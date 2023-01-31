Read full article on original website
Pages turn for Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library leadership
Two figures in the local library world are entering new chapters in their careers. Kiely Fisher, director of Greencastle’s Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library for five years, is the new district consultant for libraries in Franklin and Fulton counties. Pre-K Counts:Early learning center will be piloted at Greencastle-Antrim site.
Thomas Edward Haligan, Jr.
Thomas Edward Halligan, Jr. died on January 11th at his home in Waynesboro, PA. Tom was the son of Thomas Edward Halligan and Elaine Turner Halligan born to them on November 26, 1948. He graduated in 1966 from St. Maria Goretti High School. He continued his education at The University of Maryland and Mt. St Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Halligan Reed. He is survived by his sister Cecelia Halligan Sadtler, numerous cousins, 2 nephews, 2 nieces and many lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Irish Railroad Workers Museum in Baltimore https://www.irishshrine.org/support/donate A private burial will take place at a later date.
Volunteers sought to 'dream BIG' for the GA School District
The Greencastle-Antrim School District is looking for people to help chart the course for its future. Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent, has issued a call for community members, families and staff interested in serving on a comprehensive plan advisory council. “This group will be charged with understanding our GASD Comprehensive Plan...
Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
Man sentenced in PA triple homicide
Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania
Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
Half Price Homegoods in Hanover sells 'Mystery Mail'
CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
Meet 5 underclassmen (and ones to watch) who have stood out in Franklin County this season
With the postseason approaching, it’s time to recognize some unsung heroes for the teams in Franklin County this year. There are plenty of freshmen and sophomores who are making their mark this season and have shown glimpses of the potential they have for future seasons. Across the county, here...
New 39,000-square-foot, 64-bed personal care home opens its doors
A new personal care home has opened in the Mechanicsburg area. Silver Spring Personal Care Home opened this week at 125 State Road in Silver Spring Township.
Victorian home with bomb shelter in Mechanicsburg for $400K: Cool Spaces
This three-story Victorian home built in 1895 has quite the story to tell. The home has been lived in by the current owners since 1990, with offices used for their clinical psychology practice, made possible thanks to a large attached commercial space added to the home.
Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years
Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
Father, husband was ready to start next chapter before fatal crash
Pritesh “Peter” Patel spent 26 years with the love of his life, building a life and nurturing a family, only recently moving to Dauphin County to start their next chapter. The 39-year-old was getting ready to start a new job when he was hit by a car in Swatara Township on Jan. 27 and died days later.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings include 8 in Pennsylvania
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond said recently it was closing 87 stores and eight of those are in Pennsylvania. While none of the closings in Pennsylvania are in the Harrisburg area, Bed Bath & Beyond has updated the list of closings multiple times. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond...
Franklin Street Death Update
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert
Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends, family, or a special someone at Franklin County Sweets: An Evening of Dessert on February 10, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This sweet event serves dessert as the main course and is held at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on the second floor, overlooking the square and downtown Chambersburg.
Family's 1830s Stone Bank Barn Destroyed By Fire
It took nine years for Immaculata’s Ranch to be transformed from an idea into a way of life. Steve and Lindsey Hepburn had to work for it before they could buy it. Eighteen months ago, the couple’s farming dream found a home on a 64-acre plot of land on York Road in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
Gettysburg students win contest to select state fruit
The Pennsylvania State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) and the Healthy Pennsylvania Partnership (HPP) has selected 5 students from Gettysburg’s Vida Charter School as winners in its statewide contest to propose a state fruit and a state vegetable. The contest is designed to encourage students to understand the importance of...
Cumberland County technical center planning $23.5 million expansion
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the cost of college unbelievably high, many students are looking at other options. That is certainly what a technical school in Cumberland County is seeing, and that is why it says it needs to expand. The expansion of the Cumberland Perry Area Career...
