washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend, WI

February 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully Friday, January. 27, 2023 at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Louise was born July 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Albert and Rosella (nee Langenecker) Kuechler of Allenton, Wisconsin. After graduating from West Bend High School, she was united in marriage to John (Jack) Dietenberger of Hartford on May 14, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebrating Catholic Schools Week and Remembering the Old Tower Fire Escape at Holy Angels

West Bend, WI – Today’s 1919 photo, courtesy Steve Kissinger, is posted as a tribute to Catholic Schools Week. According to the archives in the Research Center at the History Center of Washington County, ‘The public grade school was located at the head of Elm Street where it intersects with Eighth Avenue. The view looks northwest and was taken from Eighth Avenue. Notable with this view is the addition of the tower fire escape. The building was later sold to Holy Angels Catholic Church, which used it as an elementary school. The building no longer exists.’
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger HS snowboarders crush competition | By Delaney Braun

February 2, 2023 – Slinger, WI – The Slinger High School snowboard team crushed the competition last weekend, traveling to Wilmot Mountain on Saturday and Alpine Valley on Sunday for boardercross in the third event of the season. The slalom and giant slalom courses Saturday were difficult and...
