting with one another. The group meets at French Broad River Park (508 Riverview Drive, Asheville) or at the Asheville Mall if needed due to weather. Confirm the location at facebook.com/AshevilleHomegrownFamilies or in the private Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/559638917507718.

Winter Bingo for the whole family is at 3:30 p.m. at the Fairview Library. For details, visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library, call 828-250-6484 or email fairview.library@buncombecounty.org.

The 13th Annual St. Gerard House Mardi Gras Party is at the Galaxy Room in Downtown Asheville. Tickets are $50 each and include drinks and dinner. All proceeds from this event help meet the needs of many WNC families with children on the autism spectrum. The event also includes a raffle and live auction. For details, tickets, and raffle tickets, visit https://givebutter.com/c/SGHMardiGras.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Celebrate Engineering Week starting today at Asheville Museum of Science. The February theme for the STEAM Lab is Engineering Knowledge. For events and details, visit ashevillescience.org.

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Henderson County Main Library. Visit hendersoncountync.gov/library.

Baby Gym for ages 4 – 18 months is at 11 a.m. at the Leicester Library. Call 828-250-6480 or email leicester.library@buncombecounty.org.

YMCA Mobile Market is at the Enka Candler Library noon – 1 p.m. Bring grocery bags and get fresh food. Distributions are free. The market provides fresh produce paired with healthy recipes and more. Visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library or call 828-250-4758.

Evening Stroller Revolution with Homegrown Families meets at 5 p.m. at New Belgium Brewing. Join other parents and caregivers in this fun and functional workout group aimed at getting and keeping you moving, loving your body as it is, and connecting with one another. This event is intended for the whole family unit to come. Walk from New Belgium to the dog park and back (about an hour total walking) or visit on the grass at New Belgium during the walk or after. Check facebook.com/AshevilleHomegrownFamilies or instagram.com/homegrown_families for updates and cancellations due to weather.

Thursday, Feb. 23

YMCA Mobile Market is at the Leicester Library 2 – 3 p.m. Bring grocery bags and get fresh food. Distributions are free. The market provides fresh produce paired with healthy recipes and more. Visit buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library or call 828-250-6480.

Friday, Feb. 24

Wee Trade Children’s Consignment Sale is at the WNC Agricultural Center. For details, visit weetradecarolinas.com.

The Asheville Model Train Show is at the WNC Agricultural Center. For details, visit asheville-trainshow.com or wncagcenter.org.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Wee Trade Children’s Consignment Sale is at the WNC Agricultural Center. For details, visit weetradecarolinas.com.

The Asheville Model Train Show is at the WNC Agricultural Center. For details, visit asheville-trainshow.com or wncagcenter.org.

Naturalist Niche: Winter Trees is 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Chimney Rock Park. Registration Required. Investigate shape, height, bark type, and more with a naturalist as you learn more about the winter woods. For cost and details, visit chimneyrockpark.com.

Sunday Feb. 26

Wee Trade Children’s Consignment Sale is at the WNC Agricultural Center. For details, visit weetradecarolinas.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Stroller Revolution with Homegrown Families meets at 10 a.m. Remaining active or restarting activity can be a struggle in late pregnancy and the early postpartum period. Join other parents and caregivers in this fun and functional workout group aimed at getting and keeping you moving, loving your body as it is, and connecting with one another. The group meets at French Broad River Park (508 Riverview Drive, Asheville) or at the Asheville Mall if needed due to weather. Confirm the location at facebook.com/AshevilleHomegrownFamilies or in the private Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/559638917507718.

GET READY FOR BABY

Mission Health offers prenatal classes, including a childbirth and hospital orientation class and a breastfeeding class. For details and registration, visit missionhealth.org/services-treatments/maternity-care/labor-delivery-mission.

Homegrown Families offers a variety of childbirth and prenatal classes. Learn more and register at ashevillehomegrownfamilies.com.

Prenatal Classes and a mom group are offered by Haywood Regional Medical Center. Call 828-552-8440 or visit myhaywoodregional.com/events.

ENJOY STORY TIME, FAMILY FUN AND MORE

Weekly Art + Design classes for grades K – 5 are offered by Roots + Wings. For details and registration, visit rootsandwingsarts.com/elementary-creators.

Custom Art Experiences for all ages are offered by Roots + Wings. For details, visit rootsandwingsarts.com/custom-experiences.

Biltmore Gardens Railway – Wonders of the World is open through Feb. 20 at Biltmore Estate. See handcrafted, botanical model train displays. For tickets and up-to-date health and safety policies, visit biltmore.com.

A winter special for residents of Buncombe, Henderson, Transylvania, Madison, Haywood, and McDowell Counties is offered Fridays – Sundays in February at Adventure Center of Asheville when the center is open. Use code AVLVIP for 50 percent off the Treetops Adventure Park and Kid Zip. ID is required at check in. Ages 4 and older. Reservations are suggested. Visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/asheville-adventure-specials.

