4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
bctv.org
Lehigh Valley Winery Strikes California Gold
Stony Run Winery recently received recognition on the world stage at the 2022 San Francisco International Wine Competition (SFIWC), one of the largest and longest running wine competitions in the world. Stony Run’s Estate Viognier won gold while their Estate Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and Chardonnay Reserve won silver medals.
Major seat renovation at State Theatre in Boyertown expected to enhance audience experience
The State Theatre in Boyertown, which celebrated its 110th anniversary last year, has launched a new project to renovate its seating to improve the experience for patrons. State Theatre manager, Shannon Shaw, and her husband, Ken, are the driving forces behind the project, which is mostly volunteer. They’ve put in nearly 500 volunteer hours in the first ten rows of seats, with seven more to go. The cherished theater, dubbed “Boyertown’s Brightest Spot,” is well on its way to modernizing all 215 seats while preserving the historic setting.
Lehigh Valley weather: Isolated snow showers possible ahead of sub-zero wind chills
Lehigh Valley commuters who awoke to a dusting of snow on their windshields a few days this week could be in for more of the same Friday. A strong Arctic front is forecast to push into the region during the pre-dawn hours Thursday night into Friday, bringing gusty winds and plummeting temperatures, the National Weather Service says.
Second December Sighting of Something in the Sky Puzzles Harleysville Resident
Montgomery County either had more than its share of UFO reports last month or residents perhaps celebrated the early holiday season too rigorously. Roger Marsh, at NewsBreak, reported the filing of another local sighting of odd lights from above, this time in Harleysville.
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of Things
Several PA libraries offer a selection of items people can borrow. In the era of eBooks and digital streaming, there are still some things that can’t be substituted for with a digital alternative. That’s why many public libraries have established collections called the Library of Things. Library card holders can check out items just like checking out a book, and use the items for free until returning them on the due date.
WFMZ-TV Online
Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
Mifflin Community Days announce location change for 47th annual festival
The Greater Governor Mifflin League has announced a new location for its 47th annual Community Days festival. The full week event will take place on the campus of the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School. Event organizers say the change in location is due to construction on the High School Campus. The...
Northampton opens warming centers as dangerously cold conditions arrive
With dangerously cold temperatures expected across the region between Friday and Saturday, Northampton officials said they would open indoor warming centers so locals could shelter from the cold. City officials said the Northampton Police Department headquarters on Center Street will be open around the clock, allowing members of the public...
abc27.com
Popular Mt. Gretna restaurant reopens with new ownership
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is new ownership at a popular restaurant in Mount Gretna, Lebanon County. Porch and Pantry reopened its doors last week after completing renovations. Members of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce and locals came out to show support to the new owners, who...
buckscountyherald.com
Piece of Doylestown’s past goes with Barn Cinema
When the Regal Barn Cinema closes its doors for the last time on Feb. 9, it will take with it a slice of Doylestown history and countless memories. From its opening in 1967 until today, the theater has been a haven for moviegoers, although it has been through many changes over the decades.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone.
buckscountyherald.com
Langhorne Hotel up for sale for $2.5M
A historic and well-known Langhorne Borough landmark is up for sale at an asking price of $2.5 million. Ben Asta, one of the owners of the Langhorne Hotel Restaurant & Tavern that he other family members purchased in 1972, confirmed in a brief telephone conversation on Wednesday that he and the other owners are trying to sell.
lehighvalleynews.com
Two bakeries: Weathering the cost of eggs
Easton, Pa. — Small businesses and consumers alike have seen the impact of the rise in the price of eggs and butter. Some bakers in Easton are choosing to eat the extra inflation costs to produce their baked goods, while others are adapting to methods that allow them to be a bit more flexible with what they serve.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown. Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. The restaurant will continue to operate...
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
Hometown Hero: Pet photographer helps shelter animals find forever homes
Carol Arscott's service is so popular that she's now getting requests from shelters around the country.
bestattractions.org
Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Places to visit in Jim Thorpe, PA. Whether hiking, white water rafting, or visiting old mines, Jim Thorpe is full of attractions for tourists. It’s an excellent spot for those who like to experience nature and quiet beauty. But it’s not just the natural beauty that captivates—the cultural sights from the Lehigh Canal era are fascinating and remind us why Jim Thorpe is such an exciting place to visit.
Crews Battle Flames In Montco: Officials
Firefighters were called to the scene of a bathroom blaze in Schwenksville Borough on Thursday, officials announced.First responders were called to a building on the 700 block of Main Street near the intersection with Park Avenue just after noon on Feb. 2 for reports of "a fire in the bathroom" wit…
