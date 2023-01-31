Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New 1.14 Update
Update version 1.14 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have today rolled out across all platforms. Currently, many Call of Duty fans are looking forward to the arrival of Season 2 which is set to go live for MW2 and Warzone 2 in mid-February. Prior to that time, though, a new patch for both multiplayer titles has arrived and has laid the groundwork for what will be seen in the game's next Season.
The Witcher 3 Gets February 2 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
The Witcher 3 players have known for a while now that another update for the game was on the way, and this week, that update released. For PC players who've been asking about this update while hoping that it'd resolve some of the issues that they'd been experiencing on that platform, the patch notes for the February 2nd update include changes specifically targeting the PC version of the game as well as some that are only for console players.
Fortnite v23.30 Update Adds New Augments: Full Patch Notes Listed
Fortnite's latest update, v23.30, has added in some exciting content, including new Reality Augments and a second wave of the Dragon Ball collaboration. Yesterday, Epic Games teased that more was to come from Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration. Now, with the roll out of the v23.30 update, both Piccolo and Gohan have been added as Outfits. The collaboration sees the return of the Kamehameha attack item, Nimbus Cloud and Dragon Ball Adventure Island.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
Valorant Patch 6.03 Release Date
Valorant Patch 6.03 should be released on Feb. 14, which is just one week after Patch 6.02. This helps Riot Games get back on track for their biweekly schedule.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 - Official New Map: Ashika Island Trailer
Take a tour of the new map, Ashika Island, coming to Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Resurgence Mode returns on a new map when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 02 kicks off on February 15. Ashika Island, aka “Ise of the Sea Lion,” is part of a small archipelago featuring seven points of interest and a history shrouded in mystery.
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List February 2023
Vaznev-9K Our S Tier still has the Fennec 45 in the top spot. With little recoil and an unmatched TTK time, the fast-firing SMG is the best option for close gunfights. Although the Vaznev-9K does not kill as quickly, the gun's high mobility and damage has made it a favorite in the current meta.
Will Warzone 2 Ashika Island be a DMZ Map?
Ashika Island is one of the highly anticipated changes coming with Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The small island, built for Resurgence mode, will be available to play on Feb. 15. Along with the new map, Season 2 is bringing changes to Al Mazrah and DMZ. As players on Al Mazrah enjoy the return of 1v1 Gulags and static Buy Stations, DMZ grinders can expect more balanced AI spawning and new Faction Missions.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
Dead Space Remake Hidden Achievements: Full List
The Dead Space Remake has nine hidden achievements to collect in order to reach 100% completion.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: What to Expect
A new year ushers in a fresh batch of Overwatch 2 content. Season 2 of the game is still underway, but the first major update of 2023, beginning Season 3, will bring awaited changes to the. game. These include, potentially, new heroes, maps and balance changes. The new Season will...
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
3 Biggest Changes in Warzone 2 Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is set to drop on Feb. 15, and major changes to the Gulag, looting, and Buy Stations are coming to the Battle Royale. Infinity Ward and Raven Software released a preview of the updates coming in Season 2 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Many of the changes directly address players' feedback and look to improve the quality of gameplay on Al Mazrah.
Pokémon Spotlight Hours February 2023
February, like every month before it in Pokémon GO, will have a handful of Spotlight Pokémon available for capture at an increased rate.
Pokémon GO Rayquaza 2023: How To Catch
Pokémon GO players have the opportunity to catch the third legendary of Generation III in Raid Battles while playing their game. Rayquaza is a Dragon- and Flyin
Is Dead Space Remake on Steam Deck?
Thanks to an update to Proton, players can enjoy Dead Space on Steam Deck, though it is not officially verified.
Do You Need Xbox Live to Play Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular free-to-play multiplayer games out there, but do you need Xbox Live to play on Xbox consoles?. As free-to-play titles continue to dominate the gaming industry, it's never been easier to game on a budget. Be it on PC or console, free-to-play, online multiplayer games like Fortnite, Warzone and Apex Legends continue to have healthy player counts.
Best Pokemon for Greninja Tera Raid
Players should look for Pokémon like Klefki, Gastrodon and Clodsire to take on the Greninja Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokémon GO Giovanni February 2023: How to Beat
Team Rocket GO's boss, Giovanni, is back with rare Shadow Pokémon to face this February, and here are some Pokémon to aid in the fight.
