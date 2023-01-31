Playoff bound or on the bubble? What to know about the postseason for Lebanon County teams

The 2022-2023 winter season is nearing its regular-season conclusion.

Last week provided many fantastic moments across the county sports landscape with a pair of teams clinching section championships and a pair of individuals winning league tournament titles.

Here's a look the teams and athletes that can already be called champs and what's on the horizon for the postseason:

A new leader in Carolina:Can Lebanon's Frank Reich fix Panthers' offense?

LL League section winners

Elco wrestling: The Raiders won the L-L Section 3 Championship in thrilling fashion at home on Wednesday, Jan. 25. With two matches remaining, Elias Krow took the mat for a 172-pound bout with Elco nursing a 3-point lead. He worked his way to a reversal with under five seconds remaining in the third period and pinned Northern Lebanon’s Eli Ostermayer to clinch the victory. Elco’s win ended the Vikings 10-year dominance of Section 3. It was the third section championship for the Raiders and first outright.

Lebanon girls' basketball: The Cedars remarkable turnaround has resulted in consecutive L-L Section championships. Last season, they won the Section 2 championship and this year the Section 1 championship. Lebanon clinched this year's crown in dramatic fashion, defeating crosstown rivals Cedar Crest, 66-64, in triple overtime on Friday, Jan. 27. It was the Cedars 15th overall section championship. Sophomore Kailah Correa scored a game-high 29 points in that victory, while freshman Olive Brandt sank the go-ahead free throws late in the third overtime to clinch that victory.

Molding the entire student:Our Lady of the Cross adding athletics to mission

LL League wrestling tournament

Lebanon County produced a pair of L-L wrestling champions as the Lancaster-Lebanon League took place at Manheim Township on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28.

Northern Lebanon sophomore Aaron Seidel won his second consecutive title, pinning Elco’s Ashton Kriss in 48 seconds for the championship.

Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez was also victorious at 152-pounds, defeating Warwick’s Andrew McClune in injury time for the championship. It was Gonzalez’ fourth L-L title, joining elite company as just the sixth wrestler in league history to win four. He was also named the Kenneth Ober Outstanding Wrestler for the second time.

In the team race, the Vikings finished second place, finishing with 166.5 points. Hempfield finished in first place with 172 points.

Several wrestlers also earned medals with every team placing at least one wrestler on the podium.

Second place: Ashton Kriss, Elco (107), Owen Lehman, Northern Lebanon (127), Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona (133).

Third place: Sam Wolford, Northern Lebanon (114), Conor Leonard, Northern Lebanon (160), Kyle Miller, Elco (215).

Fourth place: Oliver Funck, Annville-Cleona (107), Tanner Feagley, Northern Lebanon (215), Hayden Adams, Northern Lebanon (285).

Fifth place: Clayton Erb, Northern Lebanon (189).

Sixth place: Elias Krow, Elco (160).

Seventh place: Jason Brooks, Cedar Crest (127), Landen Brubaker, Elco (139).

Eighth place: Tyler Snyder, Northern Lebanon (133), Lucas Garrett, Cedar Crest (139), Mitchell Frederick, Elco (152).

When are the rest of the LL League playoffs?

We still have more postseason action to come.

The L-L League basketball championships will begin on Saturday, Feb. 11 with the girls' quarterfinals. The boys will begin their quarterfinal round on Monday, Feb. 13. The two tournaments will wrap up at Manheim Township with the girls playing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 and the boys playing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

The L-L League swimming and diving championships will take place on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 at Wilson High School. The bowling championships will take place on three separate dates and at three separate locations. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the team championships will be held at Rocky Spring before the individual championships will happen on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Palmyra Bowling Center (girls) and Friday, Feb. 17 at Leisure Lanes (boys).

Time for the District 3 team tournament

Elco and Northern Lebanon wrestling have qualified for the District 3 team championships. Elco will start its tournament as the No. 5 seed in 3A on Tuesday, Jan. 31, hosting Conestoga Valley in the first round. Northern Lebanon will begin on Wednesday as the No. 3 seed in Class 3A. They will face either Upper Dauphin or Newport at West Perry.

Where basketball teams stand in the power rankings

Several local basketball teams remain in contention for the District 3 postseason. Currently, five county teams would qualify for the postseason, but another seven teams are within three spots of qualifying with the power ranking cutoff date on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Below is a look at the teams currently in, and those on the bubble:

Boys' basketball

Class 1A

New Covenant Christian: Current power ranking: 6. Teams that qualify: 10

Class 4A

Elco: Current power ranking: 8. Teams that qualify: 10

Girls' basketball

Class 4A

Northern Lebanon: Current power ranking: 9. Teams that qualify: 10

Class 6A

Lebanon: Current power ranking: 2. Teams that qualify: 12

Cedar Crest: Current power ranking: 9. Teams that qualify: 12

Bubble watch ...

Class 1A

New Covenant Christian girls: Current power ranking: 12. Teams that qualify: 10

Class 3A

Annville-Cleona boys: Current power ranking: 7. Teams that qualify: 6

Annville-Cleona girls: Current power ranking: 8. Teams that qualify: 6

Class 4A

Elco girls: Current power ranking: 11. Teams that qualify: 10

Class 5A

Palmyra boys: Current power ranking: 15. Teams that qualify: 14

Palmyra girls: Current power ranking: 17. Teams that qualify: 14

Class 6A

Cedar Crest boys: Current power ranking: 14. Teams that qualify: 12