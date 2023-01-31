ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River, MI

Indian River Winterfest returns this weekend: Fishing competition, chili cookoff on docket

By Karly Graham, The Petoskey News-Review
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCph3_0kX8FL4z00

INDIAN RIVER — As the snow continues to fall and temperatures drop, Indian River is preparing to celebrate their annual winter festival.

Scheduled from Feb. 3-4, the annual Winterfest will offer an ice fishing contest, a scavenger hunt, live music and more.

“It’s lots of free fun in the community,” said Shiloh Slomsky, executive director of the Indian River Chamber of Commerce and Indian River Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “It’s time to come out of hibernation and join us in the festivities and community fellowship.”

There will be shuttles between local hotels and motels to go to the events as well.

The event kicks off Friday in downtown Indian River. There’s an intergenerational fishing competition with free, required registration. Registration can be done in person or online. Fishing poles donated by the Kiwanis Club of Indian River will be available for checkout at the chamber.

Slomsky said there will be prizes available for people participating in the contest, including ice shelters, heaters and more.

There will also be a “Where’s Indi Scavenger Hunt,” beginning Friday. Clues will be posted on Facebook starting at 6 a.m. Friday. The first person to find Indi will get $250.

On Friday and Saturday, the entertainment tent will open at 6 p.m. It costs $10 for entry and those 21 and older will get a free drink coupon redeemable during the festival weekend at the Brass Rail, Pinehurst or The Station at 310. The $10 allows for entrance both Friday and Saturday nights.

Entertainment at the tent will be provided by the Lavender Lions on Friday night.

On Saturday from 1-4 p.m., the Chilimania Cook-off activity tent will be kicking off as well. DJ Caleb Walters will be providing music in the chamber parking lot for the event. Participating in the cookoff is free, though registration for those interested in making chili is required. There will be games and activities for kids at the cookoff as well.

At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, awards will be handed out for the fishing contest, scavenger hunt and cookoff.

The entertainment tent will open back up at 6 p.m. at Northland Brewery, with entertainment from the Chris Michels Band.

— Contact education reporter Karly Graham atkgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at@KarlyGrahamJRN.

