WSMV
Clarksville fire crews control vacant house fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire sent flames through the roof of a vacant Clarksville house Wednesday night. Crews with Clarksville Fire Rescue said they arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. to find the house engulfed in flames. The house appeared to be vacant and crews were able...
WSMV
Fire breaks out on Lebanon Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department checked out a fire on Lebanon Pike Wednesday to make sure it was out. Fire crews went to Cook’s Plants and Vegetables at about 2 p.m. The business has been closed. Officials said no injuries were reported to the public or...
WSMV
Body found in historic fire tower
SANTA FE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were called to a historic fire tower Tuesday night to remove a dead body from inside. Crews with the Maury County Fire Department said the retrieval was complicated because of cold temperatures, fog, darkness and the condition of the tower. The body was...
radionwtn.com
Dog Rescued From Ashland City Train Trestle
Ashland City, Tenn.–The Ashland City Fire Department B shift responded to a dog rescue with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland City parks and recreation. The dog was on top of the train trestle and had been there for an unknown amount of time. The pup was cold and welcomed the assistance of rescuers. Fire Department officials said, “Thankfully she is in the care of Cheatham County Animal Control. We are thankful for the safety of all involved.”
fox17.com
Firefighters responding to second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) reports that their units are responding to a second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike. NFD reports that no one is inside, and there are no injuries being reported to the public or fire personnel. The fire took place at an old...
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
WSMV
Daughter loses mom in Brentwood house fire
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wife is dead and her husband is in critical condition after their Brentwood house caught fire on Tuesday night. Brentwood Fire and Rescue said it got to the home on Bridlewood Lane, just off Old Hickory Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman near the front door.
Fire damages oldest collectible card shop in South Nashville
It was a heartbreaking return to work for one Music City businessman. His beloved collectible card shop in South Nashville caught fire, leaving almost everything inside destroyed.
WSMV
Brentwood house fire leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after an overnight house fire left one resident dead and injured several others, including two officers. According to Brentwood Fire and Rescue (BFRD), a 911 call came in from inside a home on Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks neighborhood around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Another call was made from a cell phone a short time later. BFRD crews responded along with Brentwood Police officers to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames were visible.
WSMV
Green Hills residents on edge following shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said two men tried to rob a woman walking in a Green Hills neighborhood earlier this week. Metro Nashville Police said she was shot after she fought back. Some who walk in the area said Wednesday they are now having second thoughts about doing so.
WKRN
Icy roads prompt school closures
Slim & Husky’s owner talks about their humble beginnings …. Slim & Husky's owner talks about their humble beginnings out of a garage. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Ice causes travel troubles. Travel delays following winter...
WSMV
Tree takes out power lines, cuts electricity to dozens of home
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of residents in Southwest Nashville are waking up with no electricity after a large tree fell on power lines early Thursday morning. Metro Nashville Police were called to Golf Club Lane around 5:30 a.m. and discovered the tree blocking the entire road. Nashville Electric...
Fire Severely Injures man in Shelbyville
Charles “Buddy” Chapman, 82, was severely injured in a house fire on Sunday night in Shelbyville. Neighbors said they heard explosions and called authorities. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Chapman was first taken to Vanderbilt Bedford and then to Nashville, where he is being treated for his injuries.
fox17.com
Fire crews retrieve body from historic Middle Tennessee fire tower
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The body of a person was found Monday night inside a tower in Middle Tennessee. The Maury County Fire Department reports crews received a call to retrieve a body from a historic fire tower in the town of Sante Fe. According to the department, crews worked for 3 hours...
fox17.com
Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
WKRN
Woman shot in Green Hills
New video from MNPD shows the moments a woman was shot while walking through a Green Hills neighborhood. New video from MNPD shows the moments a woman was shot while walking through a Green Hills neighborhood. New TN bill filed would allow guns on all school …. The bill would...
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Community pitches in after accidental house fire destroys family’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An accidental fire has left one family without a home and many neighbors still in shock in the Harpeth Trace neighborhood. According to the Nashville Fire department, a fire pit was the cause of a fire at a home on Harpeth Oaks Court Saturday. “One of...
WSMV
Clarksville Police investigate ‘targeted’ shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a targeted shooting that occurred near the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway on Thursday. Police responded to the intersection about 12:10 p.m. for a shooting that had already occurred. In a news release, Clarksville Police said it appeared...
WSMV
Family of man stabbed in East Nashville wants answers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Charlotte man wants to know how he ended up stabbed to death in East Nashville over the weekend. 30-year-old Jamal Moore’s family is devastated and confused and said all Jamal ever did was try to help others. His family said Jamal...
