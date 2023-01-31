ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Allegan County expresses support for plan to reopen Palisades Nuclear Plant

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLA76_0kX8HeIa00

ALLEGAN COUNTY — The Allegan County Board of Commissioners has expressed support for Holtec International's bid for federal funding to reopen the Palisades Nuclear Plant.

The board unanimously approved a resolution in support of reopening the plant during a meeting Thursday, Jan. 26. Holtec announced in December it was planning a second application to the Department of Energy's Civil Nuclear Credit Program for funds to restart the plant.

Jim Storey, board chair, said during Thursday’s meeting Holtec was planning to apply soon and wanted to have evidence of community support. Holtec is “on track to file” the application, according to Nick Culp, senior manager of government affairs and communications.

“We are encouraged by the public support we have received, recognizing the benefits of this effort to provide Michigan with a safe, reliable source of carbon-free electricity while supporting jobs and the regional economy,” Culp wrote in an email.

The resolution cites Palisades’ employment and economic impact, power generation and carbon reductions as reasons for supporting the plan.

“Palisades provided 600 full-time, highly skilled, and good-paying jobs in Southwest Michigan, which were supplemented by the influx of an additional 1,000 specialty workers into the community to support scheduled refueling and maintenance outages,” the resolution reads.

“Palisades was one of the largest taxpayers in the region, directly supporting local public school districts, Lake Michigan College, public libraries and vital municipal services.”

The resolution also cites a study by the University of Michigan that found the shutdown of the plant resulted in an annual loss of $259 million in “labor income and value-added” for the region.

The Van Buren County Board of Commissioners passed a similar resolution during its Jan. 24 meeting. Palisades is located in Van Buren County.

The plant closed in May 2022 after more than 50 years in operation. In late June, it was sold to Holtec for decommissioning. Holtec applied for CNC funding in early July to reopen the plant. The application was made public in September, with support from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but was denied in mid-November.

In December, Holtec announced it would apply for the second round of CNC funding when the application window opened.

Subscribe:Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

“We do feel we have a better idea, based on feedback, what DOE expects in an application,” Pat O'Brien, director of government affairs and communication at Holtec, wrote in a December statement. “When round one was open, we acquired the plant four days before the application period closed. We have much more time to put together the package this time in a thorough fashion.”

Holtec has acknowledged there will be “a number of hurdles” to reopening the plant even if CNC funding is secured. Those include financial commitment from the state, maintenance and delayed capital improvements of the facility, procuring a power purchase agreement, upgrading the switchyard, partnering with a licensed operator for the restart and rehiring qualified and trained staff.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

Comments / 0

Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Research indicates county has no authority over Calkins Dam

ALLEGAN – Does a county have the power to limit action of what’s being done with a dam?. Allegan County Board of Commissioners chairman Jim Storey pointed out that at the request of a county resident, last year the county board requested legal research into whether the county would have the authority to prevent Consumers Energy from curtailing its operation of the Calkins Street dam, should the utility choose to do so.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Government meeting or religious sermon? Line between church and state blurred in Ottawa County

WEST OLIVE, MI — Walking out of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, an Ottawa County resident turned to her companions in the parking lot. Having sat through nearly five hours of the local government meeting, the woman said to the others, “I feel like I just got out of church, and I haven’t gone to church in years.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

These Are The Businesses Kalamazoo Wants To Come To Our Area

There are a lot of awesome local businesses in Kalamazoo, but no matter how many you have you'll always have people who are in search of something new. We've been lucky enough to get a lot of cool businesses to come to the Kalamazoo area in 2022, but what are some other businesses you'd like to see come through the area? This is a question we asked our audience and they gave some pretty tasty replies.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Pickup truck, semi collide in I-94 crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A minor injury crash involving a pickup truck and a semi caused traffic on westbound I-94 to be down to one lane Tuesday. The crash was reported near the 52nd Street exit in Lawrence, around 11 a.m., according to the Michigan Drive Map. Kalamazoo...
LAWRENCE, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy