Read full article on original website
Related
SDSU men win thriller at Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team made just enough plays late as the Jackrabbits defeated Kansas City, 67-66, at the Swinney Center on Monday. The host Roos battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit and took their first lead of the contest on a RayQuawndis Mitchell 3-pointer with 11 minutes, […]
SDSU football adds nine on Signing Day
BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced the addition of nine new student-athletes to the Jackrabbit football program Wednesday, which marked the first day of the February signing period. The latest additions join a group of 16 high school standouts who committed in December. The lone high school standout […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Beau Giblin commits to play football at South Dakota State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another football commit just before National Signing Day. Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position. Giblin won the Outstanding Back Award in the SDHSAA 11AAA Football Championship game in 2022,...
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson takes win over Mitchell, Lincoln beats Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With about a month left in the high school basketball season, teams are tuning up for their postseason runs. Click the video player to view Boys Basketball highlights from:. -#1 Sioux Falls Jefferson taking a tight 61-54 win over #3 Mitchell. -#2 Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
sfsimplified.com
Want a downtown sports stadium? Here's your chance, Sioux Falls.
Simplified: Sioux Falls has a chance to redevelop 10 acres of land east of downtown, and both the city and local economic development groups are looking to the community for guidance on what to put there. Why it matters. City and community leaders announced the new "Riverline District" to a...
You Can Win Free Food By Proposing At This Sioux Falls Restaurant
Love is in the air this month with Valentine's Day around the corner. Couples around the Sioux Empire are trying to plan the perfect romantic evening to celebrate each other. One restaurant chain in Sioux Falls is taking this date night to the next level. If you're thinking about proposing...
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown inaugural Burger Battle kicks off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Burger battle has kicked off in Watertown and will rage on throughout February. Many restaurants within Watertown and the surrounding area are excited to compete for the title of Burger Battle champion, and The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Nyberg’s Ace are excited to host this event.
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
South Dakota woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Tea on January 25.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Regional Airport adding parking garage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has reported record numbers of flyers over the past year. Now, they are looking for ways to keep up with the demand. This demand in combination with a shortage of pilots nationwide has had a significant impact on many...
KELOLAND TV
Drug arrest; Burger Battle winner announced; Panel backs property-tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. The death of Tyre Nichols has put renewed pressure on the Biden Administration to pass the...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
newscenter1.tv
Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former state Representative and state court Judge John Jones
PIERRE, S.D. — On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in honor of former state Representative and state court Judge John Jones. Jones served in the South Dakota State Legislature from...
dakotanewsnow.com
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
siouxfalls.business
After record-breaking 2022, new business activity abounds in Tea
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. It probably shouldn’t be surprising that a couple with a passion for fitness moves fast. It took Tom and Karly Rychlik about six months after moving to the Sioux Falls metro area from Colorado to become business owners in Tea.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Woman killed in I-29 crash near Tea identified
TEA, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Sioux Falls woman killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Tea. Forty nine year-old Michelle Nimick was in a pickup that went into the median and rolled. She was thrown from the pickup...
kelo.com
Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home
VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
KELOLAND TV
41-year-old arrested in connection with 2 Sioux Falls robberies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused in two robberies that happened Tuesday afternoon. The first was reported just after 2 p.m. at the Lucky Lady casino near 11th and Summit, just west of downtown. Police say a man walked in, showed a...
Comments / 0