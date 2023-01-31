Oyster River basketball Shoot-a-Thon helps Dover Children's Home: 'Grace and gratitude'

DURHAM — Following Saturday afternoon's Division II loss to Bow, the Oyster River girls basketball team went back out onto the court and each player shot 100 free throws.

The free-throw shooting wasn't a post-game drill for the Bobcats. There was a more significant meaning behind every made free throw.

This year, for its charity fund-raising event, the Bobcats hosted a Shoot-A-Thon event to raise money for the Dover Children's Home.

The Dover Children's Home describes itself as a nonprofit residential treatment program designed to provide an array of community-based services for youth between the ages of 10 and 20. It serves youth from New Hampshire communities who have faced significant trauma and familial disruptions.

Originally, each player was going to attempt 100 3-pointers, but the team decided on free throws instead.

"I decided on free throws because everyone needs to work on free throws," Oyster River first-year head coach Randy Kinzly said. "And I just think it's a little bit easier to make."

Pledges for made free throws are going straight to Dover Children's Home, according to the coach.

"We talk about grace and gratitude all the time on our team," Kinzly said. "I think this just hones in on it and focuses even more on that. I think (these kids are) thankful for everything that's going on in basketball and life as a whole."

"It's the first year that we've done a fund-raiser for a charity instead of a fund-raiser for ourselves, which I think is really good" Oyster River's Riley Drapeau said. "We pretty much just thought of a list of different charities that we wanted to pick."

Drapeau added, "We just wanted to give what we could. We felt that was important because we've been in the spot, at some points, where we haven't been able to have the right opportunities."

The players were asked to get at least 10 pledges. The total amount raised had not been tallied by press deadline.

Kinzly gave all the credit to the girls for choosing Dover Children's Home to receive the donations. The team will also go to Dover Children's Home in early February to volunteer.

"We're going to actually re-paint and fix their rec room," Kinzly said. "I think this will be very impactful for the girls to get to see that house first-hand, and get an understanding of what happens outside of Durham, New Hampshire."

Abby Deane, who scored eight points in Saturday's 59-37 loss, said the fund-raiser was different than she has experienced in the past.

"It was usually just us asking people to give us money for gift cards and stuff, and it didn't really impact our mentality or teach us anything," Deane said. "I feel planning this together, as a team, with us all together here as a team, is not only team bonding, but it's also teaching our whole team not to give up."

Kinzly said the Dover Children's Home was "overwhelmed" by the support.

"They were so happy that someone was doing something like this for them, the kids and their program," Kinzly said. "In this world, everyone needs a little bit of help. And this isn't going to be millions of dollars obviously, but it's going to be something that has an impact."

Kinzly, a graduate and 1,000-point scorer at Oyster River, organized a similar event when he was the head coach at York Middle School.

"When we did it in York, the impact was just so huge," Kinzly said. "And the impact it had on the girls and on their mentality on giving back, volunteering and understanding there are people less privileged than they are. I think this is just so important for young people to understand, feel and actually go through."

"We get to be in this place where we can give back," Deane said. "We all feel really good about it and we're hoping by doing this, we'll be giving opportunities to other kids."

Kinzly said it will become an annual event.

"We'll definitely carry this tradition forward," Kinzly said. "Depending on how everything goes with the Dover Children's Home, we may continue to have a partnership and relationship with them, or we'll try to branch out."