This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
Traveler From Wisconsin Shares an Inspiring Story of Incredible Zambian Woman in His Upcoming BookThe Nerdy MeKohler, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' wayRoger MarshWisconsin State
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend, WI
February 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully Friday, January. 27, 2023 at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Louise was born July 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Albert and Rosella (nee Langenecker) Kuechler of Allenton, Wisconsin. After graduating from West Bend High School, she was united in marriage to John (Jack) Dietenberger of Hartford on May 14, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | City of West Bend, WI explores new fire department location at 18th Ave. and Hwy 33
February 1, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – The City of West Bend is exploring its options regarding plans to build a new fire station near W. Washington Street and 18th Avenue to replace Fire Station 1, on the southeast corner of Eighth Avenue and Highway 33. A...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebrating Catholic Schools Week and Remembering the Old Tower Fire Escape at Holy Angels
West Bend, WI – Today’s 1919 photo, courtesy Steve Kissinger, is posted as a tribute to Catholic Schools Week. According to the archives in the Research Center at the History Center of Washington County, ‘The public grade school was located at the head of Elm Street where it intersects with Eighth Avenue. The view looks northwest and was taken from Eighth Avenue. Notable with this view is the addition of the tower fire escape. The building was later sold to Holy Angels Catholic Church, which used it as an elementary school. The building no longer exists.’
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Children’s Theatre announces cast for Willy Wonka | By June Schroeder
West Bend, WI – West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2023. The show to mark the near century of performance will come this April with the presentation of the musical Willy Wonka. There are some 30 actors in the cast; many have been...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Horicon Bank is title sponsor for “Big Air for Care” event to benefit Stars and Stripes Honor Flight
Slinger, WI – Little Switzerland will host its annual Big Air Competition on Saturday, February 11. Alongside the event’s title sponsor, Horicon Bank, Little Switzerland will donate proceeds to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. The Stars & Stripes Honor Flight sends local veterans on a life-changing trip to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger HS snowboarders crush competition | By Delaney Braun
February 2, 2023 – Slinger, WI – The Slinger High School snowboard team crushed the competition last weekend, traveling to Wilmot Mountain on Saturday and Alpine Valley on Sunday for boardercross in the third event of the season. The slalom and giant slalom courses Saturday were difficult and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School Rotary students of the month for January 2023 | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, WI – The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School are pleased to announce Isabelle Navarre and Adam Weyer were honored recently as Rotary Students of the Month. The students were given special recognition for their accomplishments at the Hartford Rotary Club’s Thursday noon meetings during the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wednesday means Wing Night at The Barton House… get there before they sell out
The Barton House is a premier gastropub in West Bend, WI. Locally owned and operated, and specializing in prime rib, Friday fish fry, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. There are smoked brisket and ribs, corned beef, sandwich specials, and more for dine-in and carryout. Stop in for a quality dining experience...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snocross racing returns this weekend in St. Lawrence | By Steve Sweeney
February 1, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing returns to Washington County this weekend with two days of snocross races in St. Lawrence starting Saturday, February 4, 2023. Brooke and husband Ryan Kuhn organize the Hartford Snocross Racing event at RK Compound racecourse located immediately north...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Home invasion under investigation in Dodge Co., WI | By Dodge Co. Sheriff
February 1, 2023 – Dodge Co., WI – On January 28, 2023, at approximately 6:31 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed home invasion at a residence on Indian Road, in the Town of Hustisford. The victim reported two males came...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Waukesha Co. Jail inmate death investigation | By Lt. of Detectives Tim Kemps
January 30, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – Washington County Sheriff’s investigators continue to investigate the circumstances around the death of an inmate at the Waukesha County Jail that occurred on January 17, 2023. The deceased is 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. from the City of Milwaukee. Glenn...
