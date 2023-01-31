ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFRV Local 5

Mr. Brews restaurant moving onto former Darboy Club property

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – News of a popular restaurant moving into the village of Harrison has that community buzzing. Mr. Brews Taphouse officials tell Local Five News that they will move their Appleton location to the former Darboy Club site in Harrison. The restaurant’s lease at their Appleton location ends at the end of April. […]
Our Town: Village Pub Pizza

(WFRV) – It’s a taste of tradition as we celebrate Oshkosh in this week’s Our Town. Justin and Jackie from Village Pub Pizza show Local 5 Live viewers how they use ingredients so fresh you won’t believe they are frozen. We also get a look at the history of this family-owned business.
VIDEO | Remembering Allan C. Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, WI

January 31, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – There was a Celebration of Life held Monday afternoon for one of the titans of West Bend as Allan C. Kieckhafer was memorialized by friends and family at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church. Two of the consistent characteristics mentioned about Allan...
February specials at Saloon Royale

West Bend, WI – Stop in and warm up at Saloon Royale, 243 N. Main Street, in West Bend, WI. Bar Menu available until close. February 11- Anti- Valentine’s Day Comedian Show 8 p.m. – Midnight. Free show, but donations and tips are appreciated. Drink Specials:. $4...
Obituary | Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend, WI

February 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully Friday, January. 27, 2023 at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Louise was born July 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Albert and Rosella (nee Langenecker) Kuechler of Allenton, Wisconsin. After graduating from West Bend High School, she was united in marriage to John (Jack) Dietenberger of Hartford on May 14, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.
Cedar Community earns national award | By Carrie Sturn

West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is proud to announce that Pinnacle Quality Insight presented it with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, with honors in independent living. Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award means Cedar Community has placed in the top 15 percent of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.
Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building

WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
Celebrating Catholic Schools Week and Remembering the Old Tower Fire Escape at Holy Angels

West Bend, WI – Today’s 1919 photo, courtesy Steve Kissinger, is posted as a tribute to Catholic Schools Week. According to the archives in the Research Center at the History Center of Washington County, ‘The public grade school was located at the head of Elm Street where it intersects with Eighth Avenue. The view looks northwest and was taken from Eighth Avenue. Notable with this view is the addition of the tower fire escape. The building was later sold to Holy Angels Catholic Church, which used it as an elementary school. The building no longer exists.’
Milwaukee Metal Fest announces 2023 lineup

Before OZZfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them — there was Milwaukee Metal Fest. The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends and is returning to prominence in 2023. Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights last year and announces the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023.
2 dentist retirements to know

Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
James and his trains

WAUKESHA — Four-year-old James Huebner loves trains, and living in Waukesha, he has the chance to see them pass by every day. It all started nearly two years ago, right around the time James turned three years old. Playing at Frame Park with his mom, Sara Huebner, James would stand by the tracks so he could watch the train passing by.
Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