Kaleidoscope Play & Learn will be offered this winter in-person for children 0 – 5 and their parents/caregivers in Buncombe County. KPL in-person is a once-a-week, 90-minute, adult-child group that features a mix of free play, outdoor play (where available), and group activities/circle time. It is free and open to ages 0 – 5 who reside in Buncombe County and are not enrolled in licensed child care. There are currently spaces in two preschool groups for ages 3 – 5: 9 – 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Hominy Valley Elementary School and 9 – 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at Johnston Elementary. Registration is required before attendance and registration is ongoing, either by emailing marna.holland@acsgmail.net or calling 828-350-2904. In-person infant and toddler classes are currently full.

Hands On! Children’s Museum offers free admission to families who present their adult WIC card. Zoom passes from the Hendersonville Library have limited day passes as well. For details, visit handsonwnc.org.

Registration is now open for the 4th Annual Black Bear Half Marathon and 8K Oct. 8 in Hendersonville. For details, visit blackbearhalfmarathon.com.

In-person story times are offered at Buncombe County Libraries. Get full details at buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library/services/story-times.aspx.

Baby Story Time – ages 4 – 18 months:

  • Oakley/South Asheville Library – Friday at 10:30 a.m.
  • Leicester Library – Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
  • Weaverville Library – Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Toddler Story Time – ages 18 months – 3 years:

  • North Asheville Library – Friday at 10:30 a.m.
  • Fairview Library and Leicester Library – Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
  • Enka-Candler Library – Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Story Time – ages 3 – 5 years:

  • East Asheville Library and West Asheville Library – Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
  • Swannanoa Library – Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
  • Fairview Library – Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
  • Black Mountain Library and Weaverville Library – Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
  • Pack Memorial Library – Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Hora Del Cuento/Story Time

  • Skyland/South Buncombe Library – Friday at 10:30 a.m.
  • Oakley/South Asheville Library – Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library impacts the pre-literacy skills and school readiness of children under the age of 5 in Buncombe County. The program mails a new, free, age-appropriate book to registered children each month until they turn 5 years old, creating a home library of up to 60 books and instilling a love of books and reading. For details and registration, visit imaginationlibrary.com.

Kolo Bike Park – $10 Sunday Fundays are Sundays through March 26. Rentals are available for an extra charge. Call 828-225-2921for conditions. Visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/kolo-bike-park.

Discounts for Winter Sports Adventures – In February, use code WINTER for 20 percent off the Asheville Treetops Adventure Park, Asheville Zipline Tours and KidZip. Reservations are suggested. Visit adventureavl.com or call 877-247-5539.

Homeschool group field trip discounts are offered Fridays in February at Adventure Center of Asheville. Choose one or more adventure activities for ages 4 and older, including Asheville Treetops Adventure Park (ages 4+), KidZip (ages 4 – 10), Kolo Bike Park (all ages who can ride a mountain bike) with optional STEM NC/SC curriculum programs, wilderness skills programs and team bonding facilitated group games. Reservations are required. Visit ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/groups/home-school-discount-days.

Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius is open through Feb. 20 at Biltmore Estate. For tickets and up-to-date health and safety policies, visit biltmore.com.

Zoom D&D with Raj for teens is 3 – 6 p.m. Saturdays through the Buncombe County Library. Sign-up is required. Email Raj at raj.bowers-racine@buncombecounty.org to request attendance.

Kindermusik for ages birth – 5 is offered at We Rock the Spectrum. For details, visit kindermusik.com/studio/58207.

Nantahala Outdoor Center is now booking for 2023 adventure trips. For details, visit noc.com.

FOR THE GROWNUPS

Rock N’ Roll Weekend is Feb. 10 – 11 at the Omni Grove Park Inn. For individual tickets. visit eventbrite.com/e/rock-n-roll-weekend-tickets-422474391277. For package information, visit omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park/specials/classic-rock-roll-weekend.

“Native Gardens” is presented by Asheville Community Theatre Feb. 10 – 26 – on the ACT Mainstage Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 – $29 and are available online at www.ashevilletheatre.org, by phone at 828-254-1320 or in person at the ACT box office. For more information, visit ashevilletheatre.org/mc_event/native-gardens.

Auditions for “Hay Fever” – The Autumn Players will hold auditions for “Hay Fever” from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 on the Mainstage at Asheville Community Theatre. No previous experience is required to audition. Learn more at ashevilletheatre.org/get-involved/audition.

SUPPORT AND CONNECTION

Perinatal Loss Support Group – Homegrown Families Perinatal Bereavement Parent Support Group is for families who have experienced the loss of a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or newborn death. For details, visit ashevillehomegrownfamilies.com.

The Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) is an evidence-based program that gives parents confidence and in turn, helps them raise confident children. Local parents and caregivers have access to this free, positive parenting course online. Access Triple P resources at triplepwnc.com or triplep-parenting.com.

