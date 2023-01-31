ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Lion partners with Novant Health for Food Pharmacy pilot program

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago
A two-year Food Pharmacy pilot program at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, partnered by Food Lion and Novant Health, will focus on food as medicine.

Novant Health will provide qualified participants monthly access to free, nutritious food (courtesy of Food Lion), and to encourage healthy lifestyles in order to achieve sustained health. The participants will also receive monthly coaching support through a Novant Health dietitian.

Participants are chosen by dietitians assessing patients at New Hanover Regional Medical Center who are at risk for malnutrition, and part of that assessment also screens for food insecurity. Patients facing food insecurity are eligible to receive a food pharmacy box upon discharge.

Food Lion donated the equivalent of 1,800 meals of the same product used in the food pharmacy boxes to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Wilmington branch.

