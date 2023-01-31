NJ camp counselor admits he sexually assaulted three children

FLEMINGTON – A Pennsylvania man will be sentenced April 5 after he pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual assault while serving as a counselor at Camp Bernie in the Port Murray section of Lebanon Township.

Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, pleaded guilty Jan. 25 before Superior Court Judge Angela F. Borkowski to three counts of second-degree sexual assault by contact and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for knowingly possessing items depicting the sexual exploitation of a child, according to Hunterdon County First Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Paravecchia.

Daranijo openly admitted in court to sexual contact with three children under the age of 13, and to possessing child sexual abuse material, while a counselor at the YMCA camp.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the prosecutor's office recommended that Daranijo be sentenced to concurrent seven-year terms in New Jersey State Prison which, under the No Early Release Act, will require him to serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Upon his release from prison, Daranijo will be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to parole supervision for life. The charges against Daranijo followed an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

