ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macungie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Lehigh Valley Winery Strikes California Gold

Stony Run Winery recently received recognition on the world stage at the 2022 San Francisco International Wine Competition (SFIWC), one of the largest and longest running wine competitions in the world. Stony Run’s Estate Viognier won gold while their Estate Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and Chardonnay Reserve won silver medals.
BREINIGSVILLE, PA
Berks Weekly

Major seat renovation at State Theatre in Boyertown expected to enhance audience experience

The State Theatre in Boyertown, which celebrated its 110th anniversary last year, has launched a new project to renovate its seating to improve the experience for patrons. State Theatre manager, Shannon Shaw, and her husband, Ken, are the driving forces behind the project, which is mostly volunteer. They’ve put in nearly 500 volunteer hours in the first ten rows of seats, with seven more to go. The cherished theater, dubbed “Boyertown’s Brightest Spot,” is well on its way to modernizing all 215 seats while preserving the historic setting.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Bethany Latham

You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of Things

Several PA libraries offer a selection of items people can borrow. In the era of eBooks and digital streaming, there are still some things that can’t be substituted for with a digital alternative. That’s why many public libraries have established collections called the Library of Things. Library card holders can check out items just like checking out a book, and use the items for free until returning them on the due date.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant

FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Popular Mt. Gretna restaurant reopens with new ownership

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is new ownership at a popular restaurant in Mount Gretna, Lebanon County. Porch and Pantry reopened its doors last week after completing renovations. Members of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce and locals came out to show support to the new owners, who...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Piece of Doylestown’s past goes with Barn Cinema

When the Regal Barn Cinema closes its doors for the last time on Feb. 9, it will take with it a slice of Doylestown history and countless memories. From its opening in 1967 until today, the theater has been a haven for moviegoers, although it has been through many changes over the decades.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Langhorne Hotel up for sale for $2.5M

A historic and well-known Langhorne Borough landmark is up for sale at an asking price of $2.5 million. Ben Asta, one of the owners of the Langhorne Hotel Restaurant & Tavern that he other family members purchased in 1972, confirmed in a brief telephone conversation on Wednesday that he and the other owners are trying to sell.
LANGHORNE, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Two bakeries: Weathering the cost of eggs

Easton, Pa. — Small businesses and consumers alike have seen the impact of the rise in the price of eggs and butter. Some bakers in Easton are choosing to eat the extra inflation costs to produce their baked goods, while others are adapting to methods that allow them to be a bit more flexible with what they serve.
EASTON, PA
bestattractions.org

Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Places to visit in Jim Thorpe, PA. Whether hiking, white water rafting, or visiting old mines, Jim Thorpe is full of attractions for tourists. It’s an excellent spot for those who like to experience nature and quiet beauty. But it’s not just the natural beauty that captivates—the cultural sights from the Lehigh Canal era are fascinating and remind us why Jim Thorpe is such an exciting place to visit.
JIM THORPE, PA
Daily Voice

Crews Battle Flames In Montco: Officials

Firefighters were called to the scene of a bathroom blaze in Schwenksville Borough on Thursday, officials announced.First responders were called to a building on the 700 block of Main Street near the intersection with Park Avenue just after noon on Feb. 2 for reports of "a fire in the bathroom" wit…
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy