Orange County, NC

WNCT

Advocates warn NC House rule change could undermine voters

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina civil rights advocates denounced a House rule change Tuesday that could allow Republicans to override vetoes on contentious bills with little notice, saying it subverts democracy and the will of voters. Republicans pushed through temporary operating rules this month that omitted a longstanding...
WRAL

Editorial: Rhetoric doesn't match reality in the N.C. legislature

CBC Editorial: Thursday, Feb . 2, 2023; editorial #8824. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Slogans are easy and are vehicles to mask reality. Just examine North Carolina state Senate Leader Phil Berger’s oration to open the 2023 session of the General Assembly. BERGER’S SLOGANEERING: “We...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

NC Speaker 'confident' tougher rioting punishments will pass

One of North Carolina’s most powerful lawmakers is renewing a controversial effort to crack down on rioters. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, on Wednesday filed a bill that would make rioting a felony if it causes $1,500 in property damage or someone is injured or dies. Those facing felony charges could be held in jail for up to 48 hours and, if convicted, face two years in prison. The bill would also enable property owners to sue rioters for damages.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Republicans push to remove literacy test from state Constitution

State Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, wants to remove North Carolina’s Jim Crow-era literacy test for voters. It “ought to be out of our constitution,” Berger said. In 1900, during Jim Crow, the literacy test requirement was added to the state Constitution. Article VI, Section 4 of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Despite Beth Wood’s meritorious public service, she should resign

Beth Wood’s hit-and-run accident on Dec. 8 and her subsequent actions have blemished an exemplary public service career and diminished her ability to perform the work the people of North Carolina elected her to do. Wood has earned broad praise for her work as state auditor. She has worked...
Indy Week

NC Bill Requiring Schools to Out Transgender Students Draws Fire

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Parents, teachers, and the ACLU of North Carolina criticized a controversial bill moving through the state Senate that would require schools tell parents if their children want to use different names or pronouns at school. Called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,”...
FLORIDA STATE
WECT

New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State lawmakers have their sights set on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers

(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
TENNESSEE STATE
cbs17

Nash County town’s ex-police chief says she will appeal decision to fire her

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bailey’s police chief has been fired, Town Administrator Joel Killion told CBS 17 in an email Thursday. The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners made the decision to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan for failure to meet town standards, Killion said. The board’s decision...

