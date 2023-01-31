Read full article on original website
CNET
Nothing Phone (2) to Be Released This Year in the US
Less than a month after Nothing brought the Phone (1) to the US comes the news that the company is set to launch the Phone (2) in the US later this year. The release was originally reported by Inverse but was confirmed by a Nothing spokesperson to CNET via email.
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
CNET
Microsoft Stopped Selling Windows 10, But You Can Find It Elsewhere
Microsoft no longer sells Windows 10 Home and Pro on its website. However, you can still buy the operating system from other online vendors, including Amazon and Newegg. Microsoft announced it would no longer sell Windows 10 Home and Pro on the operating system's product page a few weeks ago.
TechSpot
Windows 11 keeps adding users, but Windows 10 is still king
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In brief: Windows 11 remains a love-it-or-hate-it operating system, but more PC users are falling into the former camp. That doesn't mean Windows 10 is on its way out, of course, though Microsoft's recent actions illustrate how much it wants people to make the jump to the newer OS.
CNET
Today's the Last Day to Buy Windows 10 From Microsoft
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers after today, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025."
Phone Arena
You can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models from Apple
As exciting as the iPhone 14 lineup is, one thing cannot be overlooked: Apple really placed an emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus on the other hand left many users underwhelmed and for a good reason. They are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
Let This Refurbished Apple iPad Air Help You Multitask, Now for $99.99
Enjoy the helpfulness of an Apple iPad Air with this refurbished model.
Apple deal: Save $100 on the newest iPad Air at Amazon today
The 2022 tablet comes in five snazzy colors.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $249
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $249 as part of a winter sale. It’s $750 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKEDUSAVINGS at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows computer
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. Maybe you're preparing to wipe your old phone to trade it in for a new Samsung Galaxy or just want to look at your photos on a big screen instead of the little black slab in your hand. No problem. You can transfer your photos to your Windows computer in a few different ways.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft announces plans to let thousands of staff members go throughout 2023
Satya Nadella's latest Microsoft Corporate Blog post outlines some new ways in which the company will adapt through these "times of significant changeRTX 4090 laptops to cost gamers an arm and a leg as XMG reveals pricey GPU upgrade options for the incredible new NEO 16", including taking customer demand into account and further investment "in strategic areas for our future".
The Windows Club
Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge on Windows PC
Microsoft Defender is an in-built antivirus software of the Microsoft Windows operating system. This antivirus software scans the Internet browser and removes viruses, spyware, and malware from our computers. Some Windows users say when they want to open the Edge browser, Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge. This is ironic as both these software are developed by Microsoft and are built into Windows Operating System.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How to spot this PayPal invoice scam
If you get an unexpected invoice from PayPal the best thing you can do is report it and ignore it. The email might come directly from PayPal, but you shouldn’t call the number listed and you shouldn’t send money. It’s a phishing scam. What will the email...
technewstoday.com
How to Make Windows 11 Look Like Windows 10
Microsoft has made some big changes in the Windows 11 user interface (UI). However, the minimalist design of Windows 11 is not cut out for everyone. The start menu is harder to navigate, full context menus are disabled, and the ribbon menu is removed from File Explorer. While the Windows...
ZDNet
Microsoft brings a new look to Teams Rooms on Windows
Microsoft is making changes to align the user interface of its Teams Rooms platform for conferencing across the Windows and Android ecosystems. The alignment with Android consoles for Teams Rooms and the Rooms on Windows PCs and displays is part of a visual refresh coming to Teams Rooms on Windows devices. The updates will be generally available by the end of Q1 and in Teams Rooms on Windows version 4.16, according to Microsoft.
CNET
Logitech's Telepresence Video Booth, Project Ghost, Is Aiming for Your Next Office
The world's gone hybrid now. Many people work from home, and video meetings are office fixtures. What's the value of coming into an office? Companies are still trying to figure this out, and so are manufacturers of office furniture. Logitech's collaboration with Steelcase, called Project Ghost, is an office telepresence booth that's designed to feel like remote meetings are really happening in person, instead of on a laptop or TV screen.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salesforce Business Analyst
Graham Media Group is searching for a Salesforce Business Analyst who will maintain, develop, optimize, and guide the future vision of how our teams sell and understand business intelligence. As a Salesforce Business Analyst, you will play a critical role in the implementation, customization, and maintenance of our Salesforce platform. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze business requirements, design and implement solutions, and support the ongoing needs of the business.
notebookcheck.net
Apple MacBook Pro 14: Teardown video shows changes for M2 Pro model
IFixit has disassembled the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. While the latest MacBook Pro 14 is visually unchanged from its predecessor, iFixit has revealed the extent of internal changes, including using a smaller heatsink. A few days ago, we discussed that Apple is shipping slower 512 GB SSDs with this year's...
The Verge
Apple won’t name a new head of hardware design
Apple won’t name a new head of hardware design to replace outgoing exec Evans Hankey, according to Bloomberg. Hankey took over hardware design leadership in 2019 after former chief design officer Jony Ive left to start LoveFrom, his own design company, but Bloomberg reported in October that Hankey would be leaving early this year.
Report: iPad won’t fold in 2024, but a foldable MacBook could launch in 2025
Rumors about Apple planning to enter the foldable market aren’t new. We have already heard about a foldable iPhone, a foldable iPad, and even a hybrid foldable iPad/Mac. After analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said early this week that Apple was working on a foldable iPad, Bloomberg‘s journalist Mark Gurman and display analyst Ross Young debunked this possibility.
