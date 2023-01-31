Read full article on original website
WNCT
Advocates warn NC House rule change could undermine voters
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina civil rights advocates denounced a House rule change Tuesday that could allow Republicans to override vetoes on contentious bills with little notice, saying it subverts democracy and the will of voters. Republicans pushed through temporary operating rules this month that omitted a longstanding...
WRAL
Editorial: Rhetoric doesn't match reality in the N.C. legislature
CBC Editorial: Thursday, Feb . 2, 2023; editorial #8824. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Slogans are easy and are vehicles to mask reality. Just examine North Carolina state Senate Leader Phil Berger’s oration to open the 2023 session of the General Assembly. BERGER’S SLOGANEERING: “We...
NC Speaker 'confident' tougher rioting punishments will pass
One of North Carolina’s most powerful lawmakers is renewing a controversial effort to crack down on rioters. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, on Wednesday filed a bill that would make rioting a felony if it causes $1,500 in property damage or someone is injured or dies. Those facing felony charges could be held in jail for up to 48 hours and, if convicted, face two years in prison. The bill would also enable property owners to sue rioters for damages.
Civil rights groups: Proposed NC House rules 'shameful power grab'
House Speaker Tim Moore's proposal would allow a speaker, without notice, to call a vote on overriding the governor's veto.
publicradioeast.org
NC bill would increase fines, jailtime for damaging substations and other critical infrastructure
A newly introduced bill would enhance penalties for damaging critical infrastructures in North Carolina. For example, someone attacking an electric utility facility could receive up to about 10 years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine. Currently, it could carry up to a year in prison. State Senator Paul Newton...
carolinajournal.com
Republicans push to remove literacy test from state Constitution
State Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, wants to remove North Carolina’s Jim Crow-era literacy test for voters. It “ought to be out of our constitution,” Berger said. In 1900, during Jim Crow, the literacy test requirement was added to the state Constitution. Article VI, Section 4 of...
carolinajournal.com
Despite Beth Wood’s meritorious public service, she should resign
Beth Wood’s hit-and-run accident on Dec. 8 and her subsequent actions have blemished an exemplary public service career and diminished her ability to perform the work the people of North Carolina elected her to do. Wood has earned broad praise for her work as state auditor. She has worked...
Indy Week
NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
WECT
New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State lawmakers have their sights set on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
Indy Week
15 Minutes: William A. Darity Jr., Duke University Professor of Public Policy on Reparations for Black Americans
February is Black History Month, and the fight for reparations—the idea of repaying Black Americans for the losses they experienced during slavery, both financial and personal—is seeing a resurgence in the present day. Over the past few years, cities and states across the nation, including Asheville and Durham,...
Fact check: Did 10.5 million small businesses really start up in 2 years under Biden, Harris?
How good has the Biden Administration been for small businesses in North Carolina and beyond?
North Carolina senator considering bill for I-95 tolls; money would go toward upgrades, maintenance
Some people only make a quick pit stop, after dealing with the headache of road construction on I-95.
Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers
(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
Staffing a main issue for newly created NC Dept. of Adult Correction
The agency broke away from the Department of Public Safety to focus on solving a long list of problems.
WCNC
Cash or credit? NC bill would force businesses to accept cash: #WakeUpCLT To Go
North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would require all businesses to accept cash. It comes as a survey found most Americans don't use it.
DMV difficulties? Appointments backlogged across NC due to staff shortage, commissioner says
The NCDMV is working under a 33% vacancy rate, the commissioner told CBS 17.
NC Rate Bureau requests 28.4 percent increase for car insurance
The bureau requested a 28.4 percent statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: “Blackfeather” Jeffries, Year of the Trail, and More
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 31st. She discussed the impact of John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, the importance of foot trails for Hillsborough, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
Nash County town’s ex-police chief says she will appeal decision to fire her
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bailey’s police chief has been fired, Town Administrator Joel Killion told CBS 17 in an email Thursday. The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners made the decision to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan for failure to meet town standards, Killion said. The board’s decision...
wfmynews2.com
COVID metrics trending the right direction, NC health leaders say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to decrease with most of the Charlotte area in the CDC's "low" community spread level. The trends of this winter are very different than the last few when COVID-19 quickly spread. There was a spike in COVID-19...
