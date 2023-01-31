ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Turo, Asheville airport mend car-sharing service dispute. Here's the resulting agreement.

By Andrew Jones, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErQcf_0kX8I17P00

ASHEVILLE - Though it hasn’t been resolved in the courts, a short-lived tiff between the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority and a peer-to-peer vehicle sharing company has come to an end.

Turo, a kind of "Airbnb for cars," and the Asheville Airport told the Citizen Times that they have come to an amicable agreement over how the app and website-based company can operate in conjunction with airport facilities.

The Airport authority in December filed a lawsuit in Buncombe County Superior Court claiming that Turo and people who use it to “host” cars — putting them up for rent on the company’s app and website — were not following airport policy by allowing transactions on the property.

While the case had not been dismissed as of Jan. 30, Turo and airport spokespeople confirmed there was a recent resolution to the dispute.

More: Asheville airport lawsuit against ‘Airbnb of cars’ confuses hosts trying to make a living

More: Airport authority sues ‘Airbnb of cars’ app, users for operating ‘deceptive’ business

“I am reaching out today to provide you with an update on the situation at Greater Asheville Regional Airport,”  Turo spokesperson Catherine Mejia told the Citizen Times in a Jan. 26 email.  “I’m pleased to share that Turo and airport authorities have resolved the dispute and have entered into a permit for peer-to-peer car sharing at the airport. This solution means more consumer choice for travelers and economic opportunity for local residents who want to share their cars on Turo.”

Final Operating Agreement - TURO Executed by Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority 1-19-23 by Andrew Jones on Scribd

When asked if there indeed had been a resolution, airport spokesperson Tina Kinsey said “Yes, I can confirm this.”

She also provided the 26-page agreement between Turo and the airport dated Jan. 19 and signed by GARAA president and CEO Lew Bleweis and Turo president Alex Benn.

The agreement went into effect retroactively on Jan. 15 and lasts through Jan. 14, 2024.

Among numerous other stipulations, the document states Turo must pay 10% of its gross receipts “for any month in the period in which this agreement is in effect.”

For hosts, the document is specific about exactly how they are to operate and meet customers at the airport, including the fees they have to pay for going in and out of the parking area and where they can leave their vehicles.

The policy may help clear up confusion hosts were facing while a specific agreement between the airport and Turo wasn’t clearly outlined.

More: After record year, Asheville Airport breaks ground on $55M air traffic control tower

More: Amid growth, Asheville Regional Airport gets clean audit, gets year-round NYC nonstop

Resolution on the matter comes in a peak year for Asheville-area air travel. According to recently released figures from the airport, 2022 was a record-breaking year, with more than 1.8 million passengers flying to or from Asheville Regional Airport, a 29% increase over 2021 and the highest number of passengers it has served in one year.

According to the lawsuit, more than 1.4 million passengers went through the Fletcher-area airport in 2021. It’s currently working on a $272 million terminal modernization and expansion project including the construction of a new air traffic control tower, projects slated for completion by 2026.

Officials broke ground on that terminal project Jan. 25.

Growing pains like the legal dispute the airport raised against Turo are not its first run-in with emerging transportation-sharing platforms.

In early 2018, airport officials said all ground transportation services, including Uber and Lyft, need to pay per-trip pickup fees and follow new monitoring systems. Uber and Lyft initially declined to pay the fees, raising concerns among their drivers that the change could cut off a major source of income.

Uber, Lyft and the airport ultimately came to an understanding on the matter.

Andrew Jones is an investigative reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter, 828-226-6203 or arjones@citizentimes.com . Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Turo, Asheville airport mend car-sharing service dispute. Here's the resulting agreement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Asheville Outlets | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Asheville Outlets, formerly Biltmore Square Mall, is a shopping mall located just off Interstate 26 on Brevard Road (North Carolina Highway 191) in Asheville, North Carolina, United States. Outlet stores include Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Coach, Cole Haan, GAP Factory Store, J. Crew Factory, Nike Factory Store, RH Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, and Vera Bradley. Field & Stream did have a store but has since closed at Asheville Outlets and is now a Sportsman's Warehouse.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Asheville Mall | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Asheville Mall is a regional mall in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Mall is located off Interstate 240 in eastern Asheville. It is predominantly a one-story mall. Its anchors are Belk, JCPenney, and two Dillard's locations. It has 132 stores and is the largest mall in Western North Carolina. It also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company

Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
GREER, SC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”

Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

New York men accused of selling cars with fraudulent titles in Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that two men from New York were recently charged for allegedly selling cars with fraudulent titles and VINs in Spartanburg. Agents said 27-year-old Ronald Santos and 33-year-old Guillermo Fanjul were both charged with two counts of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Answer Man: Dump trucks tearing up roads in north Buncombe?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: The North Buncombe Quarry is located at 100 Goldview Road near Riverside Drive. Each day dozens upon dozens of tri-axle dump trucks exit, and return, to the quarry. These trucks are capable of hauling up to 22 tons of material, and the heavy trucks appear to be damaging the roadway. Leaving the quarry, these trucks lumber along, sometimes two or three at a time, from Goldview Road, to Aiken Road, to New Stock Road, and then to I-26. New Stock Road from Aiken to I-26 is damaged and crumbling in many places. Aiken Road between Goldview and New Stock also has damage. Traffic safety is another concern. When these loaded trucks attempt to merge onto I-26, they cannot attain highway speed in a reasonable distance. The result is a predictable and dangerously rapid slow down by other drivers, as well as hazardous attempts at jockeying to pass the slow-moving truck and rolling backup. How many trucks exit the quarry each day? How much material is being transported? Are the roads sufficient to handle the heavy use? Who is responsible for the road repairs? What alternatives does the quarry have? Is this your sort of thing anymore?
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Now I get the Merrimon Avenue plan

So, the halving of Merrimon Avenue’s ability to handle traffic appears to be to provide two lanes formerly available to move traffic to accommodate orange barrels! Wow — what a plan!. And, speaking of plans, instead of wasting all that money to destroy Merrimon Avenue, why wasn’t it...
ASHEVILLE, NC
hendersonville.com

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Budweiser debuts its Super Bowl commercial

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Budweiser debuted its Super Bowl spot on Tuesday. The “Six Degrees of Budweiser” spot is narrated by actor and American icon Kevin Bacon. Watch the full commercial above. The company says the commercial shows that no matter how different people are, shared values like...
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Northridge Farms proposes 577 units for Weaverville

The public will be able to provide input on two zoning map amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months. According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area. Officers said the suspects weren’t working...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Man accused of threatening motorists in parking lot with what turned out to be fake gun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in custody after being accused of threatening people in a parking lot in Asheville with a weapon that turned out to be fake. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says multiple calls were made to 911 around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking and damaging several occupied vehicles in a parking lot of a business in the area of Biltmore Avenue and Meadow Road.
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg

Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
GREENVILLE, SC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy