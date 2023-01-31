Soo shows racing spirit with citywide decorations

SAULT STE. MARIE — On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Sault Animal Hospital was announced as the winner of the local business decoration contest.

Checkered flags and racing stickers covered the town this week as more than 20 local businesses decorated their windows, storefronts and interiors to welcome the racing crowd as part of the first official I-500 decorating contest.

The International 500 snowmobile race is the biggest tourist event in the area, bringing in millions of dollars for the local economy each year as well as thousands of visitors throughout race week. As a way to welcome visiting racers, workers and spectators, many local people and businesses decorate their storefronts with racing and snowmobile themed decorations.

Run by the Sault Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority and the Sault Area Young Professionals, the decorating contest drew the attention of many nearby businesses.

In past years, I-500 decorating was mostly unofficial as businesses and people just did it for fun. This year was the first official decorating contest and was inspired partially by a similar contest hosted by the DDA in December for the holidays.

On Jan. 29, the young professionals group made their way through the Sault area to visit some of the participating businesses and judge the entries.

As the winners, the staff of Sault Animal Hospital will get to share a gift basket of I-500 merchandise and two buttons that will allow them entrance to the big race.

Two runner-up businesses were recognized as honorable mentions by the judges. Frank's Place restaurant and the Chippewa County Historical Society were both recognized as honorable mentions.

"I'm happy to see how many people are participating," said Melissa Meehan, office manager for the chamber of commerce. "We plan on bringing it back next year and hope it grows."

