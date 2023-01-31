Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
Traveler From Wisconsin Shares an Inspiring Story of Incredible Zambian Woman in His Upcoming BookThe Nerdy MeKohler, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' wayRoger MarshWisconsin State
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Rebroadcast of Allan C. Kieckhafer funeral at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
West Bend, Wi – Pastor Clarissa Martinelli from Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church led the Celebration of Life service for fellow U.S. Navy veteran Allan C. Kieckhafer on Monday, January 30, 2023. Below is a rebroadcast of that funeral. PRAYER: “Thessalonians 4:13 reads, ‘Brothers and sisters, we do not...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cedar Community earns national award | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is proud to announce that Pinnacle Quality Insight presented it with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, with honors in independent living. Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award means Cedar Community has placed in the top 15 percent of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | City of West Bend, WI explores new fire department location at 18th Ave. and Hwy 33
February 1, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – The City of West Bend is exploring its options regarding plans to build a new fire station near W. Washington Street and 18th Avenue to replace Fire Station 1, on the southeast corner of Eighth Avenue and Highway 33. A...
ozaukeepress.com
County’s first homeless shelter opens
Family Promise converts former Port Washington day care center into facility that will help it meet need for temporary emergency housing. A CELEBRATION COMPLETE with a ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to mark the completion of Portlight Shelter, a homeless shelter in Port Washington to be operated by Family Promise of Ozaukee County. Cutting the ribbon Tuesday were (from left) Ozaukee County Administrator Jason Dzwinel, Family Promise CEO Cori Guerin, Board President Connie Pukaite and Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke. Photos by Sam Arendt.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School Rotary students of the month for January 2023 | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, WI – The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School are pleased to announce Isabelle Navarre and Adam Weyer were honored recently as Rotary Students of the Month. The students were given special recognition for their accomplishments at the Hartford Rotary Club’s Thursday noon meetings during the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building
WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Alicia F. Nowack, 88, of West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Alicia Nowack (nee Sinnen), of West Bend was called home to her Lord on Thursday January 26 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend with family at her side. She was born July 14, 1934, the daughter of Jerome and Josephine Sinnen in Dacada, Wisconsin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School adds aviation course | By Kayla Davis
January 30, 2023 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Union High School District Board of Education has approved the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Foundation High School STEM curriculum starting in the fall of 2023. HUHS will offer a new course, “Introduction to Aviation and Aerospace,” which...
Mr. Brews restaurant moving onto former Darboy Club property
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – News of a popular restaurant moving into the village of Harrison has that community buzzing. Mr. Brews Taphouse officials tell Local Five News that they will move their Appleton location to the former Darboy Club site in Harrison. The restaurant’s lease at their Appleton location ends at the end of April. […]
wxerfm.com
The Top 9 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 2/3/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 9 things happening around Sheboygan!. See Buckets N Boards Touring Comedy Percussion Show tonight (Friday) at 6pm The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. A perfect show for the entire family! https://www.weillcenter.com/events/buckets-n-boards/. Sheboygan’s...
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Horicon Bank is title sponsor for “Big Air for Care” event to benefit Stars and Stripes Honor Flight
Slinger, WI – Little Switzerland will host its annual Big Air Competition on Saturday, February 11. Alongside the event’s title sponsor, Horicon Bank, Little Switzerland will donate proceeds to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The Stars & Stripes Honor Flight sends local veterans on a life-changing trip to...
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you are in the mood for great food in a classy setting, this historic restaurant in Wisconsin should be on your list of places to eat.
ozaukeepress.com
Standing the test of time
Flanked by a development, Kurtz Woods in the Town of Grafton has remained untouched and is the first forest in Ozaukee County to be named to the Old-Growth Forest Network. A CREW FROM the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, (from left) Megan Manning, Josh Schlicht, Kira Dayton and Dave Sedlacek, left Kurtz Woods Friday after an afternoon of cutting buckthorn, an invasive species. Land Trust staff members will lead tours through Kurtz Woods Sunday following a 5 p.m. ceremony marking the property’s induction in the the Old-Growth Forest Network. Photo by Sam Arendt.
discoverhometown.com
Police report: Braising Pan fire ‘not believed to be a criminal act,’ case closed
The investigation into a fire at the Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend on Sept. 29 has been closed, according to a police report of the incident. “At this time, the fire is not believed to be a criminal act. As such, this case is closed,” West Bend Police Detective Jacob A. Chihak wrote in a report. The police report regarding the fire was obtained through an open records request submitted by the Express News.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum
KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
1065thebuzz.com
Edgewater Generating Station to Become Edgewater Battery Project
The days are numbered for the iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station, but a new role in the energy picture will be established at the property. On Wednesday, Alliant Energy announced plans to build the Edgewater Battery Project that will store enough energy to power over 100,000 homes.
WISN
I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen
WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
wpr.org
Restrictive zoning policies shut door to affordable housing in some suburbs
Amy Kaiser is a recently divorced mother of two children. She's 38-years-old, has a college degree and works at a bank in Elm Grove, earning what she describes as a lower-middle-class income. Kaiser was living in Brookfield, but recently had to move to an eight-unit apartment complex in West Allis...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wednesday means Wing Night at The Barton House… get there before they sell out
The Barton House is a premier gastropub in West Bend, WI. Locally owned and operated, and specializing in prime rib, Friday fish fry, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. There are smoked brisket and ribs, corned beef, sandwich specials, and more for dine-in and carryout. Stop in for a quality dining experience...
Comments / 2