ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Soo shows racing spirit with citywide decorations

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLjc1_0kX8FS0q00

SAULT STE. MARIE — On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Sault Animal Hospital was announced as the winner of the local business decoration contest.

Checkered flags and racing stickers covered the town this week as more than 20 local businesses decorated their windows, storefronts and interiors to welcome the racing crowd as part of the first official I-500 decorating contest.

The International 500 snowmobile race is the biggest tourist event in the area, bringing in millions of dollars for the local economy each year as well as thousands of visitors throughout race week. As a way to welcome visiting racers, workers and spectators, many local people and businesses decorate their storefronts with racing and snowmobile themed decorations.

Run by the Sault Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority and the Sault Area Young Professionals, the decorating contest drew the attention of many nearby businesses.

In past years, I-500 decorating was mostly unofficial as businesses and people just did it for fun. This year was the first official decorating contest and was inspired partially by a similar contest hosted by the DDA in December for the holidays.

On Jan. 29, the young professionals group made their way through the Sault area to visit some of the participating businesses and judge the entries.

As the winners, the staff of Sault Animal Hospital will get to share a gift basket of I-500 merchandise and two buttons that will allow them entrance to the big race.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our coverage

Two runner-up businesses were recognized as honorable mentions by the judges. Frank's Place restaurant and the Chippewa County Historical Society were both recognized as honorable mentions.

"I'm happy to see how many people are participating," said Melissa Meehan, office manager for the chamber of commerce. "We plan on bringing it back next year and hope it grows."

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLUC

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Local animal shelters to offer reduced fees for adoption

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This month, animal shelters are inviting you to adopt your valentine at a lower price!. From Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters - Adopt Your Valentine” event, partnering with many animal shelters across Michigan. During this time, the foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to families looking to give pets their forever homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Good morning Northern Michigan!

On this day in Michigan history, I-94 was completed in 1967. “Half of life is getting out of bed in the morning. After that, it’s all downhill.”. Below is a pic of the front end of the old Willy’s, sitting inside and begging for Spring. ###. We cover...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Wesco Introduces A Sweet New Paczki Flavor To Their 2023 Lineup

Feburary has arrived which means Fat Tuesday will be here before you know it. And that means one thing specifically in West Michigan: It's Paczki season!. There's a debate on which flavor of the sweet polish donuts is best. But, these generally jelly filled treats come in fruit varieties, they also have a few unique takes out there too. And with update that Wesco just dropped: your favorite is probably available in their 12 flavor lineup.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Spring Fever will set in with the abnormal warmth coming

The extended forecast shows a pattern that will inch toward an early spring feel. We are in the grip of our coldest temperatures of the winter now through late this week, but a very quick turnaround in temperatures is going to occur this weekend. The forecast for the following three weeks is a warmer-than-normal forecast.
The Sault News

The Sault News

818
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy