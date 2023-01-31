ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

echo-pilot.com

Pages turn for Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library leadership

Two figures in the local library world are entering new chapters in their careers. Kiely Fisher, director of Greencastle’s Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library for five years, is the new district consultant for libraries in Franklin and Fulton counties. Pre-K Counts:Early learning center will be piloted at Greencastle-Antrim site.
GREENCASTLE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Thomas Edward Haligan, Jr.

Thomas Edward Halligan, Jr. died on January 11th at his home in Waynesboro, PA. Tom was the son of Thomas Edward Halligan and Elaine Turner Halligan born to them on November 26, 1948. He graduated in 1966 from St. Maria Goretti High School. He continued his education at The University of Maryland and Mt. St Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Halligan Reed. He is survived by his sister Cecelia Halligan Sadtler, numerous cousins, 2 nephews, 2 nieces and many lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Irish Railroad Workers Museum in Baltimore https://www.irishshrine.org/support/donate A private burial will take place at a later date.
WAYNESBORO, PA
echo-pilot.com

Volunteers sought to 'dream BIG' for the GA School District

The Greencastle-Antrim School District is looking for people to help chart the course for its future. Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent, has issued a call for community members, families and staff interested in serving on a comprehensive plan advisory council. “This group will be charged with understanding our GASD Comprehensive Plan...
GREENCASTLE, PA
abc27.com

Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in PA triple homicide

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
pahomepage.com

Half Price Homegoods in Hanover sells 'Mystery Mail'

Half Price Homegoods in Hanover sells ‘Mystery Mail’. Half Price Homegoods in Hanover sells 'Mystery Mail'. Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna …. Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County. Drumming up excitement for inaugural Wyoming Valley …. Drumming up excitement for inaugural Wyoming Valley Run. Winner...
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
HARRISBURG, PA
Upworthy

Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years

Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
MERCERSBURG, PA
abc23.com

Franklin Street Death Update

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Family's 1830s Stone Bank Barn Destroyed By Fire

It took nine years for Immaculata’s Ranch to be transformed from an idea into a way of life. Steve and Lindsey Hepburn had to work for it before they could buy it. Eighteen months ago, the couple’s farming dream found a home on a 64-acre plot of land on York Road in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
YORK HAVEN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg students win contest to select state fruit

The Pennsylvania State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) and the Healthy Pennsylvania Partnership (HPP) has selected 5 students from Gettysburg’s Vida Charter School as winners in its statewide contest to propose a state fruit and a state vegetable. The contest is designed to encourage students to understand the importance of...
GETTYSBURG, PA

