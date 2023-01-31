Read full article on original website
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
Traveler From Wisconsin Shares an Inspiring Story of Incredible Zambian Woman in His Upcoming BookThe Nerdy MeKohler, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' wayRoger MarshWisconsin State
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Mr. Brews restaurant moving onto former Darboy Club property
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – News of a popular restaurant moving into the village of Harrison has that community buzzing. Mr. Brews Taphouse officials tell Local Five News that they will move their Appleton location to the former Darboy Club site in Harrison. The restaurant’s lease at their Appleton location ends at the end of April. […]
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: Village Pub Pizza
(WFRV) – It’s a taste of tradition as we celebrate Oshkosh in this week’s Our Town. Justin and Jackie from Village Pub Pizza show Local 5 Live viewers how they use ingredients so fresh you won’t believe they are frozen. We also get a look at the history of this family-owned business.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Project photo books available for Trail’s Edge Apartments and West Bend Lakes Golf Club
West Bend, Wi – There have been some interesting construction projects this past year in the West Bend area and now the projects are available in a week-by-week photo format. American Construction Services has compiled booklets of the construction of Trail’s Edge Apartments and West Bend Lakes Golf Course.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Remembering Allan C. Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, WI
January 31, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – There was a Celebration of Life held Monday afternoon for one of the titans of West Bend as Allan C. Kieckhafer was memorialized by friends and family at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church. Two of the consistent characteristics mentioned about Allan...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
February specials at Saloon Royale
West Bend, WI – Stop in and warm up at Saloon Royale, 243 N. Main Street, in West Bend, WI. Bar Menu available until close. February 11- Anti- Valentine’s Day Comedian Show 8 p.m. – Midnight. Free show, but donations and tips are appreciated. Drink Specials:. $4...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend, WI
February 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully Friday, January. 27, 2023 at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Louise was born July 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Albert and Rosella (nee Langenecker) Kuechler of Allenton, Wisconsin. After graduating from West Bend High School, she was united in marriage to John (Jack) Dietenberger of Hartford on May 14, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cedar Community earns national award | By Carrie Sturn
West Bend, WI – Cedar Community is proud to announce that Pinnacle Quality Insight presented it with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, with honors in independent living. Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award means Cedar Community has placed in the top 15 percent of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wednesday means Wing Night at The Barton House… get there before they sell out
The Barton House is a premier gastropub in West Bend, WI. Locally owned and operated, and specializing in prime rib, Friday fish fry, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. There are smoked brisket and ribs, corned beef, sandwich specials, and more for dine-in and carryout. Stop in for a quality dining experience...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building
WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebrating Catholic Schools Week and Remembering the Old Tower Fire Escape at Holy Angels
West Bend, WI – Today’s 1919 photo, courtesy Steve Kissinger, is posted as a tribute to Catholic Schools Week. According to the archives in the Research Center at the History Center of Washington County, ‘The public grade school was located at the head of Elm Street where it intersects with Eighth Avenue. The view looks northwest and was taken from Eighth Avenue. Notable with this view is the addition of the tower fire escape. The building was later sold to Holy Angels Catholic Church, which used it as an elementary school. The building no longer exists.’
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you are in the mood for great food in a classy setting, this historic restaurant in Wisconsin should be on your list of places to eat.
themusicuniverse.com
Milwaukee Metal Fest announces 2023 lineup
Before OZZfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them — there was Milwaukee Metal Fest. The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends and is returning to prominence in 2023. Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights last year and announces the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School Rotary students of the month for January 2023 | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, WI – The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School are pleased to announce Isabelle Navarre and Adam Weyer were honored recently as Rotary Students of the Month. The students were given special recognition for their accomplishments at the Hartford Rotary Club’s Thursday noon meetings during the...
beckersdental.com
2 dentist retirements to know
Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
Influencer purchases Whitefish Bay home, sells it before completing renovations
The popular influencer who transformed a Whitefish Bay home back in September and sold it for a major profit has bought and sold another home.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James and his trains
WAUKESHA — Four-year-old James Huebner loves trains, and living in Waukesha, he has the chance to see them pass by every day. It all started nearly two years ago, right around the time James turned three years old. Playing at Frame Park with his mom, Sara Huebner, James would stand by the tracks so he could watch the train passing by.
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Volunteer spends nearly 30 years cuddling with animals at HAWS
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha relies on volunteers to help take care of animals. For one volunteer, it’s a passion that’s grown over two decades. With a heart for animals, HAWS volunteer Dottie Hrenak has been snuggling up with cats for nearly...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum
KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
