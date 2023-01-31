ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Beauford Delaney's 'Portrait of a Man' shatters auction sale price expectations

By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJJrS_0kX8HipU00

The sale price of a portrait by Knoxville native Beauford Delaney, one of the most acclaimed and celebrated artists of the 20th century, shattered expectations at an auction over the weekend.

A pastel portrait by Delaney sold for a whopping $40,000 on Jan. 28 during a sale presented by Knoxville's Case Auctions. When including the buyer’s premium, the total price paid for the artwork is $48,000.

Entitled “Portrait of a Man,” the winning bid set a record and was four times higher than the estimated sale price, which the auction house listed as $10,000 to $12,000.

“Seeing the bids come in was very exciting as we had a number of bidders from around the country sending inquiries about this pastel in the months leading up to the auction, so it was really interesting to see it all play out,” Case catalog manager and editor Reilly Shwab told Knox News.

The buyer was a Tennessee private collector, Shwab said. The portrait has never been on public display and the previous owner purchased it directly from the Delaney estate, he added.

Shwab says the intimacy of the portrait and the use of vibrant color resonated with bidders. It was likely painted in the 1960s when Delaney lived in Paris. The subject with the piercing eyes is unknown, but could be a singer or gallery owner who worked with the artist.

Another boost in the heightened interest in Delaney

The sale price is representative of Delaney’s international acclaim and the growing interest in his work by collectors, museums and academics in recent years, which Shwab believes partly motivated the previous owner to bring the portrait to auction.

“It shows that the interest in Delaney is something that is continuing to grow as more and more people become familiar with his work and his role not only as an important Tennessee artist and African American artist but within the broader history of twentieth-century art,” Shwab noted. “I do not expect that to slow down anytime soon.”

Case has sold several Delaney oil paintings and watercolors in the past, but Saturday’s sale set a record for a Delaney pastel on paper and possibly is the second-highest sale price for a Delaney piece at an auction. Shwab hopes it will bring more local attention to Delaney’s work.

Honoring Delaney in Knoxville

Separately in Knoxville, efforts are underway to celebrate his legacy at the last remaining ancestral Delaney home in Knoxville. It's currently under renovation to become the Delaney Museum through a project by Beck Cultural Exchange Center, which purchased the property in 2015. The home is next to the Beck Center on Dandridge Avenue.

The Delaney Museum will not only be a permanent exhibit of the Delaney family history but also will have an artist-in-residence program to bring fresh talent to Knoxville and showcase African American artists.

Born in Knoxville in 1901, Delaney became a prominent artist during the Harlem Renaissance in the 1930s and '40s. He is considered among the greatest abstract painters of the 20th century, according to the Knoxville Museum of Art. He died in 1979.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter for Knox News. He can be reached by email at devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com. Follow Devarrick on Twitter @dturner1208. Enjoy exclusive content and premium perks while supporting strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Valentine's Day gift baskets available for everyone

The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day gift baskets available for everyone. The Flower Pot has several locations in Knoxville which mean there is no excuse to surprise your special this Valentine’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Morningside Garden issues

Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments. Morningside Garden issues. Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

1 dead after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40

A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. A man died after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
vincennespbs.org

Man wanted in Knox County caught in Tennessee

A man wanted in Vincennes for a January 20th shooting was arrested Monday in Tennessee. 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey faces several felony charges in Tennessee including aggravated battery. Media reports say US Marshals got a tip that Carter-Mincey was in the area of Maryville, in Blount County located in East...
VINCENNES, IN
WATE

Upcoming clinic offers free legal advice to Knoxville veterans

Since 2016, Legal Aid of East Tennessee and the Knoxville Bar Association has offered legal advice at no charge to veterans at the district public defender's office in Knoxville. Veterans and their family members can receive legal advice on many issues such as estate planning, landlord disputes, and child support.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why Tennessee athletics has the best culture in all of college sports

Between Josh Heupel, Tony Vitello, Rick Barnes, and all the other successful coaches in Knoxville, there might not be an athletic department in America with a better culture than Tennessee. We talked about something that happened over the weekend that shows exactly why the Vol sports community is so great in the YouTube video below…
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy