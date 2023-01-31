ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What to look for when Kathy Hochul lays out her NY budget proposal on Wednesday

By Chris McKenna, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul set the stage three weeks ago in her State of the State address , launching her first full term with plans to accelerate housing production and expand mental health services at the top of her list.

On Wednesday, the Democratic governor will supply details of her spending and policy goals with her annual budget proposal. She'll present the highlights in a speech at the Capitol at noon as her administration releases the bills that will open two months of negotiations with the state Senate and Assembly before a final plan is adopted.

The budget is Hochul's second since her sudden ascent from lieutenant governor to governor after Andrew Cuomo's resignation in August 2021. The Buffalo native was elected to a four-year term in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uatz_0kX8Hkaw00

More homes: How Kathy Hochul plans to speed home building in NY — and the resistance she'll face

The $220 billion plan lawmakers passed last spring was eased by a flood of federal pandemic relief and tax revenue that had rebounded from the depths of the 2020 COVID shutdown. This year, Hochul and lawmakers face a more sobering reality with future deficits projected after the recovery money dries up, plus the added worry of a potential recession on the horizon.

The plans Hochul lays out on Wednesday will show how she balances those concerns with demands for higher spending. And they come after a dustup in which fellow Democrats in the Senate blocked her nominee for chief judge of the state's highest court — a conflict that raised questions about how Democratic supermajorities in both chambers will greet her budget proposal.

Utility costs: How Kathy Hochul plans to cut costs for New Yorkers who can't afford heat, electricity

What are some big items to watch?

Among the awaited details are the fine print of Hochul's push to double the pace of housing construction in New York to spur 800,000 new homes over the next 10 years. Expanding New York's housing stock — especially affordable housing — was a key piece of her effort to lower the state's high living costs.

Supporters and critics alike will be watching how she handles several controversial housing ideas, including mandates on municipalities to meet growth targets and rezone around train and subway stations. She also hopes to reform and revive a criticized tax break for affordable housing in New York City that lapsed last year after developers abused it.

Another policy step sure to be scrutinized is a proposed adjustment to the state's 2019 bail reform law, a charged political topic. Hochul said in her State of the State speech that wanted to eliminate a requirement that judges use the "least restrictive" means to ensure defendants return to court — language that she said muddied a judge's ability to set bail.

On the spending side, Hochul's budget will reveal whether she agreed with calls to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for nursing homes and hospitals, which say they need big hikes to keep pace with costs. Medicaid is one of the biggest spending areas in the budget.

How are the state's finances?

A midyear budget analysis by the Hochul administration in November declared that the state's finances "remain on sound footing." But it also warned of a possible recession and showed a growing deficit over the next several years.

The Citizens Budget Commission, a budget watchdog group, has urged Hochul and state lawmakers to hold spending growth to 2% and build up the state's reserve funds to prepare for budget gaps and belt-tightening in coming years. It also warns of steep increases in Medicaid spending and recommends changes to keep the program sustainable.

"Actions taken this session may well chart the course that determines whether the State will remain stable and capable of providing for New Yorkers’ critical needs, or fall off a fiscal cliff," the commission wrote this month.

What happens after Hochul's budget presentation?

The Senate and Assembly will each present their own budget proposals after holding hearings on Hochul's plans in coming weeks. Negotiations usually culminate in closed-door talks by the governor and legislative leaders to finalize the bills to be voted on by lawmakers. They are supposed to approve a budget before the new fiscal year starts on April 1, but the votes sometimes happens after that deadline.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: What to look for when Kathy Hochul lays out her NY budget proposal on Wednesday

Comments / 14

Randy Hadley
2d ago

She is also trying to push through her climate laws on new construction in just two years and on everyone in 7 years,she has to be stopped.

Reply
8
American Indians first
2d ago

anything and everything will be a waste of money and filled with nazi lies

Reply
9
John Streber
2d ago

Waste of money and more freedom taken away !!!!!

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

SNAP skimming prompts response in budget proposal

Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal for the 2024 fiscal year budget included a provision to help New Yorkers using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progam (SNAP) who've fallen victim to recent card skimming scams to be reimbursed. According to No Kid Hungry, the move would allow the state to implement the federal reimbursement process instated under the federal omnibus appropriations bill that was passed by Congress in December.
nystateofpolitics.com

New York farmers commend Hochul's state budget proposal

NEWARK, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul said, "don't ever forget the farmers," during her budget address Wednesday. If not forgotten, members of the New York Farm Bureau have felt at least a bit ignored recently. "We weren't listened to, I guess," El-Vi Farms owner Kim Skellie said. Skellie, of Newark,...
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted

If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

SNAP budget set to decrease

The budget for food safety nets will soon be reduced to pre-COVID-19 levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal initiative that provides food assistance to low or no-income individuals and families. The Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), according to their website, gave emergency allotments to SNAP users “to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic.” The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 is set to roll back these emergency allotments, affecting 1.6 million households in New York state.
southarkansassun.com

New York State Steps Up to Ease the Burden of Past-Due Utility Bills for Residents

New York State is launching a new program to provide relief to residents who are struggling to pay their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will receive funding to pay off past-due bills for electricity, water, heat, and gas. This will come from a $673 million pot, making it the largest utility financial assistance program in the state’s history, according to a report by The US Sun on February 1, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
Q 105.7

New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023

Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Majority of NYers want migrants relocated upstate, agree there’s no more room in city: poll

New York City residents agree that there’s “no room at the inn” for more migrants seeking sanctuary in the five boroughs and support a proposal to relocate them upstate, a new poll shows.  A majority of city voters — 63% — don’t think the Big Apple has the ability to accommodate the asylum-seekers, while 31% believe the city has enough space, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday.  The survey also found that voters approve — by a 65% to 26% margin — a proposal by Adams to send some of the migrants to areas in upstate New York with shrinking populations. Seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Aneka Duncan

One-Time Payment From $672 Million Pot Going Out To Americans

Residents of New York will be getting some much needed financial relief soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Approximately 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will be getting the payments. The money is to be used to pay off overdue electric, water, heat and gas bills. This is the state's largest utility assistance program and is worth $673 million. (source)
drydenwire.com

AG Kaul Joins Coalition Filing Brief In Support Of New York Law Banning Guns In Places Of Worship

MADISON, Wis. -- Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that enjoined New York’s prohibition on carrying firearms in places of worship and religious observation. In an amicus brief, AG Kaul and the coalition argue that the prohibition is consistent with U.S. Supreme Court precedent and with a long tradition of similar regulations designed to meet the states’ responsibility to protect their residents from the harmful effects of gun violence.
WISCONSIN STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Governor Hochul proposes gas appliance ban

Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed a statewide ban on gas appliances as part of her attempt to improve air quality and reduce emissions. The proposal calls for zero-emission new construction meaning a ban on the appliances for new homes starting in 2025, and for larger buildings in 2028. The state will prohibit the sale of fossil fuel heating equipment by 2030 for small buildings, and 2035 for larger buildings. ECR International’s Bob Shea explains there is a wide variety of appliances that will be banned.
Western Queens Gazette

Property Tax, Rent Relief Info Sessions

On Jan. 26, State Senator John Liu hosted a Property Tax and Rent Relief Information Session at Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York in Bayside to help residents apply for exemptions and appeal their Notice of Property Value statements. The event was co-sponsored by Assembly Member Ed Braunstein. Senator...
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy