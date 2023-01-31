ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methane pollution, Pennsylvania's clean air unfinished business

By John Rutecki and John Walliser
Erie Times News
 2 days ago
As we begin 2023, Pennsylvanians can be grateful for the progress made on both the state and federal level in addressing climate change. This is an issue felt deeply by Pennsylvanians, who directly experience the consequences of pollution and climate change in myriad ways. While the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act are already providing economic and environmental benefits, there is a critical and unfinished piece of business that will substantially clean Pennsylvania’s air: strengthening and finalizing an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule to reduce emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from the oil and gas industry. 

This rule matters because Pennsylvania, with perhaps the longest legacy of oil and gas production in the nation, has a great many wells with equipment known to malfunction that drive a disproportionate amount of pollution. These wells, sometimes decades old, often have no monitoring requirements and the reality is that far too many of them are spewing methane — a greenhouse gas over 80 times more powerful than C02 in the near term — into our air and contributing to poor public health outcomes. And frankly, we don't have a true accounting of leaks for much of the related oil and gas infrastructure across the state. That matters everywhere in Pennsylvania, from frontline communities in western Pennsylvania to the citizens of Philadelphia, which has one of the highest rates of childhood asthma in the nation. 

Concerningly, low-producing oil and gas wells are responsible for approximately half of the methane emitted from all well sites in the United States despite accounting for only 6% of the nation's oil and gas production. Peer-reviewed research consistently shows that cutting methane emissions is the fastest opportunity we have to immediately slow the rate of global warming, even as we decarbonize our energy systems. It can also help with energy prices by eliminating waste.

The proposed EPA rule addresses methane pollution in several important ways. First, it closes a loophole in the leak detection and repair (LDAR) standards by requiring regular monitoring at all wells with equipment known to malfunction with cameras that can see methane, a colorless, odorless gas. This means that those lower-producing wells responsible for an outsized share of pollution will be required to be monitored regularly for leaks. Second, it requires operators to use modern non-polluting equipment like zero-emission pneumatic controllers. Third, it requires monitoring at abandoned wells until they are properly plugged. 

That final point, requiring monitoring at abandoned wells, is particularly important for Pennsylvania. When an oil and gas well is unplugged and abandoned, it can have serious impacts on communities — above and below ground. These wells can leak oil, toxic chemicals, and methane. They can also reduce land productivity and property values. 

There are provisions that could and should be strengthened such as eliminating pollution from the routine flaring of associated gas. While not much flaring occurs in Pennsylvania, nationally this is a huge problem that contributes to regional air quality problems — emissions are continually blowing in with the wind — and climate change.

In addition to reducing methane and air pollution, the rule is an important opportunity to create good-paying, family-sustaining jobs. The methane mitigation industry is a growing sector of the oil and gas industry and these new requirements will spur even more growth as increased monitoring will reduce the waste of natural gas — which is essentially methane. With less waste, more product gets to market. At a time when Europe is going through a natural gas crisis and prices are rapidly increasing here at home, it is irresponsible to waste this resource. Winter isn't coming — it's here.

The EPA has opened a public comment period on its proposed rule and we encourage residents of the commonwealth to show their support at the agency portal by Feb. 13. The rule is expected to be finalized by spring 2023 and once it is, it will help reduce air pollution, improve the health of Pennsylvanians, and combat climate change. Supporting this rule is common sense, benefiting Pennsylvanians now as well as future generations. 

John Rutecki is regulatory and legislative manager for the Environmental Defense Fund. John Walliser is senior vice president of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council.

Awww, fuck!!
2d ago

Stop the climate change hoax!! It costs poor people more than they can afford for no reason. ARREST AND IMPRISON ACTIVISTS!!!

lifeisanenigma....?
2d ago

the Earth produces naturally 40% of the methane found in our atmosphere that will never stop and it fluctuates some years more is produced from the Earth.

Anonymous User
2d ago

If you don't tap methane gas fields, the gas escapes more violently and heats up the atmosphere. Methane leaks from thawing permafrost is causing climate change.

