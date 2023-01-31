Rutgers basketball: Why Steve Pikiell always mentions the pep band

If you pay close attention to Rutgers men’s basketball, you probably know head coach Steve Pikiell mentions the university’s pep band during every postgame press conference at home.

But you probably don’t know that when the band travels in the postseason, it flies on the team plane, in the back, with the spirit squad. And when it comes time to deboard Pikiell, who sits up front, waits in his seat while his players and staff leave first.

“Then he comes back and says to the (band and spirit) students, ‘I want to thank you so much for making it,’” said Julia Baumanis, the pep band’s director.

Last March, at the end of the open practice before Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament game against Notre Dame, Pikiell brought his players over to the band and spirit squad.

“He said, ‘Let’s take a family picture,’” Baumanis recalled. “Things like that mean the world. As a faculty member whose life is dedicated to serving students, when somebody else shows my students they care about the work and time they put in, to me, that is the biggest mark of a great leader.”

Pikiell appreciates all the folks who have a hand in supporting his program – he spends days after the season calling each of them, from the caterers to the bus drivers – but he seems to have a special affinity for the pep band.

Why? You have to go back to his Stony Brook days.

It’s a good story, and it illustrates that while Pikiell works on a much bigger stage now – in the Big Ten, the head coach is really a CEO – his 11 years at the lower rungs of Division I left a deep impression that influences a style of stewardship not often seen at the high-major level.

‘The band kids idolized him’

When Pikiell took the reins at Stony Brook, in 2005, there was no band. In 2006 the university hired band director John Leddy to form one.

“We played in an arena that was just a dungeon,” Leddy recalled. “We would have a dozen fans. Any student who came would bring their homework because it was so quiet.”

Recruiting kids to join Stony Brook’s band was a struggle at first. After one dead-atmosphere home game, when the Seawolves won but just eight students comprised the band, Leddy was feeling pointless.

“I was having a moment when I thought, ‘This isn’t working; why did I take this on?’” he said. “Steve, who I didn’t know at the time, came up behind me and smacked me on the back and said, ‘This is the greatest, you guys are the best!’”

Leddy was stunned.

“I looked around and thought, ‘Who is he talking to?’” he said. “How can he be this optimistic?’”

Over time, he said, Pikiell’s enthusiasm fueled Leddy’s quest to build the best band possible.

“Steve always would say, ‘We’re going to go to the tournament, the dance. It’s going to happen, and I’m bringing you with me,’” Leddy said. “He would say, ‘We’re doing this together.’ That really affected my outlook.”

So Leddy recruited more members, the band grew along with the program and there was some atmosphere at home games.

“Those 50 people in the band would bring friends and parents and now you’re up to 200 people in the stands because of the band,” Pikiell said.

It made a difference.

“I didn’t realize that our kids were having an impact on the team and the coaches,” Leddy said. “I didn’t get it. Steve got it. We had a band banquet every year and he never failed to come. He would always give a speech. The band kids idolized him.”

By the time Stony Brook did reach the NCAA Tournament, in 2016, Leddy had retired. But he kept tabs on the basketball team, watched the Seawolves win the America East Tournament final, and maybe 30 minutes after the on-court celebration, his phone rang.

It was Pikiell.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Leddy said. “He said, ‘We did this.’”

At Rutgers, taking requests

Before coming to Rutgers in 2021, Baumanis was director of athletic bands at the University of Central Missouri, a Division 2 school.

“It was a close-knit group, and I wasn’t expecting anything like that coming into a giant D-1 school in the Big Ten,” she said. “I’ve heard stories from band directors (at that level) where the AD wouldn’t recognize me and nobody would know who I was.”

So she was surprised to get a voicemail last March along these lines: “Julia, this is Coach Pikiell, I want to thank you and everybody with the band. If there’s anything you need from me, this is my cell phone, you let me know.”

It’s been a good year for Rutgers’ band. Under University Bands Director Todd Nichols, the marching band scored an invitation to participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2023. The pep band boasts 175 members, who Baumanis divides into three separate rotating units. One group will be filling the air at Jersey Mike’s Arena during Wednesday’s game against Minnesota (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network); another will travel to Madison Square Garden for Saturday’s showdown with Michigan State. Baumanis has expanded the repertoire to include favorites of the current players like “Swag Surfin” and “Industry Baby.” A sousaphone player, Joseph Marta, composed those arrangements.

Has Pikiell ever requested a song?

“I’m just trying to win games by one,” he said with a chuckle. “I don’t tell the band leaders what to do and they don’t tell me when to call timeouts.”

Asked what music is on his personal playlist, Pikiell said, “I’ve got everything, from Rascal Flatts to Snoop Dogg.”

If he could request one song, what would it be?

“My wife would be saying, ‘something by Bruce Springsteen,’” he said.

Pikiell does not have a musical background -- “I always wanted to be able to sit down at a piano in a hotel lobby and play a song,” he said – but he remains every bit the pep band enthusiast that he was at Stony Brook.

Now you know why.

“It’s a big part of the environment,” he said. “They make a huge difference. The players love them. When they’re playing your fight song, there’s nothing like it.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.