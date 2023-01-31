ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

KELOLAND

SDSU men win thriller at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State men’s basketball team made just enough plays late as the Jackrabbits defeated Kansas City, 67-66, at the Swinney Center on Monday.  The host Roos battled back from a seven-point halftime deficit and took their first lead of the contest on a RayQuawndis Mitchell 3-pointer with 11 minutes, […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU football adds nine on Signing Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced the addition of nine new student-athletes to the Jackrabbit football program Wednesday, which marked the first day of the February signing period. The latest additions join a group of 16 high school standouts who committed in December. The lone high school standout […]
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Beau Giblin commits to play football at South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another football commit just before National Signing Day. Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position. Giblin won the Outstanding Back Award in the SDHSAA 11AAA Football Championship game in 2022,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

Want a downtown sports stadium? Here's your chance, Sioux Falls.

Simplified: Sioux Falls has a chance to redevelop 10 acres of land east of downtown, and both the city and local economic development groups are looking to the community for guidance on what to put there. Why it matters. City and community leaders announced the new "Riverline District" to a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Watertown inaugural Burger Battle kicks off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Burger battle has kicked off in Watertown and will rage on throughout February. Many restaurants within Watertown and the surrounding area are excited to compete for the title of Burger Battle champion, and The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Nyberg’s Ace are excited to host this event.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Regional Airport adding parking garage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has reported record numbers of flyers over the past year. Now, they are looking for ways to keep up with the demand. This demand in combination with a shortage of pilots nationwide has had a significant impact on many...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

After record-breaking 2022, new business activity abounds in Tea

This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. It probably shouldn’t be surprising that a couple with a passion for fitness moves fast. It took Tom and Karly Rychlik about six months after moving to the Sioux Falls metro area from Colorado to become business owners in Tea.
TEA, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Woman killed in I-29 crash near Tea identified

TEA, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Sioux Falls woman killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Tea. Forty nine year-old Michelle Nimick was in a pickup that went into the median and rolled. She was thrown from the pickup...
TEA, SD
kelo.com

Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home

VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN

