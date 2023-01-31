ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

It's getting harder to justify Marble City Market's pricing | Grub Scout

By The Grub Scout
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYl7U_0kX8HmMO00

Ah, the saga continues as everyone’s favorite downtown food hall with the high rate of tenant turnover sweeps out the old and welcomes in the new. Among the latest food vendors are Reagan’s Lobster Roll Shop and Chick-N-Sack. The Grub Spouse and I journeyed back to Marble City Market recently to see what these eateries had to offer. I volunteered for lobster duty, while The Spouse was agreeable to checking out some chicken.

We ordered at our respective stalls at approximately the same time; there was no line in either. At Reagan’s, my choices were three in number: the Reagan Roll, the Maine Roll and the Connecticut Roll. All three cost $22.95, include a bag of chips and feature Maine lobster on a buttered brioche roll; other ingredients vary from there. I got the most straightforward of the three, the Connecticut Roll, which is basically warm lobster with butter on bread.

They were out of one the available sides, Mexican street corn, so I ordered their four-cheese mac and cheese for $5. If you want lobster on that, it’ll set you back $12.50.

Over at Chick-N-Sack (for what it’s worth, I don’t like the word “sack” being in the name of any restaurant), The Spouse looked over a menu that emphasizes chicken wings and chicken tenders. You can order their Krack wings in quantities of six or 12, or you can get wings or tenders in a Sack (sigh), which includes fries. They also offer chicken sandwiches, regular or spicy, or you could try the Boo Jack Chick, which is described as a “loaded spicy Chick with cheese, pickle, Jack sauce and Friez.”

The Spouse got one of the Chick-N-Sack platters — 4 Wingz & Thingz, $14.50 — which includes four pieces each of wings and tenders. Fries aren’t included in the platters for some reason, so The Spouse tacked on a small order for $4. Customers have a choice of wet and dry sauces. The Spouse had the chicken prepared with the original dry sauce and also requested wet honey barbecue sauce on the side.

(Side note: Chick-N-Sack has tried so hard to be cute with its proprietary menu spellings [Wingz, Krack, Tenderz, Friez, etc.] that they’ve neglected to make sure customers can easily understand what each item actually is.)

We both received pagers; mine buzzed within just a few minutes. The Spouse’s order, however, took 27 minutes to be completed, based on the receipt’s time stamp. I had long since finished my roll by then, which isn’t saying a lot, considering how skimpy it was. Imagine a standard slice of Texas toast with perhaps four or five small lumps of crab meat on top. That’s it. The whole thing easily fit in just the palm of my hand.

I know inflation is a thing. I know lobster is more expensive than most seafood. But come on, folk. Twenty-three smackers for JUST THAT? To add insult to injury, the roll itself just wasn’t good. And the pasta in my generous serving of mac and cheese was way overcooked. The whole thing was a mushy, gloppy mess, and I didn’t even care for the four-cheese blend; I was unable to force myself halfway through it.

On the plus side, Chick-N-Sack’s fare was quite good. The meat in both the wings and the tenders was juicy and flavorful, and both the dry and wet seasonings were wonderful. The counter employee was friendly and helpful, but good grief. A half-hour wait for any fast-food or fast-casual meal is ridiculous, especially when there are no other customers being served.

So this was not my best outing to Marble City Market by any stretch. And the more I go there, the tougher time I have with the pricing in general. I have no issue paying a few extra bucks when the quality of the food and the service justify it. But when it comes to mediocre grub and sloth-like service, in what’s essentially nothing more than a glorified mall food court, my patience is wearing thin.

In the interest of thoroughness, I’ll go back to Marble City Market in the not-too-distant future to check out Chapulines Streetacos (I really liked their Maryville location) and the new vegan soul-food eatery, Kianga's Kitchen, but until then, you won’t catch me holding my breath.

Reagan’s Lobster Roll Shop

Food – 2.75

Service – 4

Atmosphere - NA

Overall – 3

Chick-N-Sack

Food – 4

Service – 2.75

Atmosphere - NA

Overall 3.75

Marble City Market

Address: 333 W. Depot Ave., Suite 110

Full bar service

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

These two new Marble City Market vendors are for patrons who have the time and/or money to invest in the equivalent of a hyped-up mall food court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Check Out the New Roller Coaster Headed to Dollywood This Spring

Dolly Parton sure know hows to stay busy — whether it’s making music, creating baked goods, launching a clothing line for pets or finding ways to give back to the community. But it’s her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, that has something extra special up its sleeve for this spring. The Tennessee native announced that the newest attraction coming soon to Dollywood Parks & Resorts is the Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster, which will become the longest coaster in the park at almost 4,000 feet long. This is also the start of the latest expansion and the creation of Wildwood Grove.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville. The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The grant is for three years and will total $25 million. “The goal...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Heavy fire damages South Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks. Crews responded to the scene of the fire at building Q of the Henley Apartments on Highwood Court. There were reports of heavy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy