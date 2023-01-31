ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

By Chris Neiger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

All electric vehicle stocks have fallen rather hard over the past year, and even Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't make it out of 2022 unscathed. The EV leader's share price is down a shocking 47% over the past 12 months, and with a potential recession looming some are wondering whether Tesla's journey involves more potholes ahead.

I think long-term investors are right to identify the potential roadblocks for Tesla, but I also believe the company's recent share price plunge offers a good buying opportunity for long-term investors. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hq7Nk_0kX8I3sr00

Image source: Tesla.

Tesla has enviable sales and earnings

Even amid some difficult times in the EV industry, Tesla reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $24.3 billion in the fourth quarter, representing a 37% year-over-year increase.

But that's not the only part of the income statement that potential investors should pay attention to. The company is also profitable, which is nearly an anomaly among EV companies right now.

Tesla's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings rose by 40% in the fourth quarter to $1.19 per share. And things are impressive on an annual basis too, with net income rising 85% in 2022 to $14.1 billion.

The elephant in the room is that Tesla cut the price of some of its vehicles recently, which could put a temporary damper on the company's earnings.

But while a slowdown in EV demand could be happening right now, there's evidence that the long-term trend for electric vehicle growth is intact. Research from IEA says that by 2030 nearly 60% of vehicle sales will come from EVs.

Tesla continues to increase production

While other smaller EV companies struggled with production over the past year, Tesla has been able to ride out supply chain issues relatively well.

Vehicle production increased by 44% to 439,701 and deliveries rose 31% to 405,278 in the fourth quarter. On an annual basis, Tesla's deliveries were up by 40% in 2022, reaching 1.31 million vehicles.

And there could be more growth where that came from. The company will likely benefit from the electric vehicle incentives that were included in the Inflation Reduction Act. Additionally, Tesla has other models in its pipeline, including its Semi (which just began a handful of deliveries in late 2022) and Cybertruck, which could help increase vehicle sales as well.

It could be a bumpy ride for a bit

While Tesla has a lot going for it over the long term, it's likely that the stock could experience more volatility in the short term.

For one, Musk's Twitter takeover has been a distraction, and until a new CEO is put into place at the social media company Tesla's shares could be affected by what Musk does at Twitter.

Additionally, a potential recession could slow down some sales in the EV industry or weigh on company profits.

But if you're looking for an EV stock that you can hold onto for the next decade, Tesla looks like a good bet. The company has proved that even during difficult times it can still grow sales, earnings, and vehicle production -- something that many other EV companies consistently struggle to do.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

A Tesla buyer says she feels 'duped' and 'taken advantage of' after missing out on a $13,000 price cut: report

Slide 1 of 11: Elon Musk's Boring Company aims to build a network of road tunnels under major cities. Its president, Steve Davis, has a fittingly whimsical background, revealed in a Bloomberg profile. Davis reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby after Elon Musk sought his help. The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis, slept at Twitter's headquarters after Elon Musk asked for his help following his takeover, The Information reported.Davis spent the first few weeks after his baby was born sleeping in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter's San Francisco office, along with his partner. The outlet reported that he spent two months working for Twitter after Musk asked for his help. Musk also owns The Boring Company, which has built a reputation for offbeat stunts. While its core business is focused on digging a network of tunnels for Tesla cars under major US cities, the company has also drawn attention for selling flamethrowers and building a Monty Python-style watchtower.As it turns out, Davis has a history of wacky gimmicks throughout his career, detailed in a 2019 profile from Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride (the profile builds on reporting from Ashlee Vance's book on Elon Musk).Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead Boring, perhaps in part because of his colorful background. Before working for Musk, Davis founded a frozen yogurt shop and a bar that accepts bitcoin, among other ventures.Boring Company has faced scrutiny, especially in Chicago and Las Vegas, where it aimed to build its first tunnels. Its first project is a 1.7-mile-long tunnel under the Las Vegas convention center that conveys passengers in Teslas. Here are some of the most striking details from Davis' pre-Boring life.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Motley Fool

The 10 Best Stocks to Buy in February 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in CrowdStrike, Nike, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Bill.com, CrowdStrike, Intuitive Surgical, Lululemon Athletica, Nike, Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, Texas Instruments, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Casey's General Stores and Enphase Energy and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
266K+
Followers
123K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy