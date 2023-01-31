Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School Rotary students of the month for January 2023 | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, WI – The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School are pleased to announce Isabelle Navarre and Adam Weyer were honored recently as Rotary Students of the Month. The students were given special recognition for their accomplishments at the Hartford Rotary Club’s Thursday noon meetings during the...
Fox11online.com
UPDATE: At-risk veteran from Washington County found safe
(WLUK) -- Officials are asking people throughout Wisconsin for help finding an at-risk veteran. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that Dominic John Dalle Nogare, 46, was last seen at his home in Trenton on Tuesday afternoon. He left his home after getting in an argument with his fiancé.
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum
KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Merton principal resigns amid board pressure, parents say
MERTON, Wis. - A Merton Community School District board meeting got heated Monday night, Jan. 30 following the announcement of a popular principal's resignation. Some parents and staff say the primary school principal is being pushed out by the school board. Those parents and staff put a lot of blame...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building
WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Drexel Building Supply expanding in Village of Kewaskum
February 1, 2023 – Kewaskum, WI – Drexel Building Supply is expanding its footprint to Kewaskum, WI after the recent announcement of its acquisition of custom door manufacturer McMahon & Co. Located only 6 miles from Drexel’s Headquarters in Campbellsport, the facility will continue to manufacture quality products...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Horicon Bank is title sponsor for “Big Air for Care” event to benefit Stars and Stripes Honor Flight
Slinger, WI – Little Switzerland will host its annual Big Air Competition on Saturday, February 11. Alongside the event’s title sponsor, Horicon Bank, Little Switzerland will donate proceeds to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The Stars & Stripes Honor Flight sends local veterans on a life-changing trip to...
1065thebuzz.com
Edgewater Generating Station to Become Edgewater Battery Project
The days are numbered for the iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station, but a new role in the energy picture will be established at the property. On Wednesday, Alliant Energy announced plans to build the Edgewater Battery Project that will store enough energy to power over 100,000 homes.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snocross racing returns this weekend in St. Lawrence | By Steve Sweeney
February 1, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing returns to Washington County this weekend with two days of snocross races in St. Lawrence starting Saturday, February 4, 2023. Brooke and husband Ryan Kuhn organize the Hartford Snocross Racing event at RK Compound racecourse located immediately north...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend, WI
February 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully Friday, January. 27, 2023 at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Louise was born July 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Albert and Rosella (nee Langenecker) Kuechler of Allenton, Wisconsin. After graduating from West Bend High School, she was united in marriage to John (Jack) Dietenberger of Hartford on May 14, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Rebroadcast of Allan C. Kieckhafer funeral at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
West Bend, Wi – Pastor Clarissa Martinelli from Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church led the Celebration of Life service for fellow U.S. Navy veteran Allan C. Kieckhafer on Monday, January 30, 2023. Below is a rebroadcast of that funeral. PRAYER: “Thessalonians 4:13 reads, ‘Brothers and sisters, we do not...
Arrest made after Burlington school threat on Facebook
A person was arrested following a school threat on Facebook in Burlington on Wednesday morning, the City of Burlington Police Department said.
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
School choice supporters optimistic over Wisconsin open enrollment
(The Center Square) – The latest snapshot of the desire for school choice in Wisconsin is developing this week when the Open Application Period for three of Wisconsin’s school choice programs begins Wednesday. Parents in Milwaukee and Racine have several chances to enroll their kids in Parental Choice Programs for their school district. Parents in the rest of the state only have from February 1 until April 20 to enroll their kids in Wisconsin’s Parental Choice Program. ...
Fox11online.com
Dodge County announces new district attorney
(WLUK) -- Dodge County's new district attorney has been announced. Andrea Will fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg’s resignation. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. “Andrea Will is a well-respected attorney, and her experiences, along with...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
Northwestern Mutual moving thousands of jobs to downtown Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual will be moving employees out of its Franklin campus and into the downtown Milwaukee facility.
