Somerset County, PA

Think spring and annual Blooms of Hope campaign

By Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
 2 days ago
In the bleak midwinter there is a ray of sunshine. For Somerset County that is the annual Blooms of Hope daffodil fundraiser.This year marks the 10th annual Blooms of Hope campaign in which residents can purchase potted daffodil plants, cut daffodils or give monetary donations in lieu of flowers to raise funds to help local cancer patients in their battle against the disease.

"This is the one and only event that we do. So we're looking forward to it," said Betty Anderson, one member of the Blooms of Hope committee.This year the money raised will go to the Walk of Hope — Somerset Fund, which helps local cancer patients and their families in 14 neighborhood zip codes throughout Somerset County. Somerset Walk of Hope has been providing local support for local people since 2020. Forty-two residents have been served and 55 patient needs met since then. Donors include individuals and families, churches, schools, businesses and organizations.

Recipients may be assisted with medical bills, heating and other utility bills, car repairs or rent and mortgage payments. Bills are paid directly to vendors, and facilitated through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. The applications for assistance are made through each patients' cancer treatment provider."It is being used to serve patients and families throughout Somerset County zip codes, which is great," Anderson said. "Lladel Lichty from Community Foundation is very good about helping us."

The daffodil is not only one of the first flowers of spring, but also a perennial symbol of hope for cancer patients and their caregivers. Last year, Blooms of Hope raised $17,279.66 through flower sales and donations.The order forms were mailed out in December so they could be included in church news letters in January.The flowers will be distributed March 14, 15 and 16. In case of inclement weather or delivery problems, the delivery dates may change.

For those who would like the information packet mailed out or to place an order, call Betty Anderson at 814-445-6698 or Jill Gary at 814-352-7147. They have application forms. To have the daffodils delivered, there is a minimum of $50 per order. All orders need to be mailed in by Feb. 28.

