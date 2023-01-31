ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RPD: Man and woman stabbed after argument in Rochester

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and a woman were both stabbed after an argument overnight on Tuesday in Rochester, according to the Rochester Police Department.

At midnight, RPD responded to Milton Street for an assault and found a woman in her 30s with a stab wound to her lower body. She was taken to Rochester General Hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

RPD said that before this incident, a man in his 30s waved down police in the area of West Avenue and Grover St. The man had a stab wound to his back and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined both victims were involved in a conflict that turned physical, resulting in the stab wounds. RPD said that the incident is being investigated and charges are pending at this time.

