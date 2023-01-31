Waiting at successive lights on 12th Street? The new signals aren't signaling each other

New traffic signals installed along Erie's 12th Street corridor in 2022 are meant to communicate with each other to keep traffic moving. But they're not having those conversations.

Water has seeped into and damaged some of the signals. So they're operating as individuals rather than a team, said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jillian Harry.

"The lights are functioning, but the programming isn't quite right," Harry said. "They're defaulting to automatic settings at times and need repairs to keep water from getting into the systems."

Drivers sometimes stopped at successive red lights along East and West 12th streets can expect fewer stops down the road.

"What drivers are seeing now isn't what they will see once the signals are communicating," Harry said. "The signals will control traffic along the entire corridor instead of at a series of individual intersections."

Signals will be repaired as soon as possible, Harry said. Some need parts to replace parts damaged by water.

"We're working to make repairs as fast as we can, but we can only do that once the parts come in," Harry said.

Nineteen new traffic signals were installed between Weschler Avenue and Wayne Street. Signals at three intersections, at Interstate 79, Lincoln Avenue and Greengarden Road, were modified to work with the new signals.

The system can be programmed to vary signal timing based on traffic volume.

"Signal timing will be different on Monday through Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. than it is weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m., for instance, or on weekends," Harry said.

The $8.7 million project also included the installation of bell-shaped cameras and other types of cameras that alert the signals to vehicles waiting at an intersection. The cameras are more sensitive than vehicle detectors previously installed in the pavement.

"A motorcycle, for instance, might not trigger (a pavement detector) when it enters its magnetic field at an intersection. The cameras can pick it up a little better," Harry said.

And detection systems in streets need to be replaced or otherwise dealt with when streets are paved.

"Cameras are not affected at all," Harry said.

Harry reassures drivers that the new cameras are not used to enforce speed limits.

"These aren't like the system in Philadelphia that takes pictures of license plates," Harry said. "These cameras are solely for letting the signals know when vehicles are waiting."

In Philadelphia, cameras on major streets photograph the license plates of drivers exceeding the speed limit. The drivers later are sent a speeding ticket.

