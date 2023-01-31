Girls basketball rankings, notebook: GMC and area UCC, through Jan. 30

HOME NEWS TRIBUNE/GMC GIRLS BASKETBALL TOP 10: Through Monday’s games, Jan. 30

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (15-4) – last week No. 1 – The Trojans officially wrapped up the Red Division with Tuesday’s win over Monroe, also beating East Brunswick and Piscataway last week to stay perfect in the conference. St. Thomas did see its five-game winning streak end Sunday against New York power Long Island Lutheran. STA gets Saddle River Day on Tuesday before closing out its divisional schedule Thursday against Colonia.

2. South Brunswick (13-5) – last week No. 2– The Vikings split a pair last week, topping North Brunswick on Tuesday, before falling 54-51 to Morristown on Friday. South Brunswick takes on Old Bridge and East Brunswick headed into Friday’s GMC Tournament seeding meeting, looking to further secure the No. 2 spot, before facing Edison later that day.

3. Monroe (10-6) – last week No. 3 – A 68-55 loss to St. Thomas notwithstanding, the Falcons enjoyed a good week, with wins over East Brunswick and Colonia, the latter avenging an earlier-season loss and solidifying Monroe’s claim to the upcoming county tournament’s No. 3 seed. Monroe faces North Brunswick and Mount St. Mary this week looking to further strengthen its case.

4. Colonia (10-9) – last week No. 5 – The Patriots’ week started with a big 46-43 win over old Bridge to even the season series, but took a southernly turn with losses to East Brunswick and Monroe, teams Colonia had beaten the first time they played. Last chance to establish county-seeding position with games against Piscataway and St. Thomas this week.

5. Old Bridge (11-7) – last week No. 4 – The Bombers began their week with a 46-43 loss to Colonia, a team they’d beaten the first time around, but Old Bridge finished the week strong, topping North Brunswick and A.L. Johnson. Old Bridge gets one more chance to climb back into the mix for a top 4 seed in the upcoming GMCT with a trip to South Brunswick on Tuesday.

6. East Brunswick (9-9) – last week No. 6 – After falling to St. Thomas last Tuesday, the Bears won three straight, including impressive wins over Colonia and Edison to remain in the mix for a Top 8 county seed. East Brunswick gets South River on Wednesday before an opportunity to make some real noise with a game against South Brunswick on Thursday.

7. Edison (17-3) – last week No. 7 –The Eagles took care of business against Middlesex, J.P. Stevens and J.F. Kennedy last week to wrap up the White Division title, but squandered a golden opportunity to, perhaps, claim a Top 4 seed in the county tournament with Monday’s 64-59 loss to East Brunswick. Edison faces Perth Amboy and South Brunswick this week, but the game against Vikings will be held after Friday morning’s seeding meeting.

8. Spotswood (15-4) – last week No. 8 – The Chargers won the Blue Division championship, despite its first division loss of the season, 44-38 to Calvary Christian on Friday. Highland Park’s victory over Metuchen the same day clinched things for Spotswood, which finished its week with a win over Hamilton West on Saturday. Highland Park, New Brunswick and Princeton are on the docket for the week ahead.

9.Middlesex (13-4) – last week No. 9 – The Blue Jays dropped 2-of-3 last week, suffering their second loss of the season to Edison, falling to Woodbridge, which Middlesex had beaten earlier this year, but salvaging the week with a victory over winless Sayreville. Jays get North Plainfield and South Plainfield headed into Friday’s county seeding meeting.

10. Woodbridge (10-8) – last week No. 10 – The Barrons were surprised by upstart North Plainfield on Monday, falling 60-54, after winning an eight-point game over the Canucks on Jan. 3. Woodbridge finished the week with victories over South Plainfield and Middlesex. The Barrons get J.P. Stevens and J.F. Kennedy this week to close out the conference slate.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

While there’s still another week of action to go in Greater Middlesex Conference division play, three of the league’s four division races were wrapped up last week.

St. Thomas clinched the Red with a 68-55 win over Monroe on Thursday, improving to 12-0 in the division with two games left. Second-place South Brunswick already has three losses in the Red.

Edison clinched the White Division championship with a 58-20 victory over J.F. Kennedy on Saturday and Middlesex’s 74-59 loss to Woodbridge. The Eagles won just five games all last year playing in the Red Division, and did not return its leading scorer.

Highland Park dealt Spotswood its first Blue Division loss of the season Friday night, 44-38 behind 22 points and seven rebounds from Regan Fogarty. Still, the Chargers clinched the division title thanks to Metuchen’s 47-36 loss to Highland Park, an effort fueled by 17 points from Janiya Mitchell, and seven points and 13 rebounds from Ozioma Odikanwa.

