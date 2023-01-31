ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Motive unclear for Rutgers grad charged with posing as New Brunswick High School student

By Cheryl Makin, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwThX_0kX8FctE00

NEW BRUNSWICK – While the motive remains unclear why 29-year-old Hyejeong Shin allegedly enrolled in New Brunswick High School, more information is surfacing about her real identity.

According to Rutgers University spokesperson Dory Devlin, Shin graduated from Rutgers University-New Brunswick in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Chinese.

On Rutgers' website, Shin is identified as a Fall 2017 Learning Community Scholar at the Institute for Research on Women (IRW), School of the Arts and Sciences.

The focus for her year there was "Feminism and Resistance: Politics, Peril, Power."

Shin, who lives in New Brunswick, has been charged with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity of age, said Deputy Director J.T. Miller of the New Brunswick Police Department.

On her biographical page on the Rutgers IRW website, supposedly written by Shin, her name "is pronounced HEY-JUHNG and, although it is a little hard to say, it means blessing of the family, so is worth sticking with."

She identified herself at the time as a junior majoring in Political Science and Chinese.

"My major academic interests are language and linguistics, and how they affect human identity and culture," Shin said in the biographical note. "I’m also interested in understanding humanitarian issues in global society."

Shin said that she was a secretary of the Global Citizen Club at Rutgers and was involved with the Study Abroad Global Network panel.

"I can be very quiet, but I do slowly open up and start talking more as I become more comfortable," Shin wrote. "I engage with people through different ways, mostly through writing or other methods. A fun fact about me is that I love meditation, and I sing when no one is around."

In a statement last week, New Brunswick Public Schools Superintendent Aubrey Johnson confirmed that an adult woman posing as a student allegedly filed false documents and gained access to the high school during the week of Jan. 16.

Students, expressing concern on social media about the incident, said the woman was at the school for four days, befriending students and asking them to meet with her off campus.

The students said they had questions about the woman's motivation for posing as a student and are concerned that they may have been in danger.

Some speculated the woman could have been a front for a human trafficking organization.

Students said they have been told by the district not to communicate with Shin if she attempts to contact them.

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter forMyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or@CherylMakin. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School

BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. “Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials. The Burlington The post Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON, NJ
tapinto.net

2023 National Signing Day in Warren: Four WHRHS Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent

WARREN, NJ - Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!” said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends. I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level. Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!”
WARREN, NJ
foreigndesknews.com

Princeton University English Department to Host ‘Blatantly’ Antisemitic Speaker for Memorial Lecture

Mohammed el-Kurd, a controversial pro-Palestinian activist whom Jewish groups have accused of “blatant” antisemitism, will speak at Princeton University on Feb. 8, according to announcement by the university’s Department of English. Currently a columnist for the left-wing magazine The Nation, the 24-year-old el-Kurd has trafficked in antisemitic...
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help

🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School's Malcolm Ballard Middlesex/Monmouth Wrestling Champ

OLD BRIDGE, NJ - Memorial Middle School seventh grader Malcolm Ballard has one more championship to add to his first-ever wrestling season. On Tuesday, Ballard took home the 85-pound wrestling championship at the Middle School Monmouth County/Middlesex County Wrestling meet at the Salk Middle School in Old Bridge. Ballard won the Middlesex County Small School title in the 85-pound weight class last week and then won the Middlesex County Big School versus Small School title on Monday. His victory Tuesday moves him into the Ocean County tournament which takes place on Thursday. Ballard is now 11-2 in his first wrestling season. The seventh grader came out for the Colts wrestling team after being cut from Memorial's boys' basketball team.  "Malcolm came out after not making the basketball team and quickly picked up the sport and began to see success," said Memorial Middle School wrestling coach Daniel Krainski. "Malcolm is a very athletic student athlete who also plays football in the fall."
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Parents confused after Jackson School District enacts bathroom lockdown

JACKSON, NJ – Parents of high schoolers in Jackson have had enough. School bathrooms have remained locked because other students have been vaping in the bathroom, officials confirmed this week. Robin Friedman, a parent of a high school student in the Jackson School District asked district officials why bathrooms were being locked during a recent meeting of the Board of Education. School officials responded by saying vaping has become a major issue in bathrooms, and that is why doors are locked, Friedman said that because district officials are locking bathrooms, students are resorting to using the nurse’s office, and she’s The post Parents confused after Jackson School District enacts bathroom lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

5-Year-Old Girl Dead In Newark Crash: Prosecutor

A 5-year-old girl was struck and killed while her father and younger sister were hospitalized in a Newark crash Tuesday, Jan. 31, authorities said.The girl was struck at the intersection of 6th Avenue and North 9th Street around 6:45 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II…
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy