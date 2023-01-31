Mark your calendars: Picking the top Central Mass. girls' basketball games of the week
There are plenty of great high school girls' basketball games slated for this week in Central Mass. If you're looking to watch some of the action, Jennifer Toland takes a look at some of the best of the bunch that can't be missed.
Wachusett Regional at Algonquin Regional
6 p.m., Tuesday
In this Mid-Wach A matchup, the Mountaineers (10-1) will look to bounce back from its first regular-season loss, Saturday’s 11-point setback to New Hampshire power Bishop Guertin, since Feb. 2, 2018. The Titans (8-5) have won six of their last seven.
AMSA at Valley Tech
6:30 p.m., Tuesday
Behind Riley Whittier’s 20 points, the Eagles (9-4) won the first meeting between the Colonial Athletic League large division foes, 47-43, on Dec. 19. The Beavers (9-3) ride a seven-game winning streak into the rematch, while AMSA has won five straight.
Hudson at Littleton
7 p.m. Thursday
Littleton (10-2) won the first meeting between the Mid-Wach C foes, 57-49, on Jan. 10, but the Hawks (10-2) have since won five straight. The Tigers entered the week having lost two of their last three.
Doherty at South
6:30 p.m., Friday
The Colonels (14-0) entered the week as the only remaining undefeated girls’ basketball team in Central Mass. With its usual balanced scoring attack, South beat the Highlanders, its Inter-High foe, 64-28, on Jan. 18. That is the only loss for Doherty (8-3) in its last seven games.
Westborough at Shepherd Hill
6:30 p.m., Friday
The Rams (11-1) rolled into the week on a 10-game winning streak and atop the Mid-Wach B standings. Behind Emery Mullen’s 12 points, Shepherd Hill won the first meeting against Mid-Wach B foe Westborough, 51-43, earlier this month. The Rangers (9-4) entered the week having won three straight.