That leaves the Gold Division race as the only one still in play, and Dunellen is in firm control of a race. The Destroyers hold a two-game lead over Perth Amboy Tech after Monday’s win over Wardlaw-Hartridge. Dunellen, which is 13-0 in the Gold and beat PA Tech earlier this season, will visit the Patriots on Tuesday and can clinch the division title with a victory in that game.

3 STARS

Ghelsey Go, Edison: The junior has been on an absolute scoring tear, averaging 24.6 points over Edison’s last five games, headed into Monday’s action. Go finished up two weeks ago scoring 23 against North Plainfield and 18 at South Plainfield. She opened last week with a 29-spot against Middlesex, before topping herself with a 30-point explosion against J.P. Stevens, the second-best performance of her career after putting up 31 in her second-ever varsity contest. She closed out the week Saturday with 23 points against J.F. Kennedy and is averaging 16.8 points per game for the season.

Aviva Palms, Woodbridge: The junior saved the biggest individual performance of her career for a very big game, namely the Barrons’ 74-59 topping of Middlesex in a White Division showdown that avenged an earlier-season loss.Palms, who along with seniors Amaya Green and Isabel Reyes, and freshman Angel Smith, have led the way for Woodbridge all season, delivered a career-high 26 points and an even-more-impressive 26 rebounds – shattering her previous best of 16.

Jalena Santiago, Perth Amboy Tech: The Patriots have won seven straight games with Monday’s victory over Piscataway Tech, and, as she has all year, the senior has led the way. Santiago is averaging 17.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, has really been fire during the past week. She turned in a 22-point, 10-revound performance last Monday against Woodbridge Academy, a 27-10 outing at Mother Seton, 26 and 14 against East Brunswick Tech, and 27 more points Monday at Piscataway Tech.

TOURNEY TIME

The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament is scheduled to be seeded Friday morning during a meeting at Spotswood High School, and three-time defending champion St. Thomas is the overwhelming favorite and near-lock to earn the No. 1 seed.

Barring something wacky this week, South Brunswick should get the No. 2, but it’s wide open after that, with Red Division entries Monroe, Colonia, Old Bridge and East Brunswick vying with White Division champ Edison for position behind the top 2.

White Division champ Edison, Blue Division champ Spotswood and the Gold Division winner – likely Dunellen – are all guaranteed a Top 8 seeds, which means someone from among the Red Division contenders is not going to be hosting a quarterfinals game and getting a bye into that round.

We’ll have the official seeds and matchups as soon as they become official, Friday at MyCentralJersey.com.

ON THE MOVE

It's been a rough year for North Brunswick, which is 4-13, but the Raiders have been playing lately, even in their losses. After playing a tight 42-40 game in a loss to Colonia two Tuesdays ago, North Brunswick snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 63-37 topping of Highland Park. This week, after getting blasted by second-ranked South Brunswick on Tuesday, the Raiders returned with another well-played game, falling 42-40 to Old Bridge on Thursday.

Niyell McCargo, who broke North Brunswick’s all-time career scoring record earlier this year, has continued to be a force, leading the Raiders with 19 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Classmates Anne Marie Quagliata and Tiana Cipot have also been key. North Brunswick, which finished last week with a loss to East Brunswick, will take on Monroe and Piscataway this week.

Highland Park has also made some strides lately, with the progress showing up in the win column. The Owls have won 6-of-7 games including three straight last week, over Carteret, South River and Metuchen, which are three of the better teams in the Blue Division.

GAMES OF THE WEEK

North Plainfield at Middlesex, 6 pm. Tuesday: Second place in the White Division up for grabs here as North Plainfield looks to avenge a 61-43 Jan. 10 loss to the Blue Jays. North Plainfield handed Edison its lone White Division loss last week.

Old Bridge at South Brunswick, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Last game that should have a direct impact on the GMCT seeding, barring something wacky – like someone shocking St. Thomas, or losing to one of the two bottom teams in the Red. The Vikings beat Old Bridge 46-33 on Jan. 10.

Dunellen at Perth Amboy Tech, 4 p.m. Wednesday: Dunellen would wrap up the Gold Division title with a win here. The Destroyers beat Perth Amboy Tech 42-32 on Jan. 9.

Staff writer Simeon Pincus has been covering NJ sports since 1997. He can be reached atCNGirlsHoops@aol.com. Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus.