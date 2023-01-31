Read full article on original website
Caroline Polachek Busts Out the God Damn Bagpipe for New Song ‘Blood and Butter’
Caroline Polachek has dropped a new song, “Blood and Butter,” and shared the track list for her upcoming album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, which is set to arrive (aptly) on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Co-produced by Polachek and Danny L. Harle, “Blood and Butter” is an enveloping tune with flourishes of trance-y dance music and the global pop of Peter Gabriel. There’s even a bagpipe — played by celebrated bagpipe player Brìghde Chaimbeul — and some delightfully weird-as-hell lyrics, “Look at you, all mythical, logical/And Wikipediated/Look how I forget who I was/Before I was the way I am...
Complex
Ella Mai Talks New Music, Shares Grey Goose Sound Sessions Performance
It’s an exciting time for Ella Mai right now. She just announced a new tour, she’s nominated for a Grammy this weekend, and she’s dropping new music. Along with the deluxe edition of her excellent sophomore album Heart On My Sleeve, out now, Ella surprised fans by debuting two of the new songs in a special live performance. Participating in Grey Goose and the Recording Academy’s Sound Sessions series, the R&B star took the opportunity to do a stripped-back version of “This Is” and “2 O’Clock.”
NME
Rinse FM acquires pirate station Kool London Radio
Rinse FM has acquired legendary London radio station, Kool London Radio. Kool was founded as a pirate radio station in 1991 by DJs Eastman and Smurf. Kool FM, which later became known as Kool London Radio when it became an online station in 2010, was pivotal in pioneering the drum and bass, jungle and hardcore scene.
NME
Caroline Polachek announces collaboration with Grimes and Dido on new album
Grimes and Dido will feature on Caroline Polachek‘s new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’. The singer today (January 31) shared new single ‘Blood and Butter’ along with the tracklist for her second studio album under her full name, which is due out February 14.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Adrian Vandenberg: "I turned down an offer to join Thin Lizzy because I knew they were heavily into drugs"
Former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg looks back over a career that includes Dave Mustaine's sacking from Metallica, becoming a hair metal superstar, and recording at Jimmy Page's place
NME
Latto tried to auction her used underwear but eBay took it down due to “health and hygiene standards”
Latto tried to auction her underwear on eBay this week but the listing was taken down over “health and hygiene standards”. The ‘Big Energy’ rapper was responding to a social media troll who called her out for wearing the same pair of cheetah print underwear on two different occasions.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
loudersound.com
If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer
Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
NME
Eva Green says B-movie made by “shitty peasants” could have “killed my career”
Eva Green has said a B-movie made by “shitty peasants” could have killed her career. The Casino Royale star was due to to play the lead role in A Patriot, but the project collapsed in October 2019 after failing to secure funding. Green is now suing production company...
2023 Grammys: Nicholas Phan reflects on being nominated for Best Classical Solo Album
Nicholas Phan is nominated for Best Classical Solo Voice Album. This is his 3rd nomination. The work is a composition called "Stranger" and it was written by modern composer Nico Muhly. CBS News Bay Area interviewed Nicholas at the renowned Skywalker Sound in Marin County, where he was recording a track for orchestral trumpeter Andrew Balio. He sat down to talk about his nomination and what it would mean if he won the Grammy for this work.The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
Beyoncé to headline first solo tour since 2016 and she is coming to Miami
Here’s when Miami will get to see Beyoncé.
guitar.com
The guitar world mourns the passing of Television frontman Tom Verlaine
The guitar world is mourning the passing of Television co-founder and frontman Tom Verlaine, who died Saturday (28 January) at the age of 73. Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s former partner Patti Smith, confirmed in a press release that the musician died peacefully “after a brief illness”, while “surrounded by close friends”.
NME
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares ‘L’Accouchement’, first song from forthcoming solo album
Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has shared the first track from his forthcoming solo album, ‘Mythologies’. The sprawling ‘L’Accouchement’ is the 10th of 23 pieces that make up the orchestral ‘Mythologies’. The 90-minute album was originally commissioned by choreographer and Ballet Preljocaj founder Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name.
Lizzo Moonlights as a Superhero in New ‘Special’ Video
Lizzo has dropped a new music video for “Special,” the title track from her most recent album, released last year. In the Christian Breslauer-directed visual, Lizzo plays a diner waitress who moonlights as a superhero, donning a mask and costume to thwart crime, save small children from oncoming cars, pull babies out of buildings on fire… all the Superman stuff. (She also puts her X-ray vision to some X-rated use.) The “Special” video arrives as Lizzo prepares for the 65th Grammy Awards, where she’ll both perform and compete for several awards. Lizzo is nominated for all three major Grammys, Record and Song...
NME
Here’s how to hear Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’ early
Are offering the chance for fans to hear their new album early at select indie record stores around the world. The band have teamed up with independent record stores in Europe, North America, Latin America and Australia to let fans hear ‘This Is Why’, which is out on February 10, before it is released. All of the events are free to attend.
NME
RAYE – ‘My 21st Century Blues’ review: a triumphant, hard-fought debut
RAYE closes her debut album by thanking her nearest and dearest. Celebrating the friends, family and collaborators who supported the making of the record, she explains on ‘Fin’: “I’ve waited seven years for this moment, and finally ‘My 21st Century Blues’ is now out forever.”
NME
FLO announce first North American tour
FLO have today (January 31) unveiled details of their first American tour. The trio’s North American dates kick off in Atlanta, Georgia this April. From there, they will perform in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Toronto, New York and Chicago before finishing up in Los Angeles. “We’re heading out on...
NME
Women remain underrepresented and stereotyped in music, new report finds
A new report on US music chart trends has found that female-identifying performers, songwriters and producers remain underrepresented and stereotyped. The sixth annual University Of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Report, which focused on Billboard’s year-end Hot 100 chart for 2022, discovered that the amount of top-selling female artists in the US increased that year, however, the proportion of female songwriters making any commercial impact is still meagre.
