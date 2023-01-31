City of Canton votes to give all city employees Juneteenth as paid holiday

CANTON − All city employees will receive Juneteenth as a paid holiday this year.

City Council on Monday added Juneteenth to its paid holidays for non-bargaining staff after already approving it for employees covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

"We've done it for police, fire and AFSCME," said Public Service Director John Highman. "So this will do the right thing and add it as a holiday for all city employees."

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 ― two years after the Emancipation Proclamation ― when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free the last enslaved African-Americans. It became a federal and state holiday in 2021.

Other action:

Approved the replat of 600 Church St. W to create about 11.2 acres of right-of-way for Route 30 extension in partnership with the Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation, Stark County Regional Planning Commission, Stark Development Board, the Ohio Department of Transportation and private partners.

Approved the replat of nine parcels northwest of Tuscarawas Street W and McKinley Avenue NW. Canton City School District requested the parcels be combined into one to enable the future construction of an athletic complex on the western portion of the property, according to a memo from the Canton Planning Commission secretary.

Authorized the city treasurer to contract with Doing Better Business Inc. and Shaffer Technologies for income tax scanning technology at a cost of $32,887 this year and $20,733 next year for annual licensing fees.

