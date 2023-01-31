ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langosta Lounge, Asbury Park Yacht Club bow out with one last big weekend of music

By Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago
Different names, same beat on the boardwalk in Asbury Park.

It's one final weekend of music for the Langosta Lounge and Asbury Park Yacht Club, located on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, as the venues are set to become, respectively, The Break and Low Dive, after their sale by Marilyn Schlossbach to BarCo Brands, owners of the popular Deal Lake Bar + Co in Loch Arbour.

Yet the music, often performed by the up-and-coming talent of the area, will continue at the new venues, said Peter Mantas, the entertainment director of the venues, who will remain in his role after the sale.

“We're going to be continuing the tradition of top-shelf talent,” said Mantas, adding that there might more deejays monthly at the venues. “It's a deejay vibe with a twist.”

Mantas' resume includes being the first manager of Bon Jovi. He's been presenting music at the Langosta Lounge for 14 years, and for 11 at the Asbury Park Yacht Club, which opened following superstorm Sandy. (The Asbury Park Yacht Club is not an actual yacht club.)

“We don't do any filler material here,” said Mantas, whose shows included major label artists like Nicole Atkins, Joe P., and members of the E Street Band.

The closing weekend includes P-Dub Assassins with Ron Santee and Groove Vultures, 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Langosta Lounge; Dark City Strings, Jackson Pines, DJ Spicey Brown, and Bro and Mo of Mr. Ticklehands, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Langosta Lounge; Ribeye Brothers with Baquenne 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Asbury Park Yacht Club; Stringbean and the Boardwalk Social Club with Cranston Dean and Dentist, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Langosta Lounge; Boardwalk Boogie with DJ Foggy Notion, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, APYC; and Jet Weston and his Atomic Ranch Hands, 1 p.m. Sunday, Langosta Lounge.

Visit langostalounge.com for more information.

“It's a grand finale for the Langosta Lounge and Asbury Park Yacht Club with a virtual who's who of original talent,” Mantas said.

The Langoasta Lounge and Asbury Park Yacht Club are separate venues but they're adjoined. Shows will take place the following week under The Break and Low Dive names. The spots will remain open through November, when The Break will undergo a full renovation before reopening in April 2024.

