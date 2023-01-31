(The Center Square) – The latest snapshot of the desire for school choice in Wisconsin is developing this week when the Open Application Period for three of Wisconsin’s school choice programs begins Wednesday. Parents in Milwaukee and Racine have several chances to enroll their kids in Parental Choice Programs for their school district. Parents in the rest of the state only have from February 1 until April 20 to enroll their kids in Wisconsin’s Parental Choice Program. ...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO