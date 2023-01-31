One of North Carolina’s most powerful lawmakers is renewing a controversial effort to crack down on rioters. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, on Wednesday filed a bill that would make rioting a felony if it causes $1,500 in property damage or someone is injured or dies. Those facing felony charges could be held in jail for up to 48 hours and, if convicted, face two years in prison. The bill would also enable property owners to sue rioters for damages.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO