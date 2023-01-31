ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

People always asked Jamichael Kyng Pollard to draw. Now he's built a business on it

By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

As a kid, Jamichael Kyng Pollard was the one his peers sought out for high-quality drawings. On the bus on the way to school, the girls often asked for Tweety while the boys requested Bugs Bunny.

Soon after, the artist sketched anime and portraits. By the time he was attending Warren Central High School, he'd created a line of superheroes, and he went on to hone his craft at the Herron School of Art and Design.

Pollard, now 34, doesn't draw the latter anymore; he says so many movies have come out that fashioning original-looking characters is difficult. But just like on the bus, people still ask him to draw.

So he's built his business, called KyngPen Art , on commissioned portraits, anime and tattooing at Rated Art at 10th Street and Sherman Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5mh2_0kX8E6xY00

Since 2016, the artist has created more than 500 paintings and drawings by his count. He'll share his latest work with the public in February as one of four featured artists for the Indy Arts Council's 2023 Art & Soul. The monthlong annual festival kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with performances at The Cabaret at 924 N. Pennsylvania St. and with an exhibit that includes Pollard's work at Gallery 924.

Art & Soul 2023: Meet the featured artists and attend shows throughout February

Along with fellow featured artists Brandon Douthitt , Crystal V. Rhodes and Adrienne Jackson , Pollard's work will be showcased in events across February. The full schedule is at indyarts.org .

Pollard's volume of art in the past seven years came after a five-year period when he stopped drawing after the death of his grandmother.

"It was January 1, 2016, and I was just like, 'Eh, let's see if I can still draw,' and I drew Sandra Bland. After that, I drew a Will Smith picture, then I've just been drawing nonstop ever since," Pollard said.

The artist has worked in a variety of mediums — pencil, graphite, and acrylic and oil paints, among them. Last year, he began using ultraviolet paint with a black light, and he'd like to try air brushing. Pollard, who grew up near 40th Street and Arlington Avenue, has seen his work become more realistic over the years.

"I'm definitely understanding the textures of things — like textures of skin and hair and lighting and where the light's hitting from," he said.

While the artist takes all kinds of commissions, he makes sure to show a few of his favorite topics in art shows. One of those is his daughter, and Pollard points to a particular piece that encompasses three of her life stages with the last being a more recent portrayal.

"It's like a silhouette of me raising her up in the air when she was a baby. There's another picture of her — she's (about) two or three. And the last picture, she's four," he said.

"One of the main things people will always say is that I'm a good father, so I think that represents me the most."

Looking for things to do? Our newsletter has the best concerts, art, shows and more — and the stories behind them

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: People always asked Jamichael Kyng Pollard to draw. Now he's built a business on it

Comments / 0

Related
housebeautiful.com

Designer Katie Davis Calls This Combo Bar, Pantry, and Prep Space Her "Fancy Pantry"

Shortly after designer Katie Davis purchased a 1920s Craftsman bungalow in the historic neighborhood of Houston Heights, Texas, back in 2016, she doubled the square footage. This allowed room for an additional bedroom, bath-and-a-half, and—most importantly—a new kitchen and accompanying "fancy pantry," as the family calls it: a combo bar, pantry, and butler's pantry for prep work.
TEXAS STATE
birminghamhomeandgarden.com

From Basic to Beautiful with Ellie Christopher

“When friends or clients say antiques are too hard to live with, I invite them over for cocktails just to prove otherwise.”. The vibrant interior designer Ellie Christopher calls herself an old soul, which is certainly reflected in her love of antiques and vintage pieces and in her nods to traditional decorating. However, that description doesn’t tell the whole story. Ellie is also drawn to the unusual and unexpected in her craft. Items that others may see as a little too patinaed or too quirky seem to fascinate her, as evidenced in her 1960s condo that she has completely reworked. The interiors can best be described as having a charming “cabinet of curiosities” vibe injected with lively color. But it certainly didn’t start out that way.
GEORGIA STATE
hypebeast.com

Moveable Neon Walls Feature in Artist Hiraki Sawa's Studio

For his new studio in Kanazawa, Japan, Hiraki Sawa enlisted designer Ab Rogers to create a flexible space that could transform from an expansive studio to an open-plan home. Firstly, Rogers and his team set about stripping the building back to its bare bones. Elements of its industrial past were revealed, from the concrete walls to copper piping. To ensure the building retains heat – and to make it liveable in cold winter months – they added silver wall insulation, with some areas featuring warm wooden panels.
decoholic.org

Bringing a Touch of Moorish Magic to Your Kitchen: Unlock the Beauty of Moorish Design

Have you ever wanted to give your kitchen a unique and stylish makeover? If so, then you should consider Moorish design. Moorish design is an elegant and timeless style that blends the influence of Islamic, Spanish, and North African cultures. With its eye-catching geometric patterns and vibrant colors, Moorish design can transform any kitchen into a beautiful and inviting space.
homedit.com

What is an American Foursquare House?

The American Foursquare is an architectural style unique to the United States. It has a square shape, a symmetrical facade, and simple ornamentation. All American Foursquare houses share the same basic form, but the decorative details differ. Some of the most popular types of Foursquare homes were Colonial Revival, Craftsmen, and Mission style.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy