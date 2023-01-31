ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

UPDATE: At-risk veteran from Washington County found safe

(WLUK) -- Officials are asking people throughout Wisconsin for help finding an at-risk veteran. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that Dominic John Dalle Nogare, 46, was last seen at his home in Trenton on Tuesday afternoon. He left his home after getting in an argument with his fiancé.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
KEWASKUM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Merton principal resigns amid board pressure, parents say

MERTON, Wis. - A Merton Community School District board meeting got heated Monday night, Jan. 30 following the announcement of a popular principal's resignation. Some parents and staff say the primary school principal is being pushed out by the school board. Those parents and staff put a lot of blame...
MERTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building

WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Drexel Building Supply expanding in Village of Kewaskum

February 1, 2023 – Kewaskum, WI – Drexel Building Supply is expanding its footprint to Kewaskum, WI after the recent announcement of its acquisition of custom door manufacturer McMahon & Co. Located only 6 miles from Drexel’s Headquarters in Campbellsport, the facility will continue to manufacture quality products...
KEWASKUM, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Edgewater Generating Station to Become Edgewater Battery Project

The days are numbered for the iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station, but a new role in the energy picture will be established at the property. On Wednesday, Alliant Energy announced plans to build the Edgewater Battery Project that will store enough energy to power over 100,000 homes.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend, WI

February 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully Friday, January. 27, 2023 at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Louise was born July 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Albert and Rosella (nee Langenecker) Kuechler of Allenton, Wisconsin. After graduating from West Bend High School, she was united in marriage to John (Jack) Dietenberger of Hartford on May 14, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.
WEST BEND, WI
The Center Square

School choice supporters optimistic over Wisconsin open enrollment

(The Center Square) – The latest snapshot of the desire for school choice in Wisconsin is developing this week when the Open Application Period for three of Wisconsin’s school choice programs begins Wednesday. Parents in Milwaukee and Racine have several chances to enroll their kids in Parental Choice Programs for their school district. Parents in the rest of the state only have from February 1 until April 20 to enroll their kids in Wisconsin’s Parental Choice Program. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Dodge County announces new district attorney

(WLUK) -- Dodge County's new district attorney has been announced. Andrea Will fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg’s resignation. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. “Andrea Will is a well-respected attorney, and her experiences, along with...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy