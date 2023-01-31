ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County Courthouse gets public art display with federal rescue plan dollars

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
SOMERVILLE – The Historic Courthouse on East Main Street with its classic architecture is one of the most charming places in Somerset County and the county seat.

Now with a public art display that the artists say are "whimsical or magical tokens that have been placed upon the ground as if they were curious game pieces from the satchel of a mythical giant,” the setting is even more charming.The public sculpture display, called “Charm Field” by award winning, Brooklyn-based artists Adam Frezza and Terri Chiao also known as Chiaozza, was unveiled late last week by the Downtown Somerville Alliance.

“We’re excited that our first large-scale public art project is centered around the idea of reclaiming the Courthouse Green as a cherished place for gathering, playing and reflecting,” said Natalie Pineiro, executive downtown manager of the Downtown Somerville Alliance, in a news release.

The colorful collection of work features a series of playful, abstract shapes scattered on the lawn that play on the concepts of surrealist philosophies of “dream symbols” as portals to thought and discovery.

These “charms” are intended to appeal to the viewer both from afar via a dreamy gaze and upon closer examination through physical interaction and open-ended play,” said Frezza. “We hope that this series of sculptures will bring a sense of hope, optimism, and positivity to the community of Somerville,” he said.

The installation is sponsored by the Downtown Somerville Alliance and the Somerset County Board of Commissioners through American Rescue Plan funds to promote regional tourism and economic recovery following the pandemic.

“Somerset County’s tourism and hospitality industry was particularly hard hit by COVID, and our downtowns with their great restaurants, coffee houses, and other amenities were among the most affected,” said Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson in a news release. “We are pleased to provide the Downtown Somerville Alliance with the venue and the funding for this art installation to draw visitors, diners, and shoppers to the community as part of our efforts to help our local businesses recover and expand as we emerge from the COVID pandemic.”

Although public art has been playing an increasingly important role in downtown Somerville for several years, Pineiro said it was during the pandemic that "the true power of public art’s effect on communities and quality of life' was realized.

"The power of public art in communities is transformational,” she said. “The COVID pandemic highlighted its positive effects on tourism, economic growth, cultural identity, and even public health.”

The Downtown Somerville Alliance engaged the Houston-based art advisory firm Weingarten Art Groupto develop public art plan consistent with downtown Somerville’s assets. The plan ranked areas where art installations could have the most impact, and the Courthouse Green was at the top of the list.

Frezza & Chiao’s work generally explores play and craft across a range of media, including painted sculpture, installation, collage, photography, design and public art.

