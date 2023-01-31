ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Cedar Community earns national award | By Carrie Sturn

West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is proud to announce that Pinnacle Quality Insight presented it with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, with honors in independent living. Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award means Cedar Community has placed in the top 15 percent of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.
WEST BEND, WI
ozaukeepress.com

County’s first homeless shelter opens

Family Promise converts former Port Washington day care center into facility that will help it meet need for temporary emergency housing. A CELEBRATION COMPLETE with a ribbon cutting was held Tuesday to mark the completion of Portlight Shelter, a homeless shelter in Port Washington to be operated by Family Promise of Ozaukee County. Cutting the ribbon Tuesday were (from left) Ozaukee County Administrator Jason Dzwinel, Family Promise CEO Cori Guerin, Board President Connie Pukaite and Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke. Photos by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building

WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Alicia F. Nowack, 88, of West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – Alicia Nowack (nee Sinnen), of West Bend was called home to her Lord on Thursday January 26 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend with family at her side. She was born July 14, 1934, the daughter of Jerome and Josephine Sinnen in Dacada, Wisconsin.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford Union High School adds aviation course | By Kayla Davis

January 30, 2023 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Union High School District Board of Education has approved the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Foundation High School STEM curriculum starting in the fall of 2023. HUHS will offer a new course, “Introduction to Aviation and Aerospace,” which...
HARTFORD, WI
WFRV Local 5

Mr. Brews restaurant moving onto former Darboy Club property

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – News of a popular restaurant moving into the village of Harrison has that community buzzing. Mr. Brews Taphouse officials tell Local Five News that they will move their Appleton location to the former Darboy Club site in Harrison. The restaurant’s lease at their Appleton location ends at the end of April. […]
HARRISON, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 9 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 2/3/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 9 things happening around Sheboygan!. See Buckets N Boards Touring Comedy Percussion Show tonight (Friday) at 6pm The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. A perfect show for the entire family! https://www.weillcenter.com/events/buckets-n-boards/. Sheboygan’s...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Standing the test of time

Flanked by a development, Kurtz Woods in the Town of Grafton has remained untouched and is the first forest in Ozaukee County to be named to the Old-Growth Forest Network. A CREW FROM the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, (from left) Megan Manning, Josh Schlicht, Kira Dayton and Dave Sedlacek, left Kurtz Woods Friday after an afternoon of cutting buckthorn, an invasive species. Land Trust staff members will lead tours through Kurtz Woods Sunday following a 5 p.m. ceremony marking the property’s induction in the the Old-Growth Forest Network. Photo by Sam Arendt.
GRAFTON, WI
discoverhometown.com

Police report: Braising Pan fire ‘not believed to be a criminal act,’ case closed

The investigation into a fire at the Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend on Sept. 29 has been closed, according to a police report of the incident. “At this time, the fire is not believed to be a criminal act. As such, this case is closed,” West Bend Police Detective Jacob A. Chihak wrote in a report. The police report regarding the fire was obtained through an open records request submitted by the Express News.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
KEWASKUM, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Edgewater Generating Station to Become Edgewater Battery Project

The days are numbered for the iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station, but a new role in the energy picture will be established at the property. On Wednesday, Alliant Energy announced plans to build the Edgewater Battery Project that will store enough energy to power over 100,000 homes.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

I-94 WB crash in Waukesha: All lanes reopen

WAUKESHA, Wis. — 8 a.m. All lanes reopen. 7:20 a.m. Only the left lane remains closed. Traffic is still backed up. 6:55 a.m. One lane has been reopened. Today at approximately 6 a.m. all lanes on I-94 westbound were closed at County F in Waukesha County due to a crash.
WAUKESHA, WI

